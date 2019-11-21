It’s state championship weekend for area football teams, with four District 6 teams ready to celebrate with that elusive trophy.
Here’s the rundown by the numbers.
9.25
The Lost Rivers rushing game has accounted for 56 touchdowns this season and nearly 353 yards per game. That might not be unusual for good 8-man teams, but no Pirate averages more than 100 yards per game or has topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Keyan Cummins leads the team with 82 yards per game. The team averages 9.25 yards per rush.
14
That’s how many catches Coeur d’Alene’s Colby Nosworthy had against Rigby’s defense in the season opener. He also accounted for 133 yards and two touchdowns as Rigby suffered its only loss of the season, 31-26. The Trojan defense missed lineman Tanoa Togiai in the opener, but he’s back to put pressure on the Vikings. Look for the Rigby secondary to make adjustments.
3
District 6 has won the past three 4A state titles, but Skyline and Hillcrest each fell in the opening round of the playoffs this season. That leaves Blackfoot as the lone team to keep the streak going. The Broncos (11-1) have averaged nearly 40 points in the playoffs, but face a Kuna team that can be equally explosive. The Broncos last won state titles in 2011 and 2012 and finished second in 2014.
72
Prairie set the 8-man scoring record in the 2014 championship game with 72 points and would like nothing more than to drop 70+ points on Lost Rivers on Friday. The Pirate defense will be challenged. Prairie averages nearly 66 points per game.
4
Skyline’s Vince Bateman (1985) and Andy Watson (1992) each hold the record with four touchdowns scored in the 4A championship game. If Blackfoot’s game plan holds true, running back Teegan Thomas may challenge that number. The Bronco junior ran for 224 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Nampa.
52
Combined touchdowns by Kuna quarterback Sean Austin (31) and running back Jon Edwards (21). It’s probably not a surprise what the Blackfoot defense has been focused on this week.
This is the second consecutive year Sugar-Salem and Homedale have met for the 3A title. Last year it was the Diggers celebrating a 30-22 victory after scoring 14 fourth-quarter points. Quarterback Tanner Harris ran 23 times for 95 yards in last year’s matchup, but this year’s team has plenty of options. Sam Parkinson, Browning Bennion and Hadley Miller highlight the dynamic offense, so Harris might not have to run so much. If he decides to pass, Miller (eight touchdowns), Parkinson (12 touchdowns) and Bennion (nine touchdowns) are all weapons.
That’s the number of state football titles for Rigby, which has flown under the radar until the final month of the season when the Trojans cracked the 5A state media poll after knocking off Madison and Highland, and have continued to roll along with wins over Eagle and defending state champion Rocky Mountain.