The fourth annual Post Register Sports Stars Awards banquet was held Monday evening, with area athletes, teams and coaches collecting 49 trophies for excellence during the 2021-2022 season.
Rigby quarterback Tiger Adolpho and Skyline runner Nelah Roberts were named top overall boys and girls athletes. Adolpho led the Trojans to a 5A state title and Roberts collected her second 4A state cross country championship and continues to set records on the track.
Skyline swept the top coaching awards, with Scott Berger earning overall boys coach of the year after leading the Grizzlies football team to a second straight state title. Girls basketball coach Ty Keck completed a historic season by guiding the program to its first berth into the state championship game.
Coming off its run to the 4A title game, the Skyline girls basketball team was named top overall girls team.
Continuing the theme of historic seasons, the Hillcrest boys basketball team earned top overall boys team after a dominating season and first-ever state title.
Multiple winners included Skyline’s Teresa Ledezma, who was named soccer player of the year and was a member the Grizzlies basketball team. The girls soccer team won 5A/4A girls team of the year. Freshman Shay Shippen, a key member of the the Skyline basketball team, was named 5A/4A girls player of the year.
Several wrestlers were honored, with Bonneville’s Kayla Vail earning the inaugural Girls Wrestler of the Year award. Thunder Ridge’s Talen Eck, Willow Hurley and Brooke Boyle were also honored, as was the Ririe wrestling team after winning another state title.
The Teton girls basketball team also made a run to its first state title game and was named 3A/2A girls team of the year and Shon Kunz was named top coach.
A special senior perseverance award was awarded to Macy Larsen of Hillcrest and Mattie Olson of Skyline. Both standout basketball players had their seasons cut short by injuries but both have signed to play in college.
Idaho State football coach Charles Ragle spoke prior to the awards.