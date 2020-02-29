CLASS 5A
1. Post Falls 213, 2. Highland 209, 3. Meridian 196, 4. Coeur d’Alene 188.5, 5. Lake City 177, 6. Centennial 162, 7. Eagle 142.5, 8. Capital 104.5, 9. Thunder Ridge 89.5, 10. Rocky Mountain 89, 11. Lewiston 88, 12. Madison 62.5, 13. Mountain View 55, 14. Skyview 51, 15. Timberline 47, 16. Boise 45.5, 17. Borah 29, 18. Rigby 27
CLASS 4A
1. Kuna 206, 2. Columbia 188.5, 3. Century 174, 4. Lakeland 149.5, 5. Nampa 147, 6. Caldwell 110.5, 7. Jerome 104, 8. Blackfoot 93.5, 9. Twin Falls 75, 10. Bishop Kelly 59, 11. Mountain Home 58, 12. Shelley 53, 13. Bonneville 52, 14. Minico 50.5, 14. Vallivue 50.5, 16. Emmett 43, 17. Idaho Falls 38, 18. Ridgevue 37, 19. Burley 35, 19. Middleton 35, 21. Sandpoint 30, 22. Moscow 24, 22. Preston 24, 24. Canyon Ridge 16, 25. Pocatello 14, 26. Hillcrest 5, 27. Skyline 4, 28. Wood River 1
CLASS 3A
1. South Fremont 245.5, 2. Snake River 166, 3. Timberlake 163, 4. Weiser 161.5, 5. American Falls 153.5, 6. Buhl 150, 7. Bonners Ferry 134.5, 8. Sugar-Salem 134, 9. Kellogg 96.5, 10. Fruitland 87.5, 11. Marsh Valley 83, 12. Gooding 70.5, 13. Kimberly 67.5, 14. Teton 67, 15. Parma 51, 16. Homedale 37, 17. Priest River 32.5, 18. Filer 29, 19. Payette 20.5
CLASS 2A
1. Ririe 245, 2. New Plymouth 199, 3. Declo 132, 4. Malad 121.5, 5. Grace 110.5, 6. McCall-Donnelly 105, 7. Potlatch 101, 8. St. Maries 96, 9. North Fremont 95, 10. Bear Lake 79, 11. Firth 76, 12. Melba 57, 13. Salmon 53, 14. Clearwater Valley 50.5, 15. Orofino 47, 15. Wendell 47, 17. Raft River 43.5, 18. Challis 33, 19. North Gem 32, 20. Marsing 29, 21. Oakley 28, 21. Soda Springs 28, 23. Clark County 26, 24. West Jefferson 26, 25. Glenns Ferry 24.5, 26. Valley 23, 27. Aberdeen 22, 28. West Side 21, 29. Dietrich 20, 30. Nampa Christian 6, 31. Murtaugh 4, 32. Highland (C) 3
Medal matches (Local wrestlers only)
CLASS 5A
120
Championship: Cade White (Meridian, 36-9) by tiebreaker over Kaden Ramos (Thunder Ridge, 55-4), 11-10
126
Fifth place: Tyler Jones (Rocky Mountain, 40-13) dec. Noah Ingram (Madison, 40-19), 3-1
132
Fifth place: Hunter Schueller (Coeur d’Alene, 36-17) pin Carson Jenson (Thunder Ridge, 29-24), 2:00
138
Championship: Drew Roberts (Coeur d’Alene, 48-2) tech. fall Tyson Clark (Madison, 48-13), 18-3 (5:09)
145
Fifth place: Payton Brooks (Rigby, 38-12) pin Gabe Reeves (Thunder Ridge, 35-15), 0:41
152
Fifth place: Jaden Smith (Madison, 35-10) dec. Tristan Stanton (Thunder Ridge, 35-15), 6-3
182
Fifth place: Garrett Roedel (Thunder Ridge, 45-18) pin Jay Sallee (Meridian, 32-15), 1:11
CLASS 4A
106
Fifth place: Izzy Ixta (Minico, 43-14) dec. Ryan Nuno (Bonneville, 39-25), 3-2
113
Championship: Hunter Bidelman (Caldwell, 20-2) dec. Kolton Stacey (Shelley, 56-3), 8-5
Fifth place: Kobie Jewett (Mountain Home, 41-18) pin Kyle DeRoache (Shelley, 39-25), 0:21
132
Championship: Kase Mauger (Twin Falls, 45-2) tech. fall Esai Castaneda (Blackfoot, 47-10), 22-5 (5:00)
Fifth place: Kayson Kenney (Idaho Falls, 47-9) pin August Pena (Caldwell, 26-13) 3:39
138
Third place: Riley Siegford (Lakeland, 51-11) dec. Austin Despain (Blackfoot, 50-16), 3-0
160
Third place: Taylor Balmforth (Shelley, 50-9), dec. Adrian Martinez (Columbia, 37-15), 3-1
170
Fifth place: Matt Bakes (Century, 30-15) pin Michael Edwards (Blackfoot, 35-13) 4:14
182
Championship: Layne Feas Dalton (Emmett, 40-3) dec. Nick Chappell (Blackfoot, 47-6), 5-4
Fifth place: Jovon Howe (Idaho Falls, 38-11), dec. John White (Lakeland, 34-20), 5-1
195
Championship: Matthew Boone (Bonneville, 51-2) pin Jayden Paul (Burley, 40-9), 4:59
CLASS 3A
98
Championship: Ezra Clemens (Fruitland, 51-6) pin Ryker Simmons (South Fremont, 33-8), 0:23
Third place: Remy Baler (Teton, 55-7) dec. Grayson Williams (American Falls, 53-12), 5-2
Fifth place: Edgar Sanchez (Buhl, 30-19) pin David Green (South Fremont, 50-17), 4:10
106
Championship: Cooper Evans (American Falls, 58-7) dec. Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont, 48-12), 6-1
Fifth place: Sam Rasmussen (Teton, 45-17) dec. Daylen Peyman (Buhl, 31-22), 10-5
113
Third place: Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem, 63-13) pin Dakota Eixenberge (Kellogg, 37-12), 2:23
Fifth place: Easton Gardner (Snake River, 39-18) dec. Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley, 54-23), 4-2
120
Third place: Brayden Anderson (Snake River, 42-19) dec. Chance Bennett (Buhl, 31-22), 10-5
126
Third place: Emilio Caldera (Snake River, 54-13) dec. Jayce Bower (Buhl, 44-13), 9-4
Fifth place: Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont, 62-14) pin Brayden Herbert (Timberlake, 45-19), 2:22
132
Championship: Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont, 65-8) pin Kayd Craig (Gooding, 59-6), 5:22
138
Championship: Judson Hall (Kellogg, 42-5) dec. Beau Hackworth (South Fremont, 57-7), 5-1
145
Championship: Kyle Richardson (Snake River, 55-3) dec. Joseph Eguisquiza (Homedale, 29-9), 8-3
152
Championship: Tayten Gillette (Gooding, 54-7) dec. Tate Benson (Snake River, 56-4,) 8-5
Third place: Dalton Lerwill (Teton, 40-10) pin Kyle Smith (Bonners Ferry, 29-9), 2:30
Fifth place: Cesar Tavarez (South Fremont, 15-11) pin Lane Carter (Snake River, 23-12), 1:55
160
Third place: Tristan Olson (South Fremont, 59-8) pin Tegan Baumann (Gooding, 51-13), 3:30
Fifth place: River Eddins (South Fremont, 52-15) pin Trace Mayo (Kimberly, 46-19), 4:12
170
Championship: Broddey Cunningham (Kimberly, 39-1) maj. dec. Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem, 57-12), 12-0
182
Championship: Joey Follini (Timberlake, 54-5) dec. Browning Bennion (Sugar-Salem, 72-7), 6-3
Fifth place: Carson Roberts (Sugar-Salem, 65-15) dec. Justin Angell (South Fremont, 40-25), 3-2
195
Championship: Sawyer Hobbs (South Fremont, 58-0) pin Rylee Willett (Weiser 51-11), 1:16
Fifth place: Kyler Dalling (Sugar-Salem, 66-13) pin Josh Yanez (Timberlake, 42-15), 2:16
285
Championship: Kenneth Copley (Sugar-Salem, 67-0) pin Ty Belnap (Snake River, 45-7), 1:17
Third place: Danny Camacho (Parma, 35-8) pin Josh Curzon (Snake River, 31-10), 0:47
Fifth place: Bryan Popocatl (South Fremont, 49-13) dec. Trevor Cady (Timberlake, 17-11), 7-3
CLASS 2A
98
Third place: Jared Rindlisbak (North Gem, 48-11) dec. Austin Machen (Ririe, 42-18), 3-2
106
Championship: Connor Parkinson (Ririe, 55-7) dec. Tayson Davis (Malad, 48-12), 3-1
Third place: Hyrum Boone (Ririe, 34-14) dec. Riley Lundy (New Plymouth, 44-14), 5-1
Fifth place: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis, 36-26) pin Wyatt Flick (Wendell, 26-14), 3:49
113
Championship: Gage Vasquez (Firth, 49-8) dec. Dax Blackmon (Declo, 43-19), 8-1
Fifth place: Dylan Burtanshaw (West Jefferson, 37-15) dec. Anthony Fabbi (Cole Valley, 35-19), 11-5
120
Third place: Stetson Machen (Ririe, 41-15) s.v. Skinner Kyle (Bear Lake, 40-15), 4-2
126
Championship: Bray Skinner (Grace, 60-3) dec. Dakota McIntosh (Salmon, 41-9), 6-4
132
Championship: Kohl Nielson (North Fremont, 60-4) dec. Ben Valazco (Aberdeen, 36-13), 7-5
138
Fifth place: Tye Sherwood (Ririe, 49-21) s.v. Cameron Bailey (Soda Springs, 34-19), 7-5
145
Third place: Tanner Smith (Ririe, 57-14) dec. Gideon Lowen (McCall-Donnelly, 28-11), 6-5
152
Championship: Teegan Dunn (Wendell, 31-3) dec. Tyson Thacker (Ririe, 31-3), 6-0
Third place: Hsee Hsee (New Plymouth, 53-9), maj. dec. Nicholas Perkins (Firth, 47-14), 15-7
160
Championship: Derek Matthews (Declo, 45-1) tech. fall Hayden Maupin (North Fremont, 66-5), 18-2 (4:50)
Third place: Hunter Beus (New Plymouth, 49-7) maj. dec. Dan Schwendiman (Ririe, 20-6), 8-0
Fifth place: Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry, 37-20) tech. fall Layton Yearsley (Ririe, 38-24), 17-1 (4:50)
170
Championship: Riggen Cordingley (North Fremont, 62-0) maj. dec. K Brown (Potlatch), 10-1
Third place: Isai Arriaga (Marsing, 40-3) maj. dec. Jacob Seibert (Salmon, 42-10), 19-0
182
Fifth place: Colter Bennett (Salmon, 40-14) pin Danny Romander (Ririe, 28-18), 1:37
195
Championship: Gabe Sommers (Ririe, 55-7) dec. Tuff Bentz (McCall-Donnelly, 36-7), 2-0
220
Third place: Jaime Ortiz (Firth, 37-12) dec. Chase Burtenshaw (McCall-Donnelly, 27-7), 2-1
Fifth place: Delbert Lambson (St. Maries, 48-15) pin Joe Orchard (Ririe, 41-21), 2:12
285
Championship: Kelton Saad (Potlatch, 42-10) pin Nick Gundersen (Ririe, 40-7), 5:08