Results from Saturday’s state action.
Baseball
Firth (20-6) fell 8-0 in the 2A state championship game to Nampa Christian (28-2) in a game where the Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively.
Nampa Christian scored three runs in the first inning then scored three more in the next two innings. Firth totaled three hits (Gage Vasquez, Sam Park, Burton Park) to Nampa Christian's nine hits.
Nampa Christian's Landon Cheney pitched all seven innings, walking two batters and striking out 12. Burton Park threw all six innings for Firth walking four batters and striking out four.
Weiser 6, Sugar-Salem 0
The Diggers fell in the 3A third-place game to Weiser in a game where their offense never materialized despite the opposing pitcher only throwing five strikeouts.
Weiser scored half of its runs in the second inning scoring on three consecutive singles. Will Chappell, Tanner Olson, Carson Harris and Jack Gardner were the four Diggers to notch hits.
Scores
2A Consolation
Wendell 12, Challis-Mackay 5
Softball
West Jefferson placed second in 2A for the second straight year and lost to the same team (Malad) 12-4.
After losing to St. Maries in the quarterfinals, West Jefferson worked its way back through the bracket to play St. Maries for a spot in the 2A state final
The Panthers scored four of their runs in the third inning when a hitting streak that included two sacrifice hits allowed them to score four runs. Jordyn Torgerson totaled 11 strikeouts in the game.
Malad scored nine of its 11 runs in the first two innings but the three runs in the fourth might have been the most deadly as they followed three straight innings where West Jefferson went scoreless.
Buhl 15, South Fremont 3
South Fremont’s early tournament success paid off when they had the chance to play in the 3A third-place game Saturday after going 2-1 Friday.
The Cougars started the game with three runs but Buhl countered with 11 runs in the bottom of the first. Three more runs in the extended their lead and the game ended at 4.5 innings after the Cougars failed to score in three straight innings. Three South Fremont pitchers totaled one strikeout.
Tennis
Teams: Thunder Ridge girls placed third in 5A. Hillcrest's girls team placed fourth and Bonneville boys were third in 4A.
Individuals
Peter Barton and Justin Andreasen, Madison, 4th place 5A boys doubles
Brenna Woodhouse and Houston Facer, Idaho Falls, 3rd place 5A girls doubles
Journee Hartman/Ashley Preece, Thunder Ridge, 2nd 5A girls doubles
Nicole Tran and Berklee Olsen, Hillcrest, first 4A girls doubles
Dawson Belnap and Jamison Lemon, Bonneville, first 4A boys doubles
Cole Inskeep and Fillipo Fanton, Blackfoot, 3rd place 4A boys doubles
Mariel Stuart and Tori Thomason, Skyline, 4th place 4A girls doubles
Will Moss, Ririe, 4th place 3A boys singles
Heather Owens and Broc Espline, Sugar-Salem, 4th place in 3A mixed doubles