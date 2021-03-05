At Ridgevue, the Rigby boys advanced to the 5A consolation title game with a 70-50 win over Mountain View.
Kade DaBell posted 18 points and Jakobe Jones added 16 for the Trojans, who shot a blistering 57% from the field for the game. Trajen Larsen also tallied nine points, and Ethan Fox added eight for Rigby.
Rigby will play Eagle at 10 a.m. Saturday for the 5A consolation crown.
RIGBY 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50
Rigby 13 19 14 24 — 70
Mountain View 6 14 12 18 — 50
RIGBY — Jakobe Jones 16, Trajen Larsen 9, Kade DaBell 18, Rysen Tyler 4, Karson Barber 7, Taylor Freeman 4, Ethan Fox 8, Talin Togiai 4.
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jaden Hansen 3, Blake Munk 4, Cortez Graham 2, Kobe Warr 5, Jaden Melton 6, CJ Jacobsen 4, Drew Fielder 18, Spencer Moorhouse 7, Caleb Johnson 1.
4A State Tournament
JEROME 74, SKYLINE 57: At Meridian, the Skyline boys' season came to an end with a 74-57 loss to Jerome in the consolation bracket.
The Grizzlies faced a 26-11 deficit after one quarter and 38-23 at halftime, so even though they posted 27 points in the fourth frame, it wasn't enough to come all the way back.
Raleigh Shippen led Skyline with 17 points, while Cade Marlow added 10 for the Grizzlies, who shot 43% from the field in the loss.
That wasn't enough to cover for Jerome's Mikey Lloyd going for 31 points, though.
JEROME 74, SKYLINE 57
Jerome 26 12 19 17 — 74
Skyline 11 12 7 27 — 57
JEROME — Colton Elson 5, Alfredo Ortiz 13, Scott Cook 14, Nate McDonald 2, Schuyler 4, Mikey Lloyd 31, Keenan Blair 5.
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 2, Parker Kucera 7, Keegan Maas 3, Raleigh Shippen 17, Cade Marlow 10, Kenyon Sadiq 2, Ian Galbreaith 2, Josh Hanson 4, Isaac Farnsworth 4, Landon Merzlock 6.
MIDDLETON 53, HILLCREST 47
At Meridian, for three quarters, Hillcrest was in control in its 4A state semifinal game against Middleton, but a 17-4 fourth quarter proved the difference as Middleton rallied.
Cooper Kesler led the Knights with 16 points.
“When you only score four points in the quarter in that tight of a ballgame you’re probably going to come out on the losing end 10 times out of 10,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “It’s rough for us, we just struggled there to score, but the boys played their hearts out.”
Hillcrest (19-9) plays Bishop Kelly in the third-place game Saturday at Rocky Mountain High. Tip is at noon.
3A State Tournament
MARSH VALLEY 56, TETON 47
At Nampa, the Timberwolves fell in a 3A semifinal as the Eagles took an early lead and held on to advance.
Reid Nelson led the Timberwolves with 14 points.
Teton will play Snake River in the third-place game at Columbia High. Tip is at noon.
MARSH VALLEY 56, TETON 47
Teton 12 8 9 18 – 47
Marsh Valley 19 9 12 16 –56
TETON – Hyrum Heuseveldt 3, Jarom Heuseveldt 6, Xander Vontz 6, Braxton Hess 6, Connor Kunz 2, Luke Thompson 7, Reid Nelson 14, Alan Castro 3.
MARSH VALLEY – Cody Hansen 9, Bracken Howell 16, Karter Howell 3, Payton Howe 17, Michael Belnap 2, Hunter Rochie 7, Stanton Howell 2.