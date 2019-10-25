For the second year in a row, the Sugar-Salem High School girls soccer team has reached the 3A soccer state championship game.
The Diggers defeated Weiser 2-1 at Vallivue High School to move to 18-1-1 overall and advance to today's 3A title game versus a familiar opponent--Coeur d'Alene Charter--at 1 p.m. at Middleton High School. Morgan Teichert and Haley Birch each had a goal and Kennedy Chambers had an assist.
This is the second consecutive year Coeur d'Alene Charter and Sugar-Salem have met in the 3A title game. Last year, Coeur d'Alene Charter defeated Sugar-Salem 3-0 to win its third consecutive state championship.
Class 5A
COEUR D'ALENE 2, MADISON 1: At Meridian High School, Madison was eliminated from the 5A state tournament with a loss to Coeur d'Alene.
The Bobcats trailed 1-0 at halftime and 2-0 after 51 minutes before senior Annalise Brunson scored in the 61st minute to make it a one goal game.
Madison ends the season 14-4-0.
Class 4A
KUNA 3, SKYLINE 1: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, District 3 runner-up Kuna handed Skyline its second loss of the season in the 4A semifinals. Emily Stuart scored for the Grizz off a penalty kick.
Skyline (15-2-0) will play in the third place game for the second consecutive year. Three-time defending state champion Bishop Kelly, which fell to Sandpoint in penalty kicks in the other semifinal, will play the Grizzlies at 1 p.m. at Brothers Park.
BONNEVILLE 2, POCATELLO 1: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, the Bees edged fellow east Idaho team Pocatello in the consolation bracket for their first win at state soccer since 2002.
Bonneville led 1-0 off a Pocatello own goal. The Bees extended the lead to 2-0 halfway through the second half when freshman Ali Ellsworth scored off a deflected shot by freshman Reagan Flynn. Pocatello scored off a corner kick with eight minutes left.
Bonneville (13-8-0) will play District 3 third-place team Middleton in the consolation final at 10 a.m. at Brothers Park. The same two teams played each other in last year's 4A state play-in game, which Middleton won 2-1.
Boys soccer
Class 5A
EAGLE 1, MADISON 0: At Eagle High School, Madison fell to host team Eagle in the 5A semifinals. Keeper Mike Fisher made five saves for the Bobcats.
Madison (11-9-0) will play District 1-2 runner-up Lake City in the third place game at 1 p.m. at Eagle High School.
BORAH 1, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Eagle High School, Thunder Ridge fell to District 3 champion Borah in a 5A consolation bracket game.
Thunder Ridge ends the season 13-4-1.
Class 4A
JEROME 2, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, Idaho Falls fell to District 4-5A champion Jerome in the 4A semifinals. Jameson Lee scored off an assist from Junior Soto. Keeper Jake Christofferson made 10 saves for the Tigers.
Idaho Falls (11-4-3) will play Moscow in the third place game at 1 p.m. at Brothers Park.
CANYON RIDGE 1, HILLCREST 0: At Brothers Park in Caldwell, Hillcrest fell to District 4-5 runner-up Canyon Ridge in a 4A consolation bracket game. Keeper Tyler Stauffer made six saves for the Knights.
Hillcrest ends the season 15-5-1.
Class 3A
WEISER 1, SUGAR-SALEM 1 (5-4 WEISER ON PKs): At Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Weiser outlasted Sugar-Salem in penalty kicks in a battle between district champions. Scott Galbraith scored for the Diggers in full time, which ended tied 1-1 and remained knotted after two overtimes.
Sugar-Salem (17-2-1) will play American Falls in the third place game at 1 p.m. at Vallivue High School. This will be the third meeting between the eastern Idaho teams this season. The Beavers are responsible for Sugar-Salem's lone regular season tie (1-1 on Aug. 27) and loss (5-1 on Sept. 28).
TETON 4, COEUR D'ALENE CHARTER 3: At Vallivue High School in Caldwell, Teton edged Coeur d'Alene Charter in a 3A consolation bracket game.
Alan Castro, Lucas Stock, Yahir Hernandez and Brian Velazquez scored for Teton (11-6-0), which will play Bliss in the consolation final at 10 a.m. at Vallivue High School.