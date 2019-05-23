The 2018-2019 high school sports season took center stage on Thursday night with more than 300 people attending the inaugural Bingham Healthcare Sports Stars awards.
The Waterfront at Snake River Landing hosted the ceremony, honoring the area’s top athletes, coaches, and teams from all sports and all divisions. The event was put together by the Post Register and the Jefferson Star, with awards presented in 45 categories. Kalon Ludvigson, a world champion trampoline and tumbling star who was paralyzed in a gymnastics accident, was the keynote speaker.
Athletes received their awards following the speech and were cheered on by their peers.
“I’m kind of in awe,” Skyline’s Sariah Harrison said after winning girls cross country runner of the year. “It’s an honor.”
Harrison is believed to be the first east Idaho girl to break the 18-minute barrier on a 5K course.
“It’s kind of indescribable,” she said of her season.
Ririe’s Michael Ure won two awards, claiming boys basketball player of the year and 3A/2A boys athlete of the year.
“It’s just very humbling,” said Ure, who recently signed to play basketball at Montana Tech following a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. “I’m very grateful.”
Ure averaged 21.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and blocked 3.3 shots per game.
The awards were broken down into several categories. There were boys and girls Players of the Year for each sport, Divisional boys and girls players, coaches and teams of the year for 5A/4A, 3A/2A, and 1A.
Freshman of the year was Thunder Ridge runner Jessica Moss, who has already established herself as one of the area’s top runners.
Senior of the year was Firth’s Grayson Nelson, who stared in basketball and baseball, and overcame an injury to sign a letter of intent to play basketball at Columbia Basin College.
There were also awards for overall players, coaches and teams.
“Our season was phenomenal,” said Bonneville volleyball player of the year Sadie Lott. “We went into the state (tournament) hoping we could win, but we fell short and that makes us want to work harder for next year.”
The Bees also claimed the girls overall team of the year after reaching the 4A championship match and finishing 39-6.
“It was a year of surprises,” Hillcrest girls basketball coach Alan Sargent said after taking home the overall girls coach of the year award.
“As a coaching staff, we knew what we had,” he said, referring to an underdog team that emerged as District 6 champion to advance to the state tournament. “We knew we could get there. I don’t think anyone else did. We convinced the girls and we actually did it. We achieved our goal.”
A couple of future NCAA Division I athletes were also honored, with Utah State-bound Oakley Hussey winning football player of the year and Shelley high jumper and BYU-bound Ty Wright taking home boys track athlete of the year honors.
Wright finished his high school career as a four-time state champion.
Hussey helped lead Hillcrest to a state football championship.
“I’m ready to move on, but I’m honored to receive this award,” Hussey said. “I worked hard for a long time. I appreciate the recognition, but I wouldn’t be able to have it without my team members.”
The Knights football team was named top 5A/4A team, and Kevin Meyer earned top coach in 5A/4A.
The Idaho Falls boys basketball team swept the overall awards. After winning the program’s first state championship in more than three decades, the Tigers were tabbed boys team of the year, with Kalvin Bowen named overall boys athlete of the year. Howard Hart was named top coach of the year.
Others receiving multiple awards was Bonneville’s Randon Hostert, who was named baseball player of the year and 5A/4A boys athlete of the year.
West Jefferson senior Jordi Holdaway, who recently signed to play volleyball at Boise State, scored the hat trick, winning trophies for girls basketball player of the year, girls 3A/2A athlete of the year, and the overall girls athlete of the year after staring in volleyball, basketball and track.
Spring team state champions were also honored, with Bonneville baseball and the Skyline boys track team each receiving trophies.
Players of the Year by Sport
Football
Oakley Hussey, Hillcrest
Boys soccer
Balor Reilly, Hillcrest
Boys cross country
Zach Erikson, Idaho Falls
Girls cross country
Sariah Harrison, Skyline
Girls soccer
Berenice Chavez, Skyline
Volleyball
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Boys basketball
Michael Ure, Ririe
Girls basketball
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Wrestling
Matthew Boone, Bonneville
Baseball
Randon Hostert, Bonneville
Softball
Madi Burton, Idaho Falls
Boys track
Ty Wright, Shelley
Girls track
Mateya Mobley, Rigby
Boys golf
Brandon Ball, Idaho Falls
Girls golf
Nicole Nelson, Shelley
Boys tennis
Kyler Hartman, Thunder Ridge
Girls tennis
Rachel Harris/Whitney Black, Idaho Falls
Divisional players, coaches, and teams of the year
5A/4A
-Boys player of the year
Randon Hostert, Bonneville basketball and baseball
-Girls player of the year
Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest basketball
-Boys coach of the year
Kevin Meyer, Hillcrest football
-Girls coach of the year
Troy Shippen, Rigby basketball
-Boys team of the year
Hillcrest football
-Girls team of the year
Skyline girls soccer
3A/2A
-Boys player of the year
Micheal Ure, Ririe basketball
-Girls player of the year
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson, volleyball, basketball, and track
-Boys coach of the year
Cecil Jackson, Salmon cross country
-Girls coach of the year
Elda Park, Firth volleyball
-Boys team of the year
Ririe wrestling
-Girls team of the year
Ririe basketball
1A
-Boys player of the year
Landon Bowman, Watersprings basketball
-Girls player of the year
Jessi Farr, Challis basketball
-Boys coach of the year
Scott Moe, Watersprings basketball
-Girls coach of the year
Robyn King, Watersprings volleyball
-Boys team of the year
Mackay football
-Girls team of the year
Watersprings volleyball
Freshman and Senior of the year
-Freshman of the year
Jessica Moss, Thunder Ridge
-Senior of the year
Grayson Nelson, Firth
Spring Champions
-The Bonneville baseball team
-The Skyline boys track team
Overall Players of the Year
Boys
Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls
Girls
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Overall Teams of the Year
Boys
Idaho Falls basketball
Girls
Bonneville volleyball
Overall Coaches of the Year
Boys
Howard Hart, Idaho Falls basketball
Girls
Alan Sargent, Hillcrest basketball