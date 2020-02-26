The state wrestling championships are Friday and Saturday as hundreds of competitors converge on the Idaho Center in Nampa. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at area athletes and teams.
5: Ririe has won five straight team titles at 2A and could be in the mix for another. Only one other team in Idaho has won more titles in a row: Teton, which won six in a row from 1968 to 1973. According to the most recent coaches’ poll on Idahosports.com, New Plymouth is the team to beat with the Bulldogs at No. 2 in the poll. Last year’s team had plenty of depth with 10 top-6 placers. State champions Stetson Machen and Gabe Sommers each return. The Bulldogs won their district tournament by nearly 130 points over North Fremont.
3: It will be the third state tournament appearance for Idaho Falls senior Brigid Shannon, who has dominated the girls divisions at various tournaments but is in the 4A bracket at 126. Should Shannon win her first-round match, she’ll likely face top seed Gabriel Toboa of Jerome, who is 42-0.
13.5: That’s the number of points that Sugar-Salem edged Snake River by to win last year’s 3A title. It was the third state team title for Diggers, who will get a strong challenge from South Fremont, which outscored Sugar-Salem 471-332 in the 3A District 6 tournament.
50: Defending state champion and returning Post Register All-Area Wrestler of the Year Sawyer Hobbs of South Fremont is the top seed in the 3A 195-pound bracket and enters the tournament 50-0. Teammate and defending state champion Tristan Olson is the top seed at 195 and has already topped 50 wins. Olson is 51-6.
285: The area’s best heavyweight is Sugar-Salem’s Kenneth Copley and the 3A 285-pound state title is in his sights for a second straight year. Copley enters the tournament 63-0 and, as expected, is the top seed.
27: Number of first-round pins by North Fremont senior Riggen Cordingley, whose 54-0 record makes him the favorite in the 2A 170-pound bracket.
2: Kaden Ramos became Thunder Ridge’s first state wrestling champion last year, claiming the 98-pound title in 5A. If Ramos is to get a second title, he’ll have to do it at 120 pounds. He’s 49-2 and the top seed in the bracket.