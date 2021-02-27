thumbnail_DSC_3385.jpg

South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs is crowned the 3A individual state champion at 152 pounds.

 Randy Jones/Idaho Sports

NAMPA — One win streak came to an end just as another one started at Saturday’s state wrestling championships.

South Fremont snapped a title drought of 35 years last season, but the Cougars proved it was no fluke, claiming the 3A title by outdistancing runner-up Buhl 228 to 214.

Hunter Hobbs, who won his second title with a first-round pin at 152 and finished the season 51-0, credited the program’s work ethic and his own guiding force, his older brother Sawyer who won four state titles.

“That really pays off when you get to the finals,” he said.

South Fremont had 11 wrestlers earn medals on the way to racking up enough points to stifle a good Buhl team.

Ririe also had 11 wresters make the podium, but what would have been a state record seventh-straight team title was claimed by New Plymouth, which tallied 236 points to Ririe’s 182.

The Bulldogs did finish strong, with 220-pounder Gabe Sommers winning his third state championship and Nick Gundersen winning at 285.

Prior to the team collecting the second-place trophy, Sommers talked about the mental part of competing for a state crown and also keeping the record win streak alive.

“The fact we had this big long streak, it was nice and awesome, but it puts a whole bunch of pressure on you to wrestle 100% all the time,” he said. “Our coaches told us before this tournament if you guys go out there and wrestle as hard as you can then you have nothing to be ashamed of win lose or draw.”

New Plymouth already had a lead heading into the night’s championship round, and the tone was set early when Caleb Shaw defeated Ririe defending state champion Connor Parkinson 7-1.

It was a slow start for area wrestlers with South Fremont’s Jaxton Parker in the 98-pound 3A finals and Teton’s Remy Baler falling in the 98-pound 3A finals.

But gold was eventually earned when Sugar-Salem’s Cody Tillery pinned South Fremont’s Kash Purser with one second left in the first round of the 3A 182 final.

Wrestlers often look for any motivation to get through a grinding season, but that wasn’t a problem for Tillery, who lost in last year’s finals.

“A lot of the losses hang with me until I beat that person again or do better than them,” said Tillery, who beat Purser by four points in the district championship match.

“I just couldn’t do it,” he said of last year’s state tournament loss.

“I think it was what motivated me the most because I didn’t want to go home again. I was depressed for several days after that. It was horrible,” he said.

The tournament was divided into two days due to COVID-19 precautions, with 5A and 4A competition taking place on Friday. The 3A and 2A athletes took over on Saturday in front of a smaller, although boisterous crowd.

Sommers noted that even with a hectic schedule and less than ideal conditions, the state tournament still represents the best of the best and experience under the spotlight eventually pays off.

“The mental part of being here, if you haven’t experienced that before it’s a whole other level,” he said.

While other competitors may have had the usual butterflies, Sommers said he was ready for the challenges of this season.

“It was different, winning it the first time people don’t really expect you coming,” he said. “But once you win it again everyone is gunning for you and you’ve got everything to lose and they have nothing to lose. It’s a lot of pressure.”

3A

Teams

1. South Fremont 228.0 2. Buhl 214.0 3. Snake River 72.0 4. Weiser 64.0 5. merican Falls 138.0 6. Marsh Valley 34.0 7. Gooding 17.0 8. Bonners Ferry 15.5 9. Sugar-Salem 115.0 10. Teton 105.5 11.Fruitland 93.0 12. Homedale 73.0 13. Kellogg 64.0 14. McCall-Donnelly 49.0 15. Payette 47.0 16. Parma 30.0 17. Timberlake 29.0 18. Kimberly 28.0 19. Filer 21.0 20. Priest River 13.0.

Individuals

3A 98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls

2nd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont

3rd Place - Wyatt Pearson of Buhl

4th Place - Jesse Stephens of Parma

5th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton

6th Place - William Navarez of Weiser

1st Place Match

Kolter Burton (American Falls) 51-4, Fr. over Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 43-7, Fr. (Fall 5:42)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Pearson (Buhl) 45-13, Fr. over Jesse Stephens (Parma) 25-13, So. (Fall 0:51)

5th Place Match

Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 39-16, So. over William Navarez (Weiser) 25-10, So. (Fall 2:55)

3A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls

2nd Place - Remy Baler of Teton

3rd Place - David Green of South Fremont

4th Place - Max Wescott of Fruitland

5th Place - Dallin Walters of Kimberly

6th Place - Kolter Wood of Kellogg

1st Place Match

Grayson Williams (American Falls) 47-6, So. over Remy Baler (Teton) 36-7, So. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

David Green (South Fremont) 45-10, So. over Max Wescott (Fruitland) 35-16, Fr. (Fall 3:57)

5th Place Match

Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 43-8, So. over Kolter Wood (Kellogg) 31-7, Fr. (Fall 1:44)

3A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl

2nd Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland

3rd Place - Cooper Evans of American Falls

4th Place - Dakota Eixenberger of Kellogg

5th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont

6th Place - Rafael Delgadillo of Weiser

1st Place Match

Bowen Brunson (Buhl) 44-6, Fr. over Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) 49-5, So. (Dec 11-6)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Evans (American Falls) 42-7, Sr. over Dakota Eixenberger (Kellogg) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match

Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 38-10, So. over Rafael Delgadillo (Weiser) 24-9, Jr. (Fall 2:51)

3A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kade Orr of Buhl

2nd Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette

3rd Place - Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Colton Egbert of Teton

5th Place - Brayden Anderson of Snake River

6th Place - Wyatt Hei of Kellogg

1st Place Match

Kade Orr (Buhl) 47-0, Sr. over Tyler Feeley (Payette) 27-7, Fr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Rocky Morris (Marsh Valley) 30-10, Fr. over Colton Egbert (Teton) 41-13, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 37-12, Sr. over Wyatt Hei (Kellogg) 24-7, So. (Fall 2:05)

3A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Brunson of Buhl

2nd Place - Brock Young of Marsh Valley

3rd Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River

4th Place - Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley

5th Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem

6th Place - Max Atchley of Teton

1st Place Match

Riley Brunson (Buhl) 49-5, Fr. over Brock Young (Marsh Valley) 48-7, Jr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Easton Gardner (Snake River) 34-13, So. over Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 37-17, Jr. over Max Atchley (Teton) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 7-0)

3A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hudson Rogers of Gooding

2nd Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River

3rd Place - Evan Barajas of Bonners Ferry

4th Place - Chance Bennett of Buhl

5th Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont

6th Place - Jake Summerfield of Bonners Ferry

1st Place Match

Hudson Rogers (Gooding) 58-3, Fr. over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 43-3, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Evan Barajas (Bonners Ferry) 42-3, Sr. over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 52-12, Sr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 40-10, So. over Jake Summerfield (Bonners Ferry) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 0:24)

3A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding

2nd Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl

3rd Place - Kooper VonBrethorst of Weiser

4th Place - Tanner Hansen of American Falls

5th Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont

6th Place - Wesley Pearson of Buhl

1st Place Match

Kayd Craig (Gooding) 34-0, So. over Jayce Bower (Buhl) 41-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Kooper VonBrethorst (Weiser) 23-2, Sr. over Tanner Hansen (American Falls) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 45-11, So. over Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 4-0)

3A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tayten Gillette of Gooding

2nd Place - Isac Avalos of American Falls

3rd Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont

4th Place - Trace Nielsen of Buhl

5th Place - Bridger Norman of Sugar-Salem

6th Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton

1st Place Match

Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 52-4, Jr. over Isac Avalos (American Falls) 56-10, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 38-18, So. over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 46-18, So. (Fall 2:48)

5th Place Match

Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) 36-16, Sr. over Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 40-6, Fr. (For.)

3A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont

2nd Place - Joseph Egusquiza of Homedale

3rd Place - Maddox Stevens of Weiser

4th Place - Ryker Permann of American Falls

5th Place - Clayton Beesley of Weiser

6th Place - Jackson Coverley of South Fremont

1st Place Match

Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 51-0, So. over Joseph Egusquiza (Homedale) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match

Maddox Stevens (Weiser) 12-2, So. over Ryker Permann (American Falls) 46-11, Jr. (Fall 4:54)

5th Place Match

Clayton Beesley (Weiser) 23-13, Jr. over Jackson Coverley (South Fremont) 14-14, Sr. (Fall 3:33)

3A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Richardson of Snake River

2nd Place - Skyler Lerwill of Sugar-Salem

3rd Place - Wyatt Anderson of Buhl

4th Place - William White of Homedale

5th Place - Kyle Smith of Bonners Ferry

6th Place - Brad Benson of Marsh Valley

1st Place Match

Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 29-5, Sr. over Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Anderson (Buhl) 12-6, Sr. over William White (Homedale) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

5th Place Match

Kyle Smith (Bonners Ferry) 34-8, Jr. over Brad Benson (Marsh Valley) 39-15, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Eli Richards of Bonners Ferry

2nd Place - River Eddins of South Fremont

3rd Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River

4th Place - Rhyalee Nix of Homedale

5th Place - Kayden Zimmerman of Kellogg

6th Place - Colby Permann of American Falls

1st Place Match

Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry) 31-6, Jr. over River Eddins (South Fremont) 45-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Lance Hunter (Snake River) 39-10, Jr. over Rhyalee Nix (Homedale) 24-10, Jr. (MD 13-2)

5th Place Match

Kayden Zimmerman (Kellogg) 17-10, Sr. over Colby Permann (American Falls) 36-24, So. (Fall 2:00)

3A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cody Tillery of Sugar-Salem

2nd Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont

3rd Place - Hunter Forbes of Fruitland

4th Place - Logan Hull of South Fremont

5th Place - Easton Branson of Marsh Valley

6th Place - Andrew Adkins of American Falls

1st Place Match

Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) 43-5, Sr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:00)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Forbes (Fruitland) 39-17, So. over Logan Hull (South Fremont) 29-18, So. (Fall 2:50)

5th Place Match

Easton Branson (Marsh Valley) 35-23, Jr. over Andrew Adkins (American Falls) 44-14, Sr. (For.)

3A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - MaHonri Rushton of McCall-Donnelly

2nd Place - Logan Anderson of Gooding

3rd Place - Gabriel Ramos of Payette

4th Place - Willy Haun of Homedale

5th Place - Jackson Richter of Bonners Ferry

6th Place - Drake Anderton of Snake River

1st Place Match

MaHonri Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 41-0, Sr. over Logan Anderson (Gooding) 53-8, Sr. (Fall 4:59)

3rd Place Match

Gabriel Ramos (Payette) 23-11, So. over Willy Haun (Homedale) 26-20, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Jackson Richter (Bonners Ferry) 24-15, Jr. over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 31-12, Sr. (Fall 3:36)

3A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Elijah Carter of Weiser

2nd Place - Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh of Bonners Ferry

3rd Place - Hunter McQuivey of Marsh Valley

4th Place - Trevor Cady of Timberlake

5th Place - Rylee Willet of Weiser

6th Place - Andrew Alvarez of McCall-Donnelly

1st Place Match

Elijah Carter (Weiser) 25-6, Sr. over Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh (Bonners Ferry) 24-8, Jr. (Fall 4:56)

3rd Place Match

Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) 43-9, Jr. over Trevor Cady (Timberlake) 32-10, Jr. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Rylee Willet (Weiser) 26-7, Jr. over Andrew Alvarez (McCall-Donnelly) 18-8, So. (Fall 4:09)

3A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nicholas Parris of Snake River

2nd Place - Jesse Lockett of Weiser

3rd Place - Joshua Curzon of Snake River

4th Place - Dawson Kaufman of Teton

5th Place - Brody Holaday of Fruitland

6th Place - Isaiah Shottanana of Bonners Ferry

1st Place Match

Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 35-5, Sr. over Jesse Lockett (Weiser) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 10-5)

3rd Place Match

Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 36-8, So. over Dawson Kaufman (Teton) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 4:29)

5th Place Match

Brody Holaday (Fruitland) 16-15, So. over Isaiah Shottanana (Bonners Ferry) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 2:34)

2A

Teams

1. New Plymouth 236.0 2. Ririe 182.0 3. Declo 77.5 4. Malad 43.0 5. Grace 137.0 6. Wendell 111.0 7. Potlatch 74.0 8. Firth 71.0 9. St. Maries 68.0 10. North Fremont 67.0 11. Salmon 61.0 11. West Jefferson 61.0 13 Raft River 57.0 14. Melba 51.5 15. Glenns Ferry 50.5 16. Clearwater Valley 45.0 17. Marsing 42.0 17. Soda Springs 42.0 19. Orofino 34.5 20. West Side 30.0 21. Challis 27.0 22. Aberdeen 25.0 23. Murtaugh 24.0 23. Tri-Valley 24.0 25. Oakley 23.0 26 Dietrich 22.0 26. North Gem 22.0 28 . Bear Lake 19.0 29. Grangeville 17.0 30. Kamiah 13.0 31. Highland-C 11.0 32.Wallace 9.0 33. Valley 5.0 34. Garden Valley 4.0 35. Nampa Christian 3.0 36. Hansen 0.0 36. Prairie. 0.0.

Individuals

2A 98

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

2nd Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs

3rd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe

4th Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont

5th Place - James Ethington of New Plymouth

6th Place - Chase Morden of Wallace

1st Place Match

Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 43-3, Fr. over Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 33-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Austin Machen (Ririe) 37-10, So. over Martin Estrada (North Fremont) 28-10, Jr. (SV-1 2-0)

5th Place Match

James Ethington (New Plymouth) 36-13, Fr. over Chase Morden (Wallace) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 0:55)

2A 106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace

2nd Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem

3rd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont

4th Place - Cooper Williams of Salmon

5th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side

6th Place - Kadence Beck of Highland-C

1st Place Match

Hans Newby (Grace) 41-0, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem) 30-8, Jr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) 28-9, Jr. over Cooper Williams (Salmon) 43-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match

Jed Hurren (West Side) 40-12, So. over Kadence Beck (Highland-C) 23-9, So. (MD 10-2)

2A 113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe

3rd Place - Riley Lundy of New Plymouth

4th Place - Zach Mills of Malad

5th Place - Wyatt Flick of Wendell

6th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis

1st Place Match

Caleb Shaw (New Plymouth) 37-7, So. over Connor Parkinson (Ririe) 51-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Riley Lundy (New Plymouth) 38-13, So. over Zach Mills (Malad) 38-19, So. (Dec 11-7)

5th Place Match

Wyatt Flick (Wendell) 18-16, Jr. over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 35-17, So. (Dec 11-6)

2A 120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dylan Sotin of St. Maries

2nd Place - Ben Wray of Malad

3rd Place - Dax Blackmon of Declo

4th Place - Tayson Davis of Malad

5th Place - Landon Olsen of Clearwater Valley

6th Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe

1st Place Match

Dylan Sotin (St. Maries) 38-1, Sr. over Ben Wray (Malad) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Dax Blackmon (Declo) 43-11, Sr. over Tayson Davis (Malad) 34-15, Jr. (Fall 2:54)

5th Place Match

Landon Olsen (Clearwater Valley) 20-14, Sr. over Brian Ferguson (Ririe) 42-17, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

2A 126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kyle Rice of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Bray Skinner of Grace

3rd Place - Skyler Rodriguez of New Plymouth

4th Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe

5th Place - Grant Svedin of Melba

6th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen

1st Place Match

Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 37-0, Jr. over Bray Skinner (Grace) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Skyler Rodriguez (New Plymouth) 29-7, Fr. over Hyrum Boone (Ririe) 39-17, So. (Fall 4:45)

5th Place Match

Grant Svedin (Melba) 31-14, So. over Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 22-14, Fr. (Fall 2:18)

2A 132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Clayton Lunt of Grace

2nd Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River

3rd Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba

4th Place - Grant Ethington of New Plymouth

5th Place - Tyler Anderson of Declo

6th Place - Avery Palmer of Potlatch

1st Place Match

Clayton Lunt (Grace) 50-6, Sr. over Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 34-11, Jr. (Fall 4:48)

3rd Place Match

McKoy Richardson (Melba) 28-11, So. over Grant Ethington (New Plymouth) 41-14, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Tyler Anderson (Declo) 15-11, Jr. over Avery Palmer (Potlatch) 24-9, So. (Dec 8-4)

2A 138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rhet Jorgensen of Grace

2nd Place - AV Marino of Declo

3rd Place - Daring Cross of Clearwater Valley

4th Place - Sam Martin of St. Maries

5th Place - Brock Cooper of New Plymouth

6th Place - Troy Miller of Marsing

1st Place Match

Rhet Jorgensen (Grace) 43-9, Sr. over AV Marino (Declo) 35-18, Jr. (Fall 3:13)

3rd Place Match

Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley) 30-12, Jr. over Sam Martin (St. Maries) 32-13, Sr. (Fall 4:39)

5th Place Match

Brock Cooper (New Plymouth) 25-13, Fr. over Troy Miller (Marsing) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 2:10)

2A 145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joel Campbell of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Austin Nalder of Malad

3rd Place - Wes Shaw of Dietrich

4th Place - Brayden Turcott of Orofino

5th Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace

6th Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe

1st Place Match

Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 50-0, Jr. over Austin Nalder (Malad) 47-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Wes Shaw (Dietrich) 29-9, Sr. over Brayden Turcott (Orofino) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match

Wyatt Cutler (Grace) 35-20, Fr. over Kyle Jensen (Ririe) 33-16, Sr. (Fall 1:58)

2A 152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trent Myers of New Plymouth

2nd Place - Teegan Dunn of Wendell

3rd Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe

4th Place - Zane Helm of Melba

5th Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch

6th Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad

1st Place Match

Trent Myers (New Plymouth) 36-3, Jr. over Teegan Dunn (Wendell) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Tye Sherwood (Ririe) 44-9, Sr. over Zane Helm (Melba) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

Eli Prather (Potlatch) 31-5, So. over Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) 36-10, So. (Fall 1:39)

2A 160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Prather of Potlatch

2nd Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry

3rd Place - Gabe Matthews of Declo

4th Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson

5th Place - Gilbert Whitlatch of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe

1st Place Match

Gabe Prather (Potlatch) 30-1, Sr. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 48-12, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Matthews (Declo) 45-11, Sr. over Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Gilbert Whitlatch (Tri-Valley) 30-9, So. over Carter Huntsman (Ririe) 43-19, So. (Fall 2:59)

2A 170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo

2nd Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont

3rd Place - Izack McNeal of Potlatch

4th Place - Isaac Mitton of Oakley

5th Place - Danny Fowler of Orofino

6th Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe

1st Place Match

Derek Matthews (Declo) 46-0, Jr. over Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) 41-4, Sr. (MD 16-2)

3rd Place Match

Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 31-5, Jr. over Isaac Mitton (Oakley) 44-8, Sr. (Fall 4:29)

5th Place Match

Danny Fowler (Orofino) 24-9, Sr. over Gavin Harris (Ririe) 45-15, Jr. (MD 19-7)

2A 182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isai Arriaga of Marsing

2nd Place - William Maddox of Malad

3rd Place - Brandon Richards of Firth

4th Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson

5th Place - Presley Fullmer of Declo

6th Place - Denzil Lloyd of Raft River

1st Place Match

Isai Arriaga (Marsing) 28-3, Sr. over William Maddox (Malad) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 8-7)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Richards (Firth) 44-11, Sr. over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 4:12)

5th Place Match

Presley Fullmer (Declo) 40-18, Sr. over Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) 39-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-0))

2A 195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Remington Winmill of Wendell

2nd Place - Colter Bennett of Salmon

3rd Place - Zach Gunnel of Murtaugh

4th Place - Jaxon Thompson of Malad

5th Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe

6th Place - Kyle Sibert of St. Maries

1st Place Match

Remington Winmill (Wendell) 33-0, Sr. over Colter Bennett (Salmon) 48-6, Jr. (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match

Zach Gunnel (Murtaugh) 37-9, Sr. over Jaxon Thompson (Malad) 24-21, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

5th Place Match

Joe Orchard (Ririe) 46-17, Sr. over Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) 21-12, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)

2A 220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe

2nd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell

3rd Place - Miguel Juarez of Declo

4th Place - Riley Barber of Firth

5th Place - Josh Reyes of West Jefferson

6th Place - Adam Rouse of St. Maries

1st Place Match

Gabe Sommers (Ririe) 50-1, Sr. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 31-6, Fr. (Fall 1:23)

3rd Place Match

Miguel Juarez (Declo) 42-13, Sr. over Riley Barber (Firth) 20-10, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)

5th Place Match

Josh Reyes (West Jefferson) 26-18, So. over Adam Rouse (St. Maries) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 2:20)

2A 285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe

2nd Place - Davin Jones of Raft River

3rd Place - Hunter Williams of New Plymouth

4th Place - Tyler Martens of Salmon

5th Place - Dylan Muir of Declo

6th Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth

1st Place Match

Nick Gundersen (Ririe) 57-2, Sr. over Davin Jones (Raft River) 34-15, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) 47-7, So. over Tyler Martens (Salmon) 32-16, Jr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Dylan Muir (Declo) 31-10, Sr. over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 27-9, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

{span}Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000{/span}