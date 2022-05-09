Winners for the Post Register Sports Stars Awards
Football Player of the Year: Tiger Adolpho, Rigby
Boys soccer Player of the Year: Hadrien Pena, Hillcrest
Girls soccer Player of the Year: Teresa Ledezma, Skyline
Boys cross country Runner of the Year: Luke Athay, Idaho Falls
Girls cross country Runner of the Year: Nelah Roberts, Skyline
Volleyball Player of the Year: Mia Sorensen, Bonneville
Boys swimmer of the year: Gavin Dustin, Skyline
Girls swimmer of the year: Harlie Taylor, Thunder Ridge
Boys basketball Player of the Year: Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest
Girls basketball Player of the Year: Kambree Barber, Rigby
Boys wrestler of the year: Talen Eck, Thunder Ridge
Girls wrestler of the year: Kayla Vail, Bonneville
Baseball Player of the Year: Merit Jones, Idaho Falls
Softball Player of the Year: Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson
Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Tao Johnson, Thunder Ridge
Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Claire Petersen, Skyline
Girls Golf Player of the Year: Hailee Cole, Skyline
Boys Golf Player of the Year: Ty Olney, Thunder Ridge
Girls Tennis Players of the Year: Journee Hartman, Ashley Preece, Thunder Ridge doubles
Boys Tennis Players of the Year: Jamison Lemon, Dawson Belnap, Bonneville doubles
Division 5A/4A Boys Player of the Year: Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline football
Division 5A/4A Girls Player of the Year: Shay Shippen, Skyline basketball
Division 5A/4A Boys Coach of the Year: Dave Austin, Hillcrest basketball
Division 5A/4A Girls Coach of the Year: Jeremy Spencer, Thunder Ridge basketball
Division 5A/4A Boys Team of the Year: Rigby football
Division 5A/4A Girls Team of the Year: Skyline soccer
Division 3A/2A Boys Player of the Year: Gage Vasquez, Firth
Division 3A/2A Girls Player of the Year: Kinley Brown, Teton
Division 3A/2A Boys Coach of the Year: Chris Harris, Ririe wrestling
Division 3A/2A Girls Coach of the Year: Shon Kunz, Teton basketball
Division 3A/2A Boys Team of the Year: Ririe wrestling
Division 3A/2A Girls Team of the Year: Teton girls basketball
Division 1A Boys Player of the Year: Jrew Plocher, Watersprings
Division 1A Girls Player of the Year: Kiya McAffee, Butte County
Division 1A Boys Coach of the Year: Scott Moe, Watersprings boys basketball
Division 1A Girls Coach of the Year: Kashia Hale, Mackay volleyball
Division 1A Boys Team of the Year: Watersprings basketball
Division 1A Girls Team of the Year: Butte County basketball
Senior Awards
Colter Bennett, Salmon wrestling
Gavin Harris, Ririe wrestling
Willow Hurley, Thunder Ridge wrestling
Brooke Boyle, Thunder Ridge wrestling
Perseverance Award
Mattie Olson, Skyline, and Macy Larsen, Hillcrest
Overall Awards
Overall Boys Player of the Year: Tiger Adolpho, Rigby football
Overall Girls Player of the Year: Nelah Roberts, Skyline cross country/track
Overall Boys Coach of the Year: Scott Berger, Skyline football
Overall Girls Coach of the Year: Ty Keck, Skyline basketball
Overall Boys Team of the Year: Hillcrest basketball
Overall Girls Tea of the Year: Skyline basketball