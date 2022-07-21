The Spud Kings unveiled the home schedule for their inaugural season.
The team will take the ice at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center for the first time on December 2 against the Utah Outliers.
“This is a big step for us” Spud Kings team president Kevin Greene said in a release. “December will be here before we know it, and we’re excited to unveil
the arena and the team with the community.”
The Spud Kings will play the 2022 season as a Tier 3 Junior A franchise before transitioning to the NCDC for the 2023-24 season. Season tickets for
the team are on sale now at the team office at Melaleuca Field or by calling 208-522-8363.
The Spud Kings are part of the United States Premier Hockey League and recently joined the National Collegiate Development Conference, a Tuition-Free Tier-II Junior Division hockey league.
For the complete home schedule check postregister.com/sports.
