At Brothers Park in Caldwell, the Idaho Falls High School boys soccer team defeated Moscow 4-0 to claim the third place trophy at the 4A soccer state tournament.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead at halftime lead thanks to Evan Carnazzo, who scored off a cross from Jaxon Hague 40 seconds into the game, and a Moscow own goal. Playing with the wind at their backs in the second half, the Tigers went up 3-0 when Jameson Lee won the ball from a defender, moved past another defender and took a left footed shot. In the final minutes of full time, an Idaho Falls corner kick led to Mitch Parks playing the ball in to Oscar Alvarado, who scored off a header.
Idaho Falls ends its season 12-4-3 overall and with its highest finish at state soccer since winning the 5A state championship in 2003. The Tigers also received the 4A boys soccer sportsmanship award by tournament managers.
"Yesterday's game was an absolute heartbreaker," Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said of Friday's semifinal loss to Jerome. "It was truly an 80-minute battle. We were right there. I asked them one more time to come back today, no regrets and respond. They stepped up and they played as a team."
The Tigers finished the season having won nine of their last 10 matches going back to late September.
"The boys believed in themselves," Cook said. "They truly became a family."
Class 5A
MADISON CLAIMS THIRD PLACE TROPHY BY FORFEIT: At Eagle High School, Madison claimed the third place trophy by forfeit a couple hours before the game was scheduled to begin.
According to Coeur d'Alene Press reporter Jason Elliott, Lake City forfeited the game due to 'athletic code violations,' per Lake City athletic director Jim Winger.
Madison ends the season 12-9-0 overall. The trophy is the second in program history and the highest finish for the Bobcats at state.
Class 3A
AMERICAN FALLS 0, SUGAR-SALEM 0 (5-4 AMERICAN FALLS IN PKs): At Vallivue High School, Sugar-Salem fell to American Falls in the 3A third place game.
It was the second loss in as many days by penalty kicks for the Diggers and their third meeting this season with American Falls, which was responsible for Sugar-Salem's lone draw and loss in the regular season. The game remained scoreless after full time and two overtimes to prompt penalty kicks.
The Diggers end the season 18-2-1. They also received the 3A boys soccer state academic award.
BLISS 2, TETON 0: At Vallivue High School, Teton fell to Buhl in the 3A consolation final.
Caleb Baird made seven saves for Teton, which ends the season 10-7-0.
Girls soccer
Class 4A
BISHOP KELLY 3, SKYLINE 0: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, Skyline fell in the 4A third place game for the second consecutive season.
Unlike last year, the game did not go to penalty kicks. Rylee Blanchard made 11 saves for the Grizzlies, who end the season 14-3-0. This was Skyline's third time reaching the winner's bracket at state soccer in 13 years.
MIDDLETON 1, BONNEVILLE 0: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, Middleton edged Bonneville in the 4A consolation final.
It was the first meeting between the teams since last year's state play-in game, which Middleton won 2-1. Middleton's goal came in the first half off a missed clearance by Bonneville off a Middleton cross. The Bees end the season 13-9-0 overall and having made their farthest run at state soccer since 2002. This weekend was their first state soccer appearance since 2008. Bonneville also received the 4A girls soccer state academic award Saturday.
"The game was very evenly matched," Bonneville coach Amy Feik said in an email. "Once Middleton got the advantage, they settled in and played for prevention. It is an unfortunate way to end the season. But we had an incredible run and exceeded many of our goals."
Class 3A
COEUR D'ALENE CHARTER 3, SUGAR-SALEM 0: At Middleton High School, Sugar-Salem fell to Coeur d'Alene Charter in the 3A state championship game for the second consecutive season. The state title is the fourth in a row for Coeur d'Alene Charter.
The Diggers end the season 18-2-1. The second place trophy is Sugar-Salem's second state soccer trophy in program history.