At Nampa, after two losses to Snake River during the regular season, Teton turned the tables to earn a 3A third-place trophy Saturday with a 59-39 win over the Panthers.
The Timberwolves (20-5) outrebounded Snake River, held the Panthers to 22 percent shooting and never trailed as they lead by as much as 24 points.
“It was a team effort,” coach Rob Heuseveldt said. “Everybody jumped in there together.”
After a tough loss to Marsh Valley in Friday’s semifinals, the Timberwolves didn’t let down on Saturday. Teton hadn’t been to the state tournament in more than two decades and didn’t want to leave without some hardware.
“I think there was definitely a lot of disappointment when we lost to Marsh, but the boys rebounded and got focused again,” Heuseveldt said. “The boys came out ready to play today.”
Xander Vontz led Teton with 15 points, Jarom Heuseveldt had 14 points and Luke Thompson added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
TEON 59, SNAKE RIVER 39
Teton 15 14 12 18 –59
Snake River 7 14 6 12 –39
TETON – Hyrum Heuseveldt 7, Jarom Heuseveldt 14, Rhett Nelson 3, Xander Vontz 15, Braxton Hess 2, Connor Kunz 2, Luke Thompson 12, Reid Nelson 4.
SNAKE RIVER – Luke Higginson 8, Connor Fitzgerald 1, Noah Watt 8, Rylan Andersoon 2, Jace Mortensen 2, Mitch Lindsay 7, Cole Gilbert 6, Chandler Coombs 1, Bradley Parris 2, Trey Poulter 2.
MADISON 73, BOISE 58: At Ridgvue, the Bobcats bounced back from their loss to 5A juggernaut Meridian to claim the 5A third-place trophy with the win over the Brave.
Madison only had around 15 hours to recover from its Friday night bout with the No. 1-ranked Warriors, but put up 73 points to mark the fourth highest scoring output this season.
The game was tied at 35-35 before Madison took control with a 21-11 third quarter.
Senior Taden King led the Bobcats with 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. He also snagged nine rebounds and dished out three assists.
“It was one of those moments,” Schwab said. “Taden has put so much time into making himself a better player. He’s worked on his shot and his ball handling. For him to go out on a 30-point performance was pretty special. Taden was a man on a mission today. He was not losing that last game.”
When Schwab subbed King out—the final time in King’s Bobcat career—he subbed freshman Ike Sutton in, in his place. A symbolic substitution since Sutton and his underclassman teammates will be left to carry the load left behind by King.
Madison’s third-place trophy is its third trophy in Schwab’s four-year tenure. The Bobcats took home a second-place trophy in 2019 and a consolation trophy in 2018.
“We have great kids who love the game of basketball and they work hard,” Schwab said. “We’re doing our best to compete with the big boys.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
MADISON 73, BOISE 58
Madison 18 17 21 17 --73
Boise 14 21 11 12 --58
MADISON – Logan Crane 5, Tyson Lerwill 7, Ike Sutton 9, Riley Sutton 2, Isaac Wilson 2, Braxton Pierce 8, Taden King 30, Eli Randall 10
BOISE – Cory Cadwell 5, Luke Britt 2, Jack Goode 12, Jack Payne 12, Cooper Howell 4, Whitt Miller 20, Jude Porter 2, Jake Thompson 1.
RIGBY 65, EAGLE 61 4OT: At Nampa, it took four overtimes, but the Trojans claimed the 5A consolation trophy.
Karsen Barber led Rigby (19-8) with 17 points and Kaden DaBell added 13.
RIGBY 65, EAGLE 61 4OT
Eagle 13 11 13 6 5 4 7 2 –61
Rigby 11 14 8 10 5 4 7 6 –65
EAGLE – Seth Feik 7, Gage Jones 15, Rafael Labrador 7, Isaac Deedon 15, Brayden White 1, Miguel Taylor 4, Jason Janish 12.
RIGBY –Jakobe Jones 5, Trajen Larsen 2, Kaden DaBell 13, Rysen Tyler 7, Karson Barber 17, Taylor Freeman 5, Aurthur Tucker 2, Ethan Fox 14.