At Ridgevue, the Rigby boys advanced to the 5A consolation title game with a 70-50 win over Mountain View.
Kade DaBell posted 18 points and Jakobe Jones added 16 for the Trojans, who shot a blistering 57% from the field for the game. Trajen Larsen also tallied nine points, and Ethan Fox added eight for Rigby.
Rigby will play Eagle at 10 a.m. Saturday for the 5A consolation crown.
RIGBY 70, MOUNTAIN VIEW 50
Rigby 13 19 14 24 — 70
Mountain View 6 14 12 18 — 50
RIGBY — Jakobe Jones 16, Trajen Larsen 9, Kade DaBell 18, Rysen Tyler 4, Karson Barber 7, Taylor Freeman 4, Ethan Fox 8, Talin Togiai 4.
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Jaden Hansen 3, Blake Munk 4, Cortez Graham 2, Kobe Warr 5, Jaden Melton 6, CJ Jacobsen 4, Drew Fielder 18, Spencer Moorhouse 7, Caleb Johnson 1.
JEROME 74, SKYLINE 57: At Meridian, the Skyline boys' season came to an end with a 74-57 loss to Jerome.
The Grizzlies faced a 26-11 deficit after one quarter and 38-23 at halftime, so even though they posted 27 points in the fourth frame, it wasn't enough to come all the way back.
Raleigh Shippen led Skyline with 17 points, while Cade Marlow added 10 for the Grizzlies, who shot 43% from the field in the loss.
That wasn't enough to cover for Jerome's Mikey Lloyd going for 31 points, though.
JEROME 74, SKYLINE 57
Jerome 26 12 19 17 — 74
Skyline 11 12 7 27 — 57
JEROME — Colton Elson 5, Alfredo Ortiz 13, Scott Cook 14, Nate McDonald 2, Schuyler 4, Mikey Lloyd 31, Keenan Blair 5.
SKYLINE — Christean Thomas 2, Parker Kucera 7, Keegan Maas 3, Raleigh Shippen 17, Cade Marlow 10, Kenyon Sadiq 2, Ian Galbreaith 2, Josh Hanson 4, Isaac Farnsworth 4, Landon Merzlock 6.