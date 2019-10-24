CALDWELL — Rhys Yeakley jokes that he'd wake up in February and immediately start thinking about where he could play different players this year for the Caldwell boys soccer team.
The Cougars coach certainly had his hands full, having to replace 15 players from last season's 4A state championship team.
But this year's batch of Cougars are showing they can be just as dangerous as last year's, as Caldwell beat Hillcrest 1-0 in the opening round Thursday, a rematch of the 2018 4A state final.
Junior Damian Arguello, the lone returning starter from last year's championship team, scored the game's only goal in the 54th minute. He took the ball about 30 yards out and fired a rocket shot into the upper left corner of the net, just past the arms of the Knights' goalkeeper. Arguello had two goals for Caldwell in last year's 3-2 win against Hillcrest, capping a five-goal performance at state.
"I'm proud of the boys," Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. "They played a heck of a game ... we just couldn’t find the net."
The Cougars (17-2-1) play Moscow at 2 p.m. today at Brothers Park, the fifth consecutive year they have played the semifinal. With a win Caldwell would play in the state title game for the third straight year. The Cougars lost to Wood River in 2017 before beating Hillcrest last year.
Hillcrest (15-4-1) plays Canyon Ridge at 11 a.m. today in the consolation bracket.
Ellis said the lone goal was a perfect shot. The Knights had some chances of their own, he added, but didn't capitalize against a good Caldwell team.
Caldwell's defense made a late stand in the 79th minute when Hillcrest's Saul Espinoza-Gutierrez took a free kick just outside the penalty box. The shot hit a wall of Caldwell defenders and bounced back to Knights senior Ethan Serr, who took a shot at net. But Tutor was able to stop it without much trouble.
It was a game that could have gotten away from a young Cougars team early, as outsized Caldwell was assessed a pair of yellow cards during a physical first half. But Yeakley was able to reign in his team and keep it calm in a game that was tense for nearly the entire 80 minutes.
After every foul called against the Cougars, Yeakley shouted words of encouragement to the offender and instructed them to move away from the situation before it became worse.
Despite the physical game, Caldwell's defense stood tall all 80 minutes and helped goaltender Rylan Tutor secure the shutout. Tutor made five saves, four of which came in the second half.
Hillcrest has to win today to keep its season alive.
"The boys are confident," Ellis said. "I think they'll respond."