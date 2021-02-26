NAMPA—A wrestling season that almost didn’t happen ended with a 5A/4A state tournament where guts and endurance were paramount. With all the action crammed into one day, Idaho’s best wrestlers had to dig deep to find championship glory at the Idaho Center.

For Shelley senior Kolton Stacey, it was a fitting end to an illustrious career. After losing the state final match last season, the 120-pound senior was a man on a mission, compiling a 44-3 record. Stacey capped it Friday with a narrow 5-4 victory over Columbia’s Simon Graeber in the title match.

“It was a long day — kind of a roller coaster and very nerve wracking,” said Stacey, who pinned his first two opponents and won a major decision in the semifinals. “I just wanted to finish out on top. The final was such a close match, it could easily go either way, but it’s fun to wrestle in those and I’m really happy I won.”

While Stacey goes out as a three-time winner, eastern Idaho’s other champions Friday were first-timers. Starting things off was Blackfoot freshman Matt Mauger, who capped a 39-1 season by earning a 9-4 decision over Nampa’s Dedrick Navarro in the 98-pound final.

“My strategy was to stay in position and gain inches, just stay on top as much as I could,” said Mauger, who celebrated his win with a backflip. “When the match ended, it was the best feeling ever.”

Another freshman topped the podium in the 5A 98-pound bracket, with Thunder Ridge’s Talen Eck earning a second-round pin of Lake City’s Zach McDonald. Eck becomes the second state wrestling champ in school history, finishing 33-4.

“It was an amazing experience,” Eck said. “He scored the first point, but I just had to keep my cool and keep going. I was able to stop his body from moving away and seal the pin.”

Hillcrest senior Lorenzo Luis provided one of the highlights of the day. Having never placed at the state tournament in three tries, Luis put the finishing touches on a storybook senior year by defeating Minico’s Milton Hernandez 7-0 in the 152-pound final.

Luis, who also won the Tiger-Grizz, the Madison Invitational, the Red Halverson Invitational and the District 6 championship this season, finishes 41-4. He was dominant Friday, winning by technical fall, pin and 10-0 major decision in the first three rounds. After his title victory, he even took down one of his coaches for fun.

No team from eastern Idaho earned a top-four trophy Friday. Meridian ran away with the 5A title, while Jerome was the 4A champion. Kuna senior Michael Mitchell also entered the record books by earning a rare state championship four-peat.

Results

5A Teams

1. Meridian 324.0, 2. Kuna 250.0, 3. Post Falls 201.5, 4. Coeur d`Alene 98.0, 5. Highland 169.0, 6. hunder Ridge 115.5, 7. Rocky Mountain 114.5., 8. Lake City 84.0, 9. Eagle 77.0, 10. Capital 74.0, 11. Lewiston. 58.0, 12. Madison 56.5, 13. Idaho Falls 45.5. 14. Rigby 41.0, 15. Centennial 38.0, 16. Mountain View 36.0, 17. Timberline 34.0, 18. Boise 17.5, 19. Skyview 13.0, 20. Borah 10.0.

5A Individuals

5A 98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge

2nd Place - Zach Macdonald of Lake City

3rd Place - Christian Kelly of Coeur d`Alene

4th Place - Kellen Kolka of Meridian

5th Place - Hunter Lowe of Kuna

6th Place - Wylie Stone of Eagle

1st Place Match

Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 33-4, Fr. over Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 23-6, So. (Fall 3:03)

3rd Place Match

Christian Kelly (Coeur d`Alene) 12-4, Jr. over Kellen Kolka (Meridian) 24-9, So. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Hunter Lowe (Kuna) 38-10, Fr. over Wylie Stone (Eagle) 25-10, Fr. (Fall 2:33)

5A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Barnhart of Post Falls

2nd Place - Cole Currin of Kuna

3rd Place - Cael Bullock of Rocky Mountain

4th Place - Teigan Dickerson of Meridian

5th Place - Parker Reeves of Thunder Ridge

6th Place - Jaden Calkins of Meridian

1st Place Match

Tyson Barnhart (Post Falls) 29-4, Fr. over Cole Currin (Kuna) 37-8, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Cael Bullock (Rocky Mountain) 26-6, Fr. over Teigan Dickerson (Meridian) 23-8, Jr. (Fall 1:15)

5th Place Match

Parker Reeves (Thunder Ridge) 26-10, Fr. over Jaden Calkins (Meridian) 20-10, Fr. (Fall 2:25)

5A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Josh Mendoza of Timberline

2nd Place - Anderson White of Kuna

3rd Place - Connor McCarroll of Post Falls

4th Place - Brady Calderwood of Madison

5th Place - Zac Kimes of Meridian

6th Place - Marshall Parker of Rigby

1st Place Match

Josh Mendoza (Timberline) 15-0, Jr. over Anderson White (Kuna) 36-8, So. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Connor McCarroll (Post Falls) 24-10, So. over Brady Calderwood (Madison) 26-16, Fr. (Fall 1:51)

5th Place Match

Zac Kimes (Meridian) 26-9, Jr. over Marshall Parker (Rigby) 27-12, Jr. (TB-1 3-2)

5A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Frothinger of Eagle

2nd Place - Roddy Romero of Post Falls

3rd Place - Zanlen White of Kuna

4th Place - Lucas Kanownik of Boise

5th Place - Austin Dye of Highland

6th Place - Isaac Korgan of Meridian

1st Place Match

Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) 31-4, So. over Roddy Romero (Post Falls) 31-3, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Zanlen White (Kuna) 35-10, Fr. over Lucas Kanownik (Boise) 13-7, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Austin Dye (Highland) 26-12, Sr. over Isaac Korgan (Meridian) 17-12, Sr. (Fall 1:24)

5A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jason Mara of Meridian

2nd Place - Tristan Bremer of Lewiston

3rd Place - Kaden Ramos of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Anieas Rivera of Kuna

5th Place - Titus Nichols of Rocky Mountain

6th Place - Adrien Wess of Mountain View

1st Place Match

Jason Mara (Meridian) 40-2, Fr. over Tristan Bremer (Lewiston) 20-4, Jr. (MD 13-2)

3rd Place Match

Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge) 43-3, Sr. over Anieas Rivera (Kuna) 28-9, Jr. (Fall 2:54)

5th Place Match

Titus Nichols (Rocky Mountain) 24-10, So. over Adrien Wess (Mountain View) 21-17, So. (Dec 7-5)

5A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Mitchell of Kuna

2nd Place - Nathan Gregory of Meridian

3rd Place - Kayson Kenney of Idaho Falls

4th Place - Noah Ingram of Madison

5th Place - Ryan Graves of Post Falls

6th Place - Jamison Hunt of Capital

1st Place Match

Michael Mitchell (Kuna) 40-6, Sr. over Nathan Gregory (Meridian) 29-5, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls) 41-3, Sr. over Noah Ingram (Madison) 28-11, Jr. (MD 11-2)

5th Place Match

Ryan Graves (Post Falls) 28-8, Sr. over Jamison Hunt (Capital) 15-7, Jr. (Dec 12-6)

5A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cade White of Meridian

2nd Place - Tyler Jones of Rocky Mountain

3rd Place - Carsen Jensen of Thunder Ridge

4th Place - Kody Rich of Kuna

5th Place - Joshua Benson of Madison

6th Place - Zak Hiler of Eagle

1st Place Match

Cade White (Meridian) 39-3, So. over Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain) 28-5, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Carsen Jensen (Thunder Ridge) 37-11, Sr. over Kody Rich (Kuna) 24-14, So. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Joshua Benson (Madison) 26-14, Sr. over Zak Hiler (Eagle) 21-15, So. (MD 15-3)

5A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lane Reardon of Post Falls

2nd Place - Nolan Randles of Coeur d`Alene

3rd Place - Rustan Cordingley of Highland

4th Place - Brodyn Sunada of Meridian

5th Place - Riggin Stone of Eagle

6th Place - Demarco Piazza of Coeur d`Alene

1st Place Match

Lane Reardon (Post Falls) 29-4, Sr. over Nolan Randles (Coeur d`Alene) 30-4, Sr. (Dec 11-4)

3rd Place Match

Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 29-8, So. over Brodyn Sunada (Meridian) 36-8, Jr. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

Riggin Stone (Eagle) 29-4, Sr. over Demarco Piazza (Coeur d`Alene) 26-13, Jr. (Fall 2:54)

5A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drew Roberts of Coeur d`Alene

2nd Place - Preston Owens of Kuna

3rd Place - Payton Brooks of Rigby

4th Place - Colton George of Highland

5th Place - Kael Cordingley of Highland

6th Place - Timothy Hebdon of Skyview

1st Place Match

Drew Roberts (Coeur d`Alene) 15-0, Sr. over Preston Owens (Kuna) 42-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Payton Brooks (Rigby) 33-6, Jr. over Colton George (Highland) 6-6, Fr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

Kael Cordingley (Highland) 34-6, Sr. over Timothy Hebdon (Skyview) 17-8, So. (M. For.)

5A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Palmer of Kuna

2nd Place - Ethan Miller of Post Falls

3rd Place - Caden Frix of Meridian

4th Place - Logan Taylor of Centennial

5th Place - Marshall Buie of Meridian

6th Place - Carsen Speelman of Coeur d`Alene

1st Place Match

Cael Palmer (Kuna) 45-1, Jr. over Ethan Miller (Post Falls) 28-4, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

3rd Place Match

Caden Frix (Meridian) 37-6, Jr. over Logan Taylor (Centennial) 24-11, Jr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Marshall Buie (Meridian) 15-4, Sr. over Carsen Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 31-12, Fr. (MD 15-2)

5A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gunner Giulio of Coeur d`Alene

2nd Place - Dante Roggio of Kuna

3rd Place - Isaiah Twait of Meridian

4th Place - Bristin Corrigan of Highland

5th Place - Jose Laguna of Post Falls

6th Place - Ethan Pannell of Borah

1st Place Match

Gunner Giulio (Coeur d`Alene) 32-2, Jr. over Dante Roggio (Kuna) 42-1, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Isaiah Twait (Meridian) 37-6, So. over Bristin Corrigan (Highland) 34-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Jose Laguna (Post Falls) 16-7, So. over Ethan Pannell (Borah) 15-7, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

5A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Matthew Whitcomb of Lake City

2nd Place - Kaleb Smith of Meridian

3rd Place - Carter Torres of Kuna

4th Place - Luke Sidwell of Highland

5th Place - Trevor Miller of Post Falls

6th Place - Jay Sallee of Meridian

1st Place Match

Matthew Whitcomb (Lake City) 28-3, Sr. over Kaleb Smith (Meridian) 31-2, Sr. (Inj. 3:48)

3rd Place Match

Carter Torres (Kuna) 40-9, Jr. over Luke Sidwell (Highland) 24-7, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Trevor Miller (Post Falls) 21-14, So. over Jay Sallee (Meridian) 20-12, Jr. (Fall 0:27)

5A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rylan Rogers of Coeur d`Alene

2nd Place - Bronson Staley of Rocky Mountain

3rd Place - Xander Floth of Kuna

4th Place - Jovon Howe of Idaho Falls

5th Place - Roc Dixon of Meridian

6th Place - Reuben Thill of Lewiston

1st Place Match

Rylan Rogers (Coeur d`Alene) 11-0, Jr. over Bronson Staley (Rocky Mountain) 17-2, Sr. (Fall 3:11)

3rd Place Match

Xander Floth (Kuna) 40-8, Jr. over Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls) 25-2, Sr. (Fall 4:43)

5th Place Match

Roc Dixon (Meridian) 36-9, Sr. over Reuben Thill (Lewiston) 22-7, Sr. (Dec 13-8)

5A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan George of Highland

2nd Place - Isaiah Laguna of Post Falls

3rd Place - Mason Jacobsen of Rocky Mountain

4th Place - Shai Murray of Capital

5th Place - Blaze Tokioka of Meridian

6th Place - Shilo Jones of Mountain View

1st Place Match

Logan George (Highland) 32-2, Sr. over Isaiah Laguna (Post Falls) 26-5, Sr. (Fall 3:44)

3rd Place Match

Mason Jacobsen (Rocky Mountain) 31-4, Jr. over Shai Murray (Capital) 16-3, Sr. (Fall 2:29)

5th Place Match

Blaze Tokioka (Meridian) 27-10, Sr. over Shilo Jones (Mountain View) 26-18, Fr. (Dec 6-5)

5A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Charley Hastriter of Capital

2nd Place - Ian Allen of Highland

3rd Place - Logan Parson of Lake City

4th Place - Jackson Kohal of Coeur d`Alene

5th Place - Beau Speelman of Coeur d`Alene

6th Place - Landon Gneiging of Idaho Falls

1st Place Match

Charley Hastriter (Capital) 18-0, Sr. over Ian Allen (Highland) 28-7, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Logan Parson (Lake City) 26-7, Sr. over Jackson Kohal (Coeur d`Alene) 30-8, Sr. (Fall 2:08)

5th Place Match

Beau Speelman (Coeur d`Alene) 32-11, Jr. over Landon Gneiging (Idaho Falls) 31-12, Jr. (Fall 3:54)

4A Teams

1. Jerome 195.0 2. Nampa 193.0 3. Minico 171.5 4. Lakeland 155.5 5. Columbia 148.0 6. Century 146.0 7. Blackfoot 139.5 8. Caldwell 108.0 9. Middleton 74.5 10. Twin Falls 71.5 11. Moscow 59.0 12. Bishop Kelly 53.5 13 Shelley 53.0 14. Ridgevue 47.0 15 Emmett 45.0 16. Pocatello 34.0 16. Preston 34.0 18. Hillcrest 30.5 19. Bonneville 30.0 20. Mountain Home 23.0 21. Canyon Ridge 15.0 22. Sandpoin 12.0 22. Skyline 12.0 24. Vallivue 8.0 25. Burley 3.0.

4A Individuals

4A 98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mack Mauger of Blackfoot

2nd Place - Dedrick Navarro of Nampa

3rd Place - David Scott of Columbia

4th Place - Andre Valero of Minico

5th Place - Matt Williams of Lakeland

6th Place - Aulani Macias of Nampa

1st Place Match

Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 39-1, Fr. over Dedrick Navarro (Nampa) 34-2, So. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

David Scott (Columbia) 18-9, So. over Andre Valero (Minico) 20-12, Fr. (Fall 3:42)

5th Place Match

Matt Williams (Lakeland) 30-13, So. over Aulani Macias (Nampa) 10-8, Fr. (Fall 2:40)

4A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Exferd of Nampa

2nd Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley

3rd Place - Xzavier Brown of Moscow

4th Place - Francisco Zagal of Twin Falls

5th Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome

6th Place - Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow

1st Place Match

Carson Exferd (Nampa) 36-0, Fr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 37-12, Fr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Xzavier Brown (Moscow) 19-2, Fr. over Francisco Zagal (Twin Falls) 25-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Kaiden Rubash (Jerome) 28-11, So. over Skyla Zimmerman (Moscow) 19-4, So. (Fall 0:57)

4A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Simon Alberto Luna of Nampa

2nd Place - Payton Hernandez of Columbia

3rd Place - Christian Avila of Caldwell

4th Place - Treygen Morin of Ridgevue

5th Place - Hernan Dominguez of Minico

6th Place - Devyn Greenland of Century

1st Place Match

Simon Alberto Luna (Nampa) 33-4, So. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 27-6, So. (Fall 0:45)

3rd Place Match

Christian Avila (Caldwell) 31-14, Fr. over Treygen Morin (Ridgevue) 31-5, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Hernan Dominguez (Minico) 19-11, Jr. over Devyn Greenland (Century) 32-10, So. (SV-1 4-2)

4A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kolton Stacey of Shelley

2nd Place - Simon Graeber of Columbia

3rd Place - Aidan Go of Caldwell

4th Place - Gabe Blessinger of Pocatello

5th Place - Cody Fitzpatrick of Middleton

6th Place - Peyton Munson of Nampa

1st Place Match

Kolton Stacey (Shelley) 44-3, Sr. over Simon Graeber (Columbia) 32-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Aidan Go (Caldwell) 34-6, Jr. over Gabe Blessinger (Pocatello) 8-4, Sr. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Cody Fitzpatrick (Middleton) 27-13, Sr. over Peyton Munson (Nampa) 28-11, Jr. (Inj. 3:20)

4A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Christopher Martino of Bishop Kelly

2nd Place - Hunter Bidelman of Caldwell

3rd Place - Brody Kemble of Middleton

4th Place - Luke Moore of Blackfoot

5th Place - Eli Hernandez of Nampa

6th Place - Dominic Alcantara of Caldwell

1st Place Match

Christopher Martino (Bishop Kelly) 36-1, Jr. over Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell) 26-5, So. (SV-1 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Brody Kemble (Middleton) 19-3, Jr. over Luke Moore (Blackfoot) 26-9, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

5th Place Match

Eli Hernandez (Nampa) 23-9, Jr. over Dominic Alcantara (Caldwell) 19-9, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

4A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabriel Taboa of Jerome

2nd Place - Eli Abercrombie of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Manuel Valdez of Bishop Kelly

4th Place - Kylan Guerra of Blackfoot

5th Place - Dominic Gonzalez of Nampa

6th Place - James Burr of Minico

1st Place Match

Gabriel Taboa (Jerome) 33-1, Sr. over Eli Abercrombie (Blackfoot) 46-11, Jr. (MD 21-9)

3rd Place Match

Manuel Valdez (Bishop Kelly) 29-9, Fr. over Kylan Guerra (Blackfoot) 15-10, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Dominic Gonzalez (Nampa) 27-16, Jr. over James Burr (Minico) 21-21, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

4A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dawson Osterhout of Minico

2nd Place - Xander Thompson of Century

3rd Place - August Pena of Caldwell

4th Place - Nikko Gonzalez of Nampa

5th Place - Taye Trautner of Blackfoot

6th Place - Jacob Blandford of Middleton

1st Place Match

Dawson Osterhout (Minico) 39-4, Sr. over Xander Thompson (Century) 37-7, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

August Pena (Caldwell) 23-4, Jr. over Nikko Gonzalez (Nampa) 30-11, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Taye Trautner (Blackfoot) 35-10, Jr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 31-14, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

4A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Siegford of Lakeland

2nd Place - Austin Ramirez of Blackfoot

3rd Place - Nakoa Fouret of Columbia

4th Place - Chris Franco of Twin Falls

5th Place - Diego Deaton of Moscow

6th Place - Colton Dow of Lakeland

1st Place Match

Riley Siegford (Lakeland) 37-3, Sr. over Austin Ramirez (Blackfoot) 30-12, So. (Fall 5:07)

3rd Place Match

Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) 31-9, So. over Chris Franco (Twin Falls) 13-5, Jr. (SV-1 8-6)

5th Place Match

Diego Deaton (Moscow) 14-7, So. over Colton Dow (Lakeland) 31-17, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

4A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lorenzo Luis of Hillcrest

2nd Place - Milton Hernandez of Minico

3rd Place - Jacob Scott of Columbia

4th Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome

5th Place - Dylon Fehrs of Ridgevue

6th Place - Soren Sabatke of Lakeland

1st Place Match

Lorenzo Luis (Hillcrest) 41-4, Sr. over Milton Hernandez (Minico) 33-11, Jr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Scott (Columbia) 27-7, Sr. over Gavin Williamson (Jerome) 31-13, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Dylon Fehrs (Ridgevue) 17-9, Sr. over Soren Sabatke (Lakeland) 32-13, Sr. (Dec 4-1)

4A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Canyon Mansfield of Century

2nd Place - Shale Webb of Nampa

3rd Place - Cooper Johnson of Lakeland

4th Place - Dylan Forrest of Ridgevue

5th Place - Spencer Pease of Minico

6th Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome

1st Place Match

Canyon Mansfield (Century) 37-2, Sr. over Shale Webb (Nampa) 32-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Johnson (Lakeland) 37-9, Sr. over Dylan Forrest (Ridgevue) 30-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:16 (16-1))

5th Place Match

Spencer Pease (Minico) 21-11, Fr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome) 24-14, So. (Dec 6-5)

4A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tazyn Twiss of Minico

2nd Place - Easton Millward of Century

3rd Place - Tucker Banks of Bonneville

4th Place - Emery Thorson of Preston

5th Place - Domnic Bush-Bly of Nampa

6th Place - Devon Suko of Lakeland

1st Place Match

Tazyn Twiss (Minico) 25-2, Sr. over Easton Millward (Century) 38-5, Sr. (Fall 1:32)

3rd Place Match

Tucker Banks (Bonneville) 29-6, Jr. over Emery Thorson (Preston) 40-7, So. (Fall 1:33)

5th Place Match

Domnic Bush-Bly (Nampa) 30-8, Sr. over Devon Suko (Lakeland) 32-11, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

4A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Layne Feasel Dalton of Emmett

2nd Place - John White of Lakeland

3rd Place - Adrian Martinez of Columbia

4th Place - Robby Ortega of Jerome

5th Place - Marcus Robinson of Mountain Home

6th Place - Austin Benson of Pocatello

1st Place Match

Layne Feasel Dalton (Emmett) 28-2, Sr. over John White (Lakeland) 29-7, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Adrian Martinez (Columbia) 20-2, Sr. over Robby Ortega (Jerome) 27-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Marcus Robinson (Mountain Home) 20-9, Sr. over Austin Benson (Pocatello) 23-13, Jr. (Fall 1:32)

4A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joseph Stevenson of Jerome

2nd Place - Skeet Newton of Twin Falls

3rd Place - Michael Houghton of Century

4th Place - Kaimbridge Gee of Minico

5th Place - Hayden Berger of Lakeland

6th Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline

1st Place Match

Joseph Stevenson (Jerome) 26-4, Sr. over Skeet Newton (Twin Falls) 29-4, Jr. (Fall 2:59)

3rd Place Match

Michael Houghton (Century) 29-11, Sr. over Kaimbridge Gee (Minico) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 4:24)

5th Place Match

Hayden Berger (Lakeland) 27-8, Sr. over Preston Colvin (Skyline) 27-16, So. (MD 10-1)

4A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nico Rodriguez of Columbia

2nd Place - Porter Wright of Jerome

3rd Place - Logan Kearney of Moscow

4th Place - Campbell Hicks of Century

5th Place - Riley Robinson of Century

6th Place - Colby Coates of Jerome

1st Place Match

Nico Rodriguez (Columbia) 36-1, Jr. over Porter Wright (Jerome) 29-5, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Logan Kearney (Moscow) 25-1, Sr. over Campbell Hicks (Century) 15-4, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Riley Robinson (Century) 14-6, Sr. over Colby Coates (Jerome) 35-14, So. (Fall 0:21)

4A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dylan Summers of Middleton

2nd Place - Sam Feusier of Lakeland

3rd Place - Miguel Perez of Caldwell

4th Place - Gerardo Duran of Century

5th Place - Zane Lovell of Nampa

6th Place - Mark Larsen of Jerome

1st Place Match

Dylan Summers (Middleton) 27-7, Sr. over Sam Feusier (Lakeland) 32-5, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Miguel Perez (Caldwell) 34-5, So. over Gerardo Duran (Century) 37-6, Sr. (Fall 1:30)

5th Place Match

Zane Lovell (Nampa) 21-14, Jr. over Mark Larsen (Jerome) 30-15, So. (Dec 4-0)

 