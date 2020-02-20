At Middleton, it took two overtimes, but Sugar-Salem's run at another 3A state title came to end against Timberlake.
Mardee Fillmore scored 14 points and Macey Fillmore scored 11 for the Diggers (21-2) but it wasn't enough in a 45-40 loss.
Sugar-Salem faces Kimberly today in the consolation round.
TIMBERLAKE 45, SUGAR-SALEM 40 2OT
Sugar-Salem 6 8 7 7 9 3— 40
Timberlake 10 2 9 7 9 8 — 45
SUGAR-SALEM — Price 2, Harris 5, Luke 5, Gillette 1, Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 14, Macey Fillmore 11.
TIMBERLAKE — Soumas 15, Suko 6, Carhart 4, Jessen 8, Jeffs 12.
3A
FILER 55, TETON 51 OT: In Middleton, Teton scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but it wasn't enough in the 3A opener.
Waklee Kunz led Teton with 22 points and Cambrie Streit added 14 points and eight rebounds, but Filer had more scoreing balance with three players in double figures and a fourth with nine points.
Teton (18-9) plays Fruitland in today's consolation bracket at 1:15 p.m.
FILER 55, TETON 51
Teton 11 9 9 20 3— 52
Filer 13 10 11 15 6— 55
TETON — Kinley Brown 2, Waklee Kunz 22, Cambrie Streit 14, Abby Thomas 8, Annalea Brown 6.
FILER — Kori Gartner 9, Kelsie Snyder 3, Alexis Monson 13, McCarty Stoddard 2, Jazmyn Smothers14, Ella Fisher 14.
Other scores
2A
Declo 40
Ririe 36
1A D2
Carey 42, Mackay 39