The Idaho Falls boys varsity lacrosse team finished second in the Class B State Championships at College of Idaho, losing to Mountain View High School 17-5.
Idaho Falls beat Skyview High School 10-8 in the semifinals, and Lake City High School 9-7 in the quarterfinals.
Against Skyview, Tate Hunsaker scored three goals and Cameron Peck scored two. Seven different Eagles scored. Skyview had 36 shots on goal, and sophomore goalie Daniel Van Kampen allowed only eight goals for a 78% save rate.
In the championship game, the Eagles were bested by a strong Mountain View team. Tison Livingston, Hayden Turnage, Peck and Calvin Rolston each scored. The defense was challenged early with the loss of senior Kellen Tirrell, but Kaden Orcutt, James Bingham, and Cole Niemann fought the onslaught of 62 shots on goal. Van Kampen posted a 73% goalie save rate.
Idaho Falls finished its season 12-9.
McMurtrey headed to Utah
Bonneville volleyball grad Kiley McMurtrey is transferring to the University of Utah.
McMurtrey, a standout at Eastern Oregon, is a defensive specialist and three-time Libero of the Year in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. She was also named the Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2019 and was the Freshman of the Year in 2017. McMurtrey earned First Team All-CCC Team honors in 2019 after averaging more than five digs per set.
She leaves Eastern Oregon as the all-time career leader in digs with 2,150 and service aces with 132.
South Fremont AD Tucker leaving for Wyoming
South Fremont athletic director Chris Tucker has been hired as the principal at Lyman High School in Lyman, Wyoming.
Tucker spent 23 years at South Fremont, including 18 years as athletic director and assistant principal.
During Tucker’s time at South Fremont, the Cougars won two wrestling state titles and a basketball state championship.
Tucker feels most proud of the way South Fremont students and others in the community have developed a love for the school.
“People love where they live and the kids have a lot of pride in and love where they go to school,” Tucker said. “It’s something we’ve worked on because it wasn’t always that way. That’s something we’ve always taught, you guys live in a very special community and you go to a very special school and (we’ve taught them) to understand how lucky (they) are to go here. I just feel like the pride and how much people love where they live is just so much better than it was.”
Tucker said he’ll miss the students he worked with.
“The kids are absolutely why I have my job,” Tucker said. “It’s so fun to watch kids work hard and achieve their goals and to watch kids compete. When they succeed and the happiness on their faces and on their families faces it’s just so fun to see them enjoy what they’re doing.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal