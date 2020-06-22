Nelson named new basketball coach at Taylor's Crossing
Taylor’s Crossing announced the hiring of Cody Nelson as its new boys basketball coach.
Nelson will teach mathematics and will also serve as Assistant Athletic Director. Nelson is a graduate of Hillcrest High School and received his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2018. During that time, he also coached various levels of basketball at Hillcrest. He was an assistant coach for the freshman girls and boys programs for three years. He additionally served as the head freshman boys basketball coach for three more years. He was also an assistant coach for the varsity team that participated in the 5A state championship game in 2018.
Hole in One
Ryan Anderson used an 8 iron to ace the 185-yard No. 7 hole Friday at the Idaho Falls Country Club. The shot was witnessed by Jeff Anderson and Kelly Sayer.