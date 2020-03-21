St. John Paul II Catholic Parish
Idaho Falls, Idaho:
As directed by the Catholic Bishop of Boise, the Most Reverend Peter F. Christensen, St. John Paul II Catholic parish in Idaho Falls has suspend all public Masses, celebrations and meetings until at least after April 5, 2020.
St. John Paul II parish is comprised of Holy Rosary Church, Christ the King Church and Holy Rosary Catholic School. Holy Rosary Catholic School has suspended classes until April 13, 2020, but continues to do distance learning with the children.
Fr. Ronald Wekerle, pastor of St. John Paul II Catholic parish said that video Masses are being uploaded everyday onto the parish’s Facebook page, “Saint John Paul II Parish – Parroquia San Juan Pablo II” or parish website, ifcatholics.net.
Also, Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen invites Catholics to view the Mass online by going to: htt:// www.Catholictv.org/masses/catholictv-mass.
Fr. Wekerle said that as a result of the pandemic Catholics are not able to gather for Mass and instead are asked to prepare a place in their home where they can read from the bible and practice traditional Catholic devotions, such as the Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and the Stations of the Cross. In place of sharing communion, Catholics are asked to make a “Spiritual Communion” with the Lord. Catholics unable to
celebrate reconciliation at this time are asked to follow the directives given in the Catechism of the Catholic Church and confess their sins directly to God, and at the first opportunity, seek out a priest for sacramental confession. Viaticum and anointing of the sick for the dying will be available, as is possible, by calling the
parish office at (208) 522-4366 and requesting the services of a priest. The parish office remains open but access to the office building is limited.
On Friday, March 27, 2020, Catholic Bishop Christensen is calling for a Day of Prayer and Fasting. Inviting all people to pray and fast this day as a way of showing our solidarity with God and one another.
Information about these extraordinary measures and how St. John Paul II Catholic parish is responding to this new reality is available on the parish website, ifcatholics.net or by calling the parish office, (208) 522-4366.