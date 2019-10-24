At Brothers Park in Caldwell, the Idaho Falls High School boys soccer team outlasted Twin Falls 3-2 in overtime on the first day of the 4A soccer state tournament to reach today's semifinals. This is the first time since 2007 that the Tigers have reached the winner's bracket at state soccer.
The Tigers (11-3-3) will play Jerome in a 2 p.m. semifinal today at Brothers Park.
Class 5A
SKYVIEW 3, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Rocky Mountain High School in Boise, the Titans fell to Skyview to begin the 5A soccer state tournament.
Jesus Lopez scored in the 50th minute for Thunder Ridge to tie the game at 1-1, but the Hawks scored less than a minute later for what would be the game-winning goal.
Thunder Ridge (13-3-1) will play Borah in a 9:30 a.m. consolation bracket game today at Eagle High School.
MADISON 0, COEUR D'ALENE 0 (5-3 MADISON IN PKs): At Eagle High School, the Bobcats took down Coeur d'Alene to reach their first state semifinals since 2002. The game was scoreless through full time and two overtimes.
Madison (11-8-0) will play Eagle in a 2 p.m. semifinal today at Eagle High School.
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM 3, BLISS 0: At Vallivue High School in Caldwell, the Diggers shut out Bliss to reach today's semifinals of the 3A soccer state tournament. It was the second meeting this season between the teams.
Jordan Dayley (Spencer Hunt assist) and Ethan Tuttle (Devin Petterson assist) scored in the first half to give Sugar-Salem a 2-0 lead and Scott Galbraith (Kyle Brunson assist) scored in the 58th minute for Sugar-Salem.
Sugar-Salem (17-1-1) will play Weiser in a 2 p.m. semifinal today at Vallivue High School.
COMMUNITY SCHOOL 1, TETON 0: At Vallivue High School, Teton fell to Community School to begin the 3A state tournament.
Teton (9-6-0) will play Coeur d'Alene Charter in an 11 a.m. consolation bracket game today at Vallivue High School.
Girls soccer
Class 5A
TIMBERLINE 1, MADISON 0: At Meridian High School, the Bobcats fell in the opening round of the 5A soccer state tournament to Timberline for the second consecutive year.
Madison (14-3-0) will play Coeur d'Alene in a 9 a.m. consolation bracket game today at Meridian High School.
Class 4A
SKYLINE 3, MIDDLETON 1: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, the Grizzlies defeated Middleton to reach the semifinals of the 4A soccer state tournament for the second consecutive year.
Skyline (15-1-0) will play Kuna in a 2 p.m. semifinal game today at Brothers Park.
BISHOP KELLY 8, BONNEVILLE 0: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, the Bees fell to three-time defending state champion Bishop Kelly to begin their first state tournament appearance in 11 years. Bonneville trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Bonneville (12-8-0) plays Pocatello in an 11 a.m. consolation bracket game today at Brothers Park.
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM 6, KIMBERLY 0: At Vallivue High School in Caldwell, the Diggers shut out Kimberly to advance to the 3A state semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Sugar-Salem (17-1-1) will play Weiser in a 2 p.m. semifinal game today at Vallivue High School.