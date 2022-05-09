Winners for the Post Register Sports Stars Awards

Football Player of the Year: Tiger Adolpho, Rigby

Boys soccer Player of the Year: Hadrien Pena, Hillcrest

Girls soccer Player of the Year: Teresa Ledezma, Skyline

Boys cross country Runner of the Year: Luke Athay, Idaho Falls

Girls cross country Runner of the Year: Nelah Roberts, Skyline

Volleyball Player of the Year: Mia Sorensen, Bonneville

Boys swimmer of the year: Gavin Dustin, Skyline

Girls swimmer of the year: Harlie Taylor, Thunder Ridge

Boys basketball Player of the Year: Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest

Girls basketball Player of the Year: Kambree Barber, Rigby

Boys wrestler of the year: Talen Eck, Thunder Ridge

Girls wrestler of the year: Kayla Vail, Bonneville

Baseball Player of the Year: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls

Softball Player of the Year: Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson

Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge

Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Claire Petersen, Skyline

Girls Golf Player of the Year: Hailee Cole, Skyline

Boys Golf Player of the Year: Ty Olney, Thunder Ridge

Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Journee Hartman, Ashley Preece, Thunder Ridge doubles

Boys Tennis Players of the Year: Jamison Lemon, Dawson Belnap, Bonneville doubles

Division 5A/4A Boys Player of the Year: Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline football

Division 5A/4A Girls Player of the Year: Shay Shippen, Skyline basketball

Division 5A/4A Boys Coach of the Year: Dave Austin, Hillcrest basketball

Division 5A/4A Girls Coach of the Year: Jeremy Spencer, Thunder Ridge basketball

Division 5A/4A Boys Team of the Year: Rigby football

Division 5A/4A Girls Team of the Year: Skyline soccer

Division 3A/2A Boys Player of the Year: Gage Vasquez, Firth

Division 3A/2A Girls Player of the Year: Kinley Brown, Teton

Division 3A/2A Boys Coach of the Year: Chris Harris, Ririe wrestling

Division 3A/2A Girls Coach of the Year: Shon Kunz, Teton basketball

Division 3A/2A Boys Team of the Year: Ririe wrestling

Division 3A/2A Girls Team of the Year: Teton girls basketball

Division 1A Boys Player of the Year: Jrew Plocher, Watersprings

Division 1A Girls Player of the Year: Kiya McAffee, Butte County

Division 1A Boys Coach of the Year: Scott Moe, Watersprings boys basketball

Division 1A Girls Coach of the Year: Kashia Hale, Mackay volleyball

Division 1A Boys Team of the Year: Watersprings basketball

Division 1A Girls Team of the Year: Butte County basketball

Senior Awards

Colter Bennett, Salmon wrestling

Gavin Harris, Ririe wrestling

Willow Hurley, Thunder Ridge wrestling

Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge wrestling

Perseverance Award

Mattie Olson, Skyline, and Macy Larsen, Hillcrest

Overall Awards

Overall Boys Player of the Year: Tiger Adolpho, Rigby football

Overall Girls Player of the Year: Nelah Roberts, Skyline cross country/track

Overall Boys Coach of the Year: Scott Berger, Skyline football

Overall Girls Coach of the Year: Ty Keck, Skyline basketball

Overall Boys Team of the Year: Hillcrest basketball

Overall Girls Tea of the Year: Skyline basketball

