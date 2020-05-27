Smith named assistant at ISU
Former Blackfoot girls basketball coach Courtnie Smith was recently named as an assistant to the Idaho State women’s basketball team.
ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski announced the hiring of Smith and Travis Brewster this week.
Smith took over a struggling Blackfoot team in 2015 and led the Broncos to the state tournament twice, including an appearance in the 2020 tournament and a 2019 State Consolation Championship.
Brewster, a two-time Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, comes to Pocatello after serving eight years as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Dakota. UND saw outstanding success under Brewster’s direction including over 100 victories, four consecutive postseasons (2014-17), two Big Sky Championships, and an NCAA tournament appearance.
Sugar-Salem’s Bennion honored
Sugar-Salem’s Browning Bennion was one of eight high school athletes recognized by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, Southern Idaho Chapter. The program honors superior athletic ability, as well as excellence in the classroom and community.
This year’s Idaho high school honorees also included Jake Beitia (Middleton), Austin Bolt (Borah), Todd Hunsaker (Soda Springs), Chandler Jones (Oakley), Beau Nelson (Bishop Kelly), Jake Piscione (Rocky Mountain) and Daniel Uranga (Homedale).
The awards are determined based on outstanding academic achievement, outstanding football ability, performance and attitude, and outstanding campus leadership and excellent citizenship. Nominations and recognition are coordinated by the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Bennion was the 3A State Player of the Year and helped lead Sugar-Salem to back-to-back state titles at linebacker and running back. He carried a 3.99 grade-point average and was also a decorated wrestler. Bennion served his community as a youth coach as well as his church group and helped start a Junior ROTC program. He has received his nomination and acceptance to West Point Military Academy and intends to study mechanical engineering while serving as an officer in the United States Army.
Salmon’s Simmons earns scholarship
The Idaho High School Activities Association named five high school juniors as recipients of its annual Interscholastic Star Student Recognition Awards.
This scholarship program is sponsored by the IHSAA and was established in 1992 to recognize and reward outstanding students who participate in high school athletic and non-athletic activities.
Salmon’s Johnathan Simmons was among the award winners and is involved in music, drama, student government and multiple school clubs while participating in cross-country and track.
Applications included an essay, recommendations from school administrators, and descriptions of athletic and activity participation and service to school and community.
Interscholastic Stars receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.