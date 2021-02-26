NAMPA—A wrestling season that almost didn’t happen ended with a 5A/4A state tournament where guts and endurance were paramount. With all the action crammed into one day, Idaho’s best wrestlers had to dig deep to find championship glory at the Idaho Center.
For Shelley senior Kolton Stacey, it was a fitting end to an illustrious career. After losing the state final match last season, the 120-pound senior was a man on a mission, compiling a 44-3 record. Stacey capped it Friday with a narrow 5-4 victory over Columbia’s Simon Graeber in the title match.
“It was a long day — kind of a roller coaster and very nerve wracking,” said Stacey, who pinned his first two opponents and won a major decision in the semifinals. “I just wanted to finish out on top. The final was such a close match, it could easily go either way, but it’s fun to wrestle in those and I’m really happy I won.”
While Stacey goes out as a three-time winner, eastern Idaho’s other champions Friday were first-timers. Starting things off was Blackfoot freshman Matt Mauger, who capped a 39-1 season by earning a 9-4 decision over Nampa’s Dedrick Navarro in the 98-pound final.
“My strategy was to stay in position and gain inches, just stay on top as much as I could,” said Mauger, who celebrated his win with a backflip. “When the match ended, it was the best feeling ever.”
Another freshman topped the podium in the 5A 98-pound bracket, with Thunder Ridge’s Talen Eck earning a second-round pin of Lake City’s Zach McDonald. Eck becomes the second state wrestling champ in school history, finishing 33-4.
“It was an amazing experience,” Eck said. “He scored the first point, but I just had to keep my cool and keep going. I was able to stop his body from moving away and seal the pin.”
Hillcrest senior Lorenzo Luis provided one of the highlights of the day. Having never placed at the state tournament in three tries, Luis put the finishing touches on a storybook senior year by defeating Minico’s Milton Hernandez 7-0 in the 152-pound final.
Luis, who also won the Tiger-Grizz, the Madison Invitational, the Red Halverson Invitational and the District 6 championship this season, finishes 41-4. He was dominant Friday, winning by technical fall, pin and 10-0 major decision in the first three rounds. After his title victory, he even took down one of his coaches for fun.
No team from eastern Idaho earned a top-four trophy Friday. Meridian ran away with the 5A title, while Jerome was the 4A champion. Kuna senior Michael Mitchell also entered the record books by earning a rare state championship four-peat.
Results
5A Teams
1. Meridian 324.0, 2. Kuna 250.0, 3. Post Falls 201.5, 4. Coeur d`Alene 98.0, 5. Highland 169.0, 6. hunder Ridge 115.5, 7. Rocky Mountain 114.5., 8. Lake City 84.0, 9. Eagle 77.0, 10. Capital 74.0, 11. Lewiston. 58.0, 12. Madison 56.5, 13. Idaho Falls 45.5. 14. Rigby 41.0, 15. Centennial 38.0, 16. Mountain View 36.0, 17. Timberline 34.0, 18. Boise 17.5, 19. Skyview 13.0, 20. Borah 10.0.
5A Individuals
5A 98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
2nd Place - Zach Macdonald of Lake City
3rd Place - Christian Kelly of Coeur d`Alene
4th Place - Kellen Kolka of Meridian
5th Place - Hunter Lowe of Kuna
6th Place - Wylie Stone of Eagle
1st Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 33-4, Fr. over Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 23-6, So. (Fall 3:03)
3rd Place Match
Christian Kelly (Coeur d`Alene) 12-4, Jr. over Kellen Kolka (Meridian) 24-9, So. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Hunter Lowe (Kuna) 38-10, Fr. over Wylie Stone (Eagle) 25-10, Fr. (Fall 2:33)
5A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls
2nd Place - Cole Currin of Kuna
3rd Place - Cael Bullock of Rocky Mountain
4th Place - Teigan Dickerson of Meridian
5th Place - Parker Reeves of Thunder Ridge
6th Place - Jaden Calkins of Meridian
1st Place Match
Tyson Barnhart (Post Falls) 29-4, Fr. over Cole Currin (Kuna) 37-8, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Cael Bullock (Rocky Mountain) 26-6, Fr. over Teigan Dickerson (Meridian) 23-8, Jr. (Fall 1:15)
5th Place Match
Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) 26-10, Fr. over Jaden Calkins (Meridian) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 2:25)
5A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Josh Mendoza of Timberline
2nd Place - Anderson White of Kuna
3rd Place - Connor McCarroll of Post Falls
4th Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison
5th Place - Zac Kimes of Meridian
6th Place - Marshall Parker of Rigby
1st Place Match
Josh Mendoza (Timberline) 15-0, Jr. over Anderson White (Kuna) 36-8, So. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 24-10, So. over Brady Calderwood (Madison) 26-16, Fr. (Fall 1:51)
5th Place Match
Zac Kimes (Meridian) 26-9, Jr. over Marshall Parker (Rigby) 27-12, Jr. (TB-1 3-2)
5A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle
2nd Place - Roddy Romero of Post Falls
3rd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna
4th Place - Lucas Kanownik of Boise
5th Place - Austin Dye of Highland
6th Place - Isaac Korgan of Meridian
1st Place Match
Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) 31-4, So. over Roddy Romero (Post Falls) 31-3, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Zanlen White (Kuna) 35-10, Fr. over Lucas Kanownik (Boise) 13-7, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Austin Dye (Highland) 26-12, Sr. over Isaac Korgan (Meridian) 17-12, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
5A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jason Mara of Meridian
2nd Place - Tristan Bremer of Lewiston
3rd Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Anieas Rivera of Kuna
5th Place - Titus Nichols of Rocky Mountain
6th Place - Adrien Wess of Mountain View
1st Place Match
Jason Mara (Meridian) 40-2, Fr. over Tristan Bremer (Lewiston) 20-4, Jr. (MD 13-2)
3rd Place Match
Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) 43-3, Sr. over Anieas Rivera (Kuna) 28-9, Jr. (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
Titus Nichols (Rocky Mountain) 24-10, So. over Adrien Wess (Mountain View) 21-17, So. (Dec 7-5)
5A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Michael Mitchell of Kuna
2nd Place - Nathan Gregory of Meridian
3rd Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls
4th Place - Noah Ingram of Madison
5th Place - Ryan Graves of Post Falls
6th Place - Jamison Hunt of Capital
1st Place Match
Michael Mitchell (Kuna) 40-6, Sr. over Nathan Gregory (Meridian) 29-5, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) 41-3, Sr. over Noah Ingram (Madison) 28-11, Jr. (MD 11-2)
5th Place Match
Ryan Graves (Post Falls) 28-8, Sr. over Jamison Hunt (Capital) 15-7, Jr. (Dec 12-6)
5A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cade White of Meridian
2nd Place - Tyler Jones of Rocky Mountain
3rd Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge
4th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna
5th Place - Joshua Benson of Madison
6th Place - Zak Hiler of Eagle
1st Place Match
Cade White (Meridian) 39-3, So. over Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) 37-11, Sr. over Kody Rich (Kuna) 24-14, So. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Joshua Benson (Madison) 26-14, Sr. over Zak Hiler (Eagle) 21-15, So. (MD 15-3)
5A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lane Reardon of Post Falls
2nd Place - Nolan Randles of Coeur d`Alene
3rd Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland
4th Place - Brodyn Sunada of Meridian
5th Place - Riggin Stone of Eagle
6th Place - Demarco Piazza of Coeur d`Alene
1st Place Match
Lane Reardon (Post Falls) 29-4, Sr. over Nolan Randles (Coeur d`Alene) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 11-4)
3rd Place Match
Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 29-8, So. over Brodyn Sunada (Meridian) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
Riggin Stone (Eagle) 29-4, Sr. over Demarco Piazza (Coeur d`Alene) 26-13, Jr. (Fall 2:54)
5A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Roberts of Coeur d`Alene
2nd Place - Preston Owens of Kuna
3rd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby
4th Place - Colton George of Highland
5th Place - Kael Cordingley of Highland
6th Place - Timothy Hebdon of Skyview
1st Place Match
Drew Roberts (Coeur d`Alene) 15-0, Sr. over Preston Owens (Kuna) 42-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Payton Brooks (Rigby) 33-6, Jr. over Colton George (Highland) 6-6, Fr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
Kael Cordingley (Highland) 34-6, Sr. over Timothy Hebdon (Skyview) 17-8, So. (M. For.)
5A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna
2nd Place - Ethan Miller of Post Falls
3rd Place - Caden Frix of Meridian
4th Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial
5th Place - Marshall Buie of Meridian
6th Place - Carsen Speelman of Coeur d`Alene
1st Place Match
Cael Palmer (Kuna) 45-1, Jr. over Ethan Miller (Post Falls) 28-4, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Caden Frix (Meridian) 37-6, Jr. over Logan Taylor (Centennial) 24-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Marshall Buie (Meridian) 15-4, Sr. over Carsen Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 31-12, Fr. (MD 15-2)
5A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gunner Giulio of Coeur d`Alene
2nd Place - Dante Roggio of Kuna
3rd Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian
4th Place - Bristin Corrigan of Highland
5th Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls
6th Place - Ethan Pannell of Borah
1st Place Match
Gunner Giulio (Coeur d`Alene) 32-2, Jr. over Dante Roggio (Kuna) 42-1, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Isaiah Twait (Meridian) 37-6, So. over Bristin Corrigan (Highland) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Jose Laguna (Post Falls) 16-7, So. over Ethan Pannell (Borah) 15-7, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
5A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Matthew Whitcomb of Lake City
2nd Place - Kaleb Smith of Meridian
3rd Place - Carter Torres of Kuna
4th Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland
5th Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls
6th Place - Jay Sallee of Meridian
1st Place Match
Matthew Whitcomb (Lake City) 28-3, Sr. over Kaleb Smith (Meridian) 31-2, Sr. (Inj. 3:48)
3rd Place Match
Carter Torres (Kuna) 40-9, Jr. over Luke Sidwell (Highland) 24-7, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Trevor Miller (Post Falls) 21-14, So. over Jay Sallee (Meridian) 20-12, Jr. (Fall 0:27)
5A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rylan Rogers of Coeur d`Alene
2nd Place - Bronson Staley of Rocky Mountain
3rd Place - Xander Floth of Kuna
4th Place - Jovon Howe of Idaho Falls
5th Place - Roc Dixon of Meridian
6th Place - Reuben Thill of Lewiston
1st Place Match
Rylan Rogers (Coeur d`Alene) 11-0, Jr. over Bronson Staley (Rocky Mountain) 17-2, Sr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Xander Floth (Kuna) 40-8, Jr. over Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) 25-2, Sr. (Fall 4:43)
5th Place Match
Roc Dixon (Meridian) 36-9, Sr. over Reuben Thill (Lewiston) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 13-8)
5A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan George of Highland
2nd Place - Isaiah Laguna of Post Falls
3rd Place - Mason Jacobsen of Rocky Mountain
4th Place - Shai Murray of Capital
5th Place - Blaze Tokioka of Meridian
6th Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View
1st Place Match
Logan George (Highland) 32-2, Sr. over Isaiah Laguna (Post Falls) 26-5, Sr. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
Mason Jacobsen (Rocky Mountain) 31-4, Jr. over Shai Murray (Capital) 16-3, Sr. (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match
Blaze Tokioka (Meridian) 27-10, Sr. over Shilo Jones (Mountain View) 26-18, Fr. (Dec 6-5)
5A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Charley Hastriter of Capital
2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland
3rd Place - Logan Parson of Lake City
4th Place - Jackson Kohal of Coeur d`Alene
5th Place - Beau Speelman of Coeur d`Alene
6th Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls
1st Place Match
Charley Hastriter (Capital) 18-0, Sr. over Ian Allen (Highland) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Logan Parson (Lake City) 26-7, Sr. over Jackson Kohal (Coeur d`Alene) 30-8, Sr. (Fall 2:08)
5th Place Match
Beau Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 32-11, Jr. over Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) 31-12, Jr. (Fall 3:54)
4A Teams
1. Jerome 195.0 2. Nampa 193.0 3. Minico 171.5 4. Lakeland 155.5 5. Columbia 148.0 6. Century 146.0 7. Blackfoot 139.5 8. Caldwell 108.0 9. Middleton 74.5 10. Twin Falls 71.5 11. Moscow 59.0 12. Bishop Kelly 53.5 13 Shelley 53.0 14. Ridgevue 47.0 15 Emmett 45.0 16. Pocatello 34.0 16. Preston 34.0 18. Hillcrest 30.5 19. Bonneville 30.0 20. Mountain Home 23.0 21. Canyon Ridge 15.0 22. Sandpoin 12.0 22. Skyline 12.0 24. Vallivue 8.0 25. Burley 3.0.
4A Individuals
4A 98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa
3rd Place - David Scott of Columbia
4th Place - Andre Valero of Minico
5th Place - Matt Williams of Lakeland
6th Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 39-1, Fr. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 34-2, So. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
David Scott (Columbia) 18-9, So. over Andre Valero (Minico) 20-12, Fr. (Fall 3:42)
5th Place Match
Matt Williams (Lakeland) 30-13, So. over Aulani Macias (Nampa) 10-8, Fr. (Fall 2:40)
4A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa
2nd Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley
3rd Place - Xzavier Brown of Moscow
4th Place - Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls
5th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome
6th Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow
1st Place Match
Carson Exferd (Nampa) 36-0, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 37-12, Fr. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
Xzavier Brown (Moscow) 19-2, Fr. over Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) 25-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 28-11, So. over Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow) 19-4, So. (Fall 0:57)
4A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa
2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia
3rd Place - Christian Avila of Caldwell
4th Place - Treygen Morin of Ridgevue
5th Place - Hernan Dominguez of Minico
6th Place - Devyn Greenland of Century
1st Place Match
Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 33-4, So. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 27-6, So. (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match
Christian Avila (Caldwell) 31-14, Fr. over Treygen Morin (Ridgevue) 31-5, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
Hernan Dominguez (Minico) 19-11, Jr. over Devyn Greenland (Century) 32-10, So. (SV-1 4-2)
4A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolton Stacey of Shelley
2nd Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia
3rd Place - Aidan Go of Caldwell
4th Place - Gabe Blessinger of Pocatello
5th Place - Cody Fitzpatrick of Middleton
6th Place - Peyton Munson of Nampa
1st Place Match
Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 44-3, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Aidan Go (Caldwell) 34-6, Jr. over Gabe Blessinger (Pocatello) 8-4, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
Cody Fitzpatrick (Middleton) 27-13, Sr. over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 28-11, Jr. (Inj. 3:20)
4A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly
2nd Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell
3rd Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton
4th Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot
5th Place - Eli Hernandez of Nampa
6th Place - Dominic Alcantara of Caldwell
1st Place Match
Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly) 36-1, Jr. over Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 26-5, So. (SV-1 8-6)
3rd Place Match
Brody Kemble (Middleton) 19-3, Jr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 26-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)
5th Place Match
Eli Hernandez (Nampa) 23-9, Jr. over Dominic Alcantara (Caldwell) 19-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
4A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabriel Taboa of Jerome
2nd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly
4th Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot
5th Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa
6th Place - James Burr of Minico
1st Place Match
Gabriel Taboa (Jerome) 33-1, Sr. over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 46-11, Jr. (MD 21-9)
3rd Place Match
Manuel Valdez (Bishop Kelly) 29-9, Fr. over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 15-10, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 27-16, Jr. over James Burr (Minico) 21-21, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
4A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dawson Osterhout of Minico
2nd Place - Xander Thompson of Century
3rd Place - August Pena of Caldwell
4th Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa
5th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot
6th Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton
1st Place Match
Dawson Osterhout (Minico) 39-4, Sr. over Xander Thompson (Century) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
August Pena (Caldwell) 23-4, Jr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 30-11, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 35-10, Jr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 31-14, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
4A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Riley Siegford of Lakeland
2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot
3rd Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia
4th Place - Chris Franco of Twin Falls
5th Place - Diego Deaton of Moscow
6th Place - Colton Dow of Lakeland
1st Place Match
Riley Siegford (Lakeland) 37-3, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 30-12, So. (Fall 5:07)
3rd Place Match
Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) 31-9, So. over Chris Franco (Twin Falls) 13-5, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)
5th Place Match
Diego Deaton (Moscow) 14-7, So. over Colton Dow (Lakeland) 31-17, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
4A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest
2nd Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico
3rd Place - Jacob Scott of Columbia
4th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome
5th Place - Dylon Fehrs of Ridgevue
6th Place - Soren Sabatke of Lakeland
1st Place Match
Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 41-4, Sr. over Milton Hernandez (Minico) 33-11, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Scott (Columbia) 27-7, Sr. over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Dylon Fehrs (Ridgevue) 17-9, Sr. over Soren Sabatke (Lakeland) 32-13, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
4A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Canyon Mansfield of Century
2nd Place - Shale Webb of Nampa
3rd Place - Cooper Johnson of Lakeland
4th Place - Dylan Forrest of Ridgevue
5th Place - Spencer Pease of Minico
6th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome
1st Place Match
Canyon Mansfield (Century) 37-2, Sr. over Shale Webb (Nampa) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Cooper Johnson (Lakeland) 37-9, Sr. over Dylan Forrest (Ridgevue) 30-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:16 (16-1))
5th Place Match
Spencer Pease (Minico) 21-11, Fr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome) 24-14, So. (Dec 6-5)
4A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tazyn Twiss of Minico
2nd Place - Easton Millward of Century
3rd Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville
4th Place - Emery Thorson of Preston
5th Place - Domnic Bush-Bly of Nampa
6th Place - Devon Suko of Lakeland
1st Place Match
Tazyn Twiss (Minico) 25-2, Sr. over Easton Millward (Century) 38-5, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 29-6, Jr. over Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7, So. (Fall 1:33)
5th Place Match
Domnic Bush-Bly (Nampa) 30-8, Sr. over Devon Suko (Lakeland) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
4A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Layne Feasel Dalton of Emmett
2nd Place - John White of Lakeland
3rd Place - Adrian Martinez of Columbia
4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome
5th Place - Marcus Robinson of Mountain Home
6th Place - Austin Benson of Pocatello
1st Place Match
Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 28-2, Sr. over John White (Lakeland) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Adrian Martinez (Columbia) 20-2, Sr. over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 27-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) 20-9, Sr. over Austin Benson (Pocatello) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 1:32)
4A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joseph Stevenson of Jerome
2nd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls
3rd Place - Michael Houghton of Century
4th Place - Kaimbridge Gee of Minico
5th Place - Hayden Berger of Lakeland
6th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline
1st Place Match
Joseph Stevenson (Jerome) 26-4, Sr. over Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 29-4, Jr. (Fall 2:59)
3rd Place Match
Michael Houghton (Century) 29-11, Sr. over Kaimbridge Gee (Minico) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 4:24)
5th Place Match
Hayden Berger (Lakeland) 27-8, Sr. over Preston Colvin (Skyline) 27-16, So. (MD 10-1)
4A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia
2nd Place - Porter Wright of Jerome
3rd Place - Logan Kearney of Moscow
4th Place - Campbell Hicks of Century
5th Place - Riley Robinson of Century
6th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome
1st Place Match
Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 36-1, Jr. over Porter Wright (Jerome) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
Logan Kearney (Moscow) 25-1, Sr. over Campbell Hicks (Century) 15-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Riley Robinson (Century) 14-6, Sr. over Colby Coates (Jerome) 35-14, So. (Fall 0:21)
4A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dylan Summers of Middleton
2nd Place - Sam Feusier of Lakeland
3rd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell
4th Place - Gerardo Duran of Century
5th Place - Zane Lovell of Nampa
6th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome
1st Place Match
Dylan Summers (Middleton) 27-7, Sr. over Sam Feusier (Lakeland) 32-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Miguel Perez (Caldwell) 34-5, So. over Gerardo Duran (Century) 37-6, Sr. (Fall 1:30)
5th Place Match
Zane Lovell (Nampa) 21-14, Jr. over Mark Larsen (Jerome) 30-15, So. (Dec 4-0)