At Post Falls, Madison and Thunder Ridge each went 2-0 to begin the 5A state volleyball tournament to clinch a meeting in today's semifinals at Post Falls High School.
The defending 5A state champion Bobcats outlasted Boise 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-7 in the first round and ended the day with a four-set win over Coeur d'Alene.
Versus Boise, Sidney Parker had 22 kills and 24 digs while Baylee Peterson had 17 kills and four blocks for Madison. Versus Coeur d'Alene, Peterson and Parker had 16 kills each, Lexi Weaver had 20 digs and three aces, Charity Wilson had 10 kills, Maddi Wilcox had seven kills and five blocks and Macie Gordon had 40 assists, three aces and five kills.
On the other side of the bracket, Thunder Ridge, competing in its first volleyball state tournament in its two-year existence as a program, began the day with a 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21 win over defending 5A state runner-up Skyview. The Titans ended the day with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over Lake City.
Through the two matches, Thunder Ridge's Avery Turnage totaled 39 kills. Versus Skyview, Austyn Landon had 10 kills, Turnage had 22 kills, Jaycee Weathermon had nine kills and Paige Clark had 30 assists and seven kills. Versus Lake City, Landon had nine kills, five blocks and four digs, Turnage had 17 kills, four blocks, two aces and three digs, Jaycee Weathermon had eight kills, two blocks, 12 digs and two aces, Jenna Weathermon had 13 assists and 10 digs and Clark had 12 kills, 24 assists and 12 digs.
The Bobcats (29-13) and Titans (35-13) will play today at noon (Mountain Time).
Class 4A
BONNEVILLE 3, BURLEY 0; BONNEVILLE 3, CENTURY 0: At Coeur d'Alene High School, the defending 4A state runner-up Bees went 2-0 on day one to reach today's semifinals.
Bonneville defeated Burley 25-9, 25-10, 25-16 to begin the day then swept defending 4A state champion Century 28-26, 25-14, 25-21.
For the day, Makayla Sorensen had 30 kills, 20 digs and three blocks, Sadie Lott had 27 kills, six blocks, 17 digs and eight aces, Maely Harrigfeld had 17 digs, Alexis McMurtrey had 75 assists and five aces. Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey also commended senior Maddi Pettingill, who had 10 kills versus Burley, which has a BYU signee. The Bobcats were focusing on Sorensen and Lott, so Pettingill stepped up.
The Century match was the second match between the teams since last year's state title match.
"There were some jitters in that game," coach McMurtrey said. "I know we were down 19-14 and I think we were down 22-18 and came back and won that (first set) 28-26. Sadie and Alexis teamed up for two huge blocks on their outside hitter toward the end of that set."
Bonneville (36-6) plays Kuna at noon today.
KUNA 3, SHELLEY 0; WOOD RIVER 3, SHELLEY 1: At Coeur d'Alene High School, Shelley was eliminated from the 4A state tournament.
Kuna defeated Shelley 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 early in the day and Wood River defeated Shelley 25-17, 27-25, 18-25, 25-15 in an elimination match later in the day. This was the Russets' first trip to state since 2015 and first appearance at the state tournament in the 4A classification.
Class 3A
SUGAR-SALEM 3, TIMBERLAKE 0; SUGAR-SALEM 3, FRUITLAND 2: At Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene, Sugar-Salem reached today's semifinals with a 2-0 first day of the state tournament.
The defending 3A state runner-up Diggers swept Timberlake 25-8, 25-7, 25-21 to begin the day then outlasted Fruitland 17-25, 33-35, 25-8, 25-21, 15-12 later in the day.
Sugar-Salem plays Filer at noon today. The two played each other in last year's state title match.
Class 2A
FIRTH 3, ST. MARIES 0; FIRTH 3, MELBA 0: At Lakeland High School at Rathdrum, Firth went 2-0 to start the state tournament and reach today's semifinals.
The defending 2A state runner-up began the day with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of St. Maries 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 before ending the day with a 30-28, 25-21, 25-13 sweep of Melba.
For the day, Jordyn Adams had 21 kills, 29 digs and three blocks Hailey Gee had 18 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, Addison Trent had five kills and two blocks, Brooklyn Clayson had seven kills and five blocks, Kaydee Park had 58 assists and 17 digs and Liberty Park had 20 digs for the Cougars, whom Firth head coach Elda Park said had a tough first set versus Melba.
"They have great hitters, great blockers, really tough serving," Park said. "We kinda figured it out. The girls wanted to win. They really stepped up and held their own at the end."
The Cougars (17-4) play Malad at noon today. The two played in last year's title match.
Class 1ADI
AMBROSE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 2; BUTTE COUNTY 3, VALLEY 0; BUTTE COUNTY 3, GRACE 2: At Lapwai, Butte County went 2-1 on day one of the state volleyball tournament to put itself in position for a trophy Saturday.
The Pirates lost a marathon match to Ambrose in the first round, 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-6, before defeating Valley 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 and District 5-6 opponent Grace 25-23, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 17-15 in elimination matches.
Butte County will play Ambrose in a 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) elimination match today.
Class 1A DII
WATERSPRINGS 3, KENDRICK 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, SALMON RIVER 0: At Lewiston, Abigail Yadon had 34 kills in two wins for the Warriors, who reached today's semifinals.
Watersprings swept Kendrick 25-11, 25-17, 25-17 early in the day before sweeping Salmon River 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 later in the day.
Joanna Hayes had 25 assists, Yadon had 14 kills, Sarina Rios had 8 kills and Rylee Mathison had five kills versus Kendrick. Yadon had 20 kills and nine digs, Hayes had 36 assists, Mathison had 11 kills and Rios had 11 kills versus Salmon River.
"They didn't ever panic," Watersprings coach Robyn King said of her team. "They just kept hanging in there. The game against Salmon River, Abigail Yadon really cut loose."
Watersprings (30-2) plays Lighthouse Christian at noon today. The two teams last met Sept. 3.