Catching up with state tennis, the Hillcrest girls doubles team of Raegan and Berklee Olsen won the 4A state title on Saturday, and the mixed doubles team of Daniel Crofts and Nicole Tran also captured a state title.
Boys singles player Layton Hagerman placed third.
The Knights also brought home some team hardware with the girls taking second and the boys team claiming fourth.
Madison’s Ethan Pigott and Joe Andreason finished second in 5A boys doubles, and Idaho Falls’ Lily Crone and Brenna Woodhouse were second in the girls bracket in helping lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish.
Bonneville’s mixed doubles team of Sydney Higginson and Johnny Peterson finished third in 4A.