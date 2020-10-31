Undefeated. By definition the state champion had to go undefeated to win the state volleyball title. But there’s a more impressive undefeated — undefeated in sets.
The Sugar-Salem Diggers didn’t lose a set in 3A all year including an absolutely dominating performance in the state title match.
Sugar-Salem beat Kimberly 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-14) to win its second straight state title. The Diggers led for nearly every second of every game.
“We just wanted to win and we would do it any way we could,” Sugar-Salem head coach Cami Dodson said.
This is the second time in Dodson’s coaching career that a team of hers hadn’t lost a set in the state tournament. The last time was 2017. This time it snuck up on her.
“It was funny, because I didn’t even realize that until our last week of games when the girls mentioned it and I was like yeah we have,” she said. “We had another team of mine that swept everything in three. So some of my girls got visiting and set that as a goal, but mostly, we just wanted to play our game and control our side and we (coaches) said if we did that, then that was absolutely possible."
Dodson said each member of her team played a part in their dominating victory.
“Each girl rose,” Dodson said. “We talked about playing for each other. If we struggled it was more because they were mad at themselves and how they handled mistakes. We had them turn that around and start playing for the girl next to them and start helping them. (When they did so) that’s when we truly started to shine.”
This year, the state tournament was a single-elimination tournament, giving the Diggers more time between games. Sugar-Salem used that time to bond.
“We had so much more down time than we did,” Dodson said. “It’s so rewarding to watch the girls interact in different situations whether it’s at a pumpkin patch, going for a walk or at someone’s home. They all made sure everybody was there and included each other. We had a blast. We laughed so hard we couldn’t even speak a couple of times. It was so fun because I think that added to our cohesion on the court because they loved each other and love the game.”
5A
MADISON 3, EAGLE 0: At Skyline, Madison swept Eagle (25-17, 25-21, 25-17), winning the consolation match at the 5A state tournament.
The Bobcats, who totaled 15 aces and 45 kills and hit .395, got 15 kills, nine digs and four aces from Sidney Parker. Kinley Kerbs posted 35 assists and 12 digs, while Beth Hunt added 10 kills and three blocks.
To get to the consolation match, the Bobcats first fell to Skyview, then topped Mountain View.
Madison finishes the season with a 31-10 record.
4A
At Twin Falls, Bonneville secured a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-22) sweep over Burley in the third-place match.
Across the Bees' two Saturday matches, Mariah Jardine supplied 34 kills and three aces, and she tallied 21 digs against Burley. Freshman Aspen Anderson pocketed 38 digs and seven aces on the day.
Freshman Kaylie Kofe paced the offense with 81 assists, three aces and 25 digs, while junior Mia Sorensen produced 26 kills, 25 digs and two aces.
2A
WEST JEFFERSON 3, VALLEY 2: At Buhl, West Jefferson wrapped up a consolation finish at the 2A state tournament with a 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-10, 15-7) win over Valley.
It was the Panthers' first trip to state since 2018.
1AD2
HORSESHOE BEND 3, WATERSPRINGS 2: At Burley, Watersprings couldn't defend its 1AD2 state title, falling to Horseshoe Bend, 3-2 (25-22, 12-25, 23-25, 20-25) in the third-place game.
The Warriors take fourth place at state.
MACKAY 3, DEARY 0: At Burley, Mackay secured the consolation trophy at the 1AD2 tournament, topping Deary in three sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-16) in the consolation match.
It was the Miners' first trip to state since 2014.