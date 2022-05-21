Pitcher Burton Park throws against Nampa Christian on Saturday during the 2A State Baseball Championship game at Nampa Christian High School in Nampa. Nampa Christian defeated Firth 8-0 to claim the state title.
Firth (20-6) fell 8-0 in the 2A state championship to Nampa Christian (28-2) in a game where the Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively.
Nampa Christian scored three runs in the first inning then scored three more in the next two innings. Firth totaled three hits (Gage Vasquez, Sam Park, Burton Park) to Nampa Christians nine hits.
Nampa Christian Landon Cheney pitched all seven innings walking two batters and striking out 12 batters. Burton Park threw all six innings for Firth walking four batters and striking out four batters.
Weiser 6, Sugar-Salem 0
The Diggers fell in the third place game to Weiser in game where their offense never materialized despite the opposing pitcher only throwing five strikeouts.
Weiser scored half of its runs in the second inning scoring on three consecutive singles. Will Chappell, Tanner Olson, C. Harris and Jack Gardner were the four Diggers to notch hits.
Scores
Wendell 12, Challis-Mackay 5
Softball
West Jefferson placed second in 2A for the second straight year and lost to the same team (Malad) 12-4.
After losing to St. Maries in the quarterfinals, West Jefferson worked its way back through the bracket to play St. Maries for a spot in the 2A state final
The Panthers scored four of their runs in the third inning when a hitting streak that included two sacrifice hits allowed them to score four runs in row. Jordyn Torgerson totaled 11 strikeouts in the game.
Malad scored nine of its 11 runs in the first two innings but the three runs in the fourth might have been the most deadly as they followed three straight innings where West Jefferson went scoreless.
Buhl 15, South Fremont 3
South Fremont’s early tournament success paid off when they had the chance to play in the third place game Saturday after going 2-1 Friday.
The Cougars started the game with three runs but Buhl countered with 11 runs in the bottom of the first. Three more runs in the extended their lead and the game ended at 4.5 innings after the Cougars failed to score in three straight innings. Three South Fremont pitchers totaled one strikeout.
Tennis
Thunder Ridge girls team placed third in 5A and Hillcrest’s girls team placed fourth in 4A.