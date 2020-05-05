Wrestling coaches from the High Country Conference selected all-conference teams for 2019-2020.
WRESTLERS OF THE YEAR
Light Weight 1st five classifications
Kaden Ramos, Junior, Thunder Ridge
Middle Weight 2nd five classifications
Esai Castaneda, Senior, Blackfoot
Heavy Weight last 5 classifications
Matt Boone, Senior, Bonneville
FEMALE WRESTLERS OF THE YEAR
Light Weight
Kayla Vail, Freshman, Bonneville
Middle Weight
Brigid Shannon, Senior, Idaho Falls
1st Team: 98 Bridger Janson, Sophomore, Bonneville; 106 Luke Moore, Sophomore, Blackfoot; 113 Kolton Stacey, Junior, Shelley; 120 Taye Trautner, Sophomore, Blackfoot; 126 Noah Ingram, Sophomore, Madison; 132 Kayson Kenney, Junior, Idaho Falls; 138 Tyson Clark, Senior, Madison; 145 Lorenzo Luis, Junior, Hillcrest; 152 Jaden Smith, Senior, Madison; 160 Taylor Balmforth, Senior, Shelley; 170 David Fife, Senior, Rigby; 182 Nick Chappel, Senior, Blackfoot; 195 Jacob Averett, Junior, Blackfoot; 220 Kaiden Hansen, Sophomore, Bonneville; 285 Alexander Woodland, Senior, Bonneville.
2nd Team: 98 Ezra Lewis, Freshman, Madison; 106 Ryan Nuno, Freshman, Bonneville; 113 Konner McGuire, Sophomore, Bonneville; 120 Kole Sorenson, Sophomore, Bonneville; 126 Parker Andrews, Junior, Thunder Ridge; 132 Carson Jenson, Junior, Thunder Ridge; 138 Austin Despain, Senior, Blackfoot; 145 Payton Brooks, Sophomore, Rigby; 152 Tristan Stanton, Senior, Thunder Ridge; 160 Max Leavitt, Sophomore, Thunder Ridge; 170 Orion Stokes, Junior, Madison; 182 Jovon Howe, Junior, Idaho Falls; 195 Cache Holt, Junior, Thunder Ridge; 220 Sean Steinnetz, Sophomore, Hillcrest; 285 Landon Gneiting, Sophomore, Idaho Falls.
Honorable Mention: Conor Hagen, Freshman, Bonneville; Marshall Parker, Sophomore , Rigby; Carson Burton, Freshman, Thunder Ridge; Rhope Rasmussen, Sophomore, Rigby; Eli Abercrombie, Sophomore, Blackfoot; Caden Hall, Senior, Thunder Ridge; Gage Holt, Senior, Thunder Ridge; Gave Reeves, Sophomore, Thunder Ridge; Tucker Banks, Sophomore, Bonneville; Tanner French, Senior, Bonneville; Michael Edwards, Sophomore, Blackfoot; Garrett Roedel, Sophomore, Thunder Ridge; Breckin Zieber, Senior, Bonneville; Jacob Womack, Freshman, Rigby.
23rd Whoopee Days Classic Golf Tournament set
Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce
Friday, June 26 (CALL 208-356-5700)
Space is limited so sign up now.
Sign up for a team of four players or five players (optional) for $350.This includes two golf carts. Or sign up as a single player for $90 and share a golf cart. Lunch is included.
Tee box sponsorships available for $100. Come with your table and chairs and show off your wares to all 160 golfers! Lunch is included.
Hole sponsorships available for $100. We will put up a sign at a hole of your choice to advertise your business for you!
Applications available at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 167 West Main Street, Suite 2 in Rexburg (upstairs over The Medicine Shoppe) or at www.rexburgchamber.org Events –Whoopee Days Golf-Download.
“MAJOR SPONSORSHIP” available for $500. Receive a Free Tee Box OR a Hole Sign on the Golf Course and your business recognition at the free lunch.
“TITLE SPONSORSHIP” available for $1,000. Receive a free golf team, free tee box, hole sign on the golf course, your banner in the lunch room, and you are allowed a short two minute speech about your business at the free lunch.
We are also collecting prizes and items to go in each team’s bags at the golf tournament.