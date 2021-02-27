NAMPA — One win streak came to an end just as another one started at Saturday’s state wrestling championships.
South Fremont snapped a title drought of 35 years last season, but the Cougars proved it was no fluke, claiming the 3A title by outdistancing runner-up Buhl 228 to 214.
Hunter Hobbs, who won his second title with a first-round pin at 152 and finished the season 51-0, credited the program’s work ethic and his own guiding force, his older brother Sawyer who won four state titles.
“That really pays off when you get to the finals,” he said.
South Fremont had 11 wrestlers earn medals on the way to racking up enough points to stifle a good Buhl team.
Ririe also had 11 wresters make the podium, but what would have been a state record seventh-straight team title was claimed by New Plymouth, which tallied 236 points to Ririe’s 182.
The Bulldogs did finish strong, with 220-pounder Gabe Sommers winning his third state championship and Nick Gundersen winning at 285.
Prior to the team collecting the second-place trophy, Sommers talked about the mental part of competing for a state crown and also keeping the record win streak alive.
“The fact we had this big long streak, it was nice and awesome, but it puts a whole bunch of pressure on you to wrestle 100% all the time,” he said. “Our coaches told us before this tournament if you guys go out there and wrestle as hard as you can then you have nothing to be ashamed of win lose or draw.”
New Plymouth already had a lead heading into the night’s championship round, and the tone was set early when Caleb Shaw defeated Ririe defending state champion Connor Parkinson 7-1.
It was a slow start for area wrestlers with South Fremont’s Jaxton Parker in the 98-pound 3A finals and Teton’s Remy Baler falling in the 98-pound 3A finals.
But gold was eventually earned when Sugar-Salem’s Cody Tillery pinned South Fremont’s Kash Purser with one second left in the first round of the 3A 182 final.
Wrestlers often look for any motivation to get through a grinding season, but that wasn’t a problem for Tillery, who lost in last year’s finals.
“A lot of the losses hang with me until I beat that person again or do better than them,” said Tillery, who beat Purser by four points in the district championship match.
“I just couldn’t do it,” he said of last year’s state tournament loss.
“I think it was what motivated me the most because I didn’t want to go home again. I was depressed for several days after that. It was horrible,” he said.
The tournament was divided into two days due to COVID-19 precautions, with 5A and 4A competition taking place on Friday. The 3A and 2A athletes took over on Saturday in front of a smaller, although boisterous crowd.
Sommers noted that even with a hectic schedule and less than ideal conditions, the state tournament still represents the best of the best and experience under the spotlight eventually pays off.
“The mental part of being here, if you haven’t experienced that before it’s a whole other level,” he said.
While other competitors may have had the usual butterflies, Sommers said he was ready for the challenges of this season.
“It was different, winning it the first time people don’t really expect you coming,” he said. “But once you win it again everyone is gunning for you and you’ve got everything to lose and they have nothing to lose. It’s a lot of pressure.”
3A
Teams
1. South Fremont 228.0 2. Buhl 214.0 3. Snake River 72.0 4. Weiser 64.0 5. merican Falls 138.0 6. Marsh Valley 34.0 7. Gooding 17.0 8. Bonners Ferry 15.5 9. Sugar-Salem 115.0 10. Teton 105.5 11.Fruitland 93.0 12. Homedale 73.0 13. Kellogg 64.0 14. McCall-Donnelly 49.0 15. Payette 47.0 16. Parma 30.0 17. Timberlake 29.0 18. Kimberly 28.0 19. Filer 21.0 20. Priest River 13.0.
Individuals
3A 98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kolter Burton of American Falls
2nd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
3rd Place - Wyatt Pearson of Buhl
4th Place - Jesse Stephens of Parma
5th Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton
6th Place - William Navarez of Weiser
1st Place Match
Kolter Burton (American Falls) 51-4, Fr. over Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 43-7, Fr. (Fall 5:42)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Pearson (Buhl) 45-13, Fr. over Jesse Stephens (Parma) 25-13, So. (Fall 0:51)
5th Place Match
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 39-16, So. over William Navarez (Weiser) 25-10, So. (Fall 2:55)
3A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Grayson Williams of American Falls
2nd Place - Remy Baler of Teton
3rd Place - David Green of South Fremont
4th Place - Max Wescott of Fruitland
5th Place - Dallin Walters of Kimberly
6th Place - Kolter Wood of Kellogg
1st Place Match
Grayson Williams (American Falls) 47-6, So. over Remy Baler (Teton) 36-7, So. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
David Green (South Fremont) 45-10, So. over Max Wescott (Fruitland) 35-16, Fr. (Fall 3:57)
5th Place Match
Dallin Walters (Kimberly) 43-8, So. over Kolter Wood (Kellogg) 31-7, Fr. (Fall 1:44)
3A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bowen Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place - Ezra Clemens of Fruitland
3rd Place - Cooper Evans of American Falls
4th Place - Dakota Eixenberger of Kellogg
5th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
6th Place - Rafael Delgadillo of Weiser
1st Place Match
Bowen Brunson (Buhl) 44-6, Fr. over Ezra Clemens (Fruitland) 49-5, So. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
Cooper Evans (American Falls) 42-7, Sr. over Dakota Eixenberger (Kellogg) 26-5, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 38-10, So. over Rafael Delgadillo (Weiser) 24-9, Jr. (Fall 2:51)
3A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kade Orr of Buhl
2nd Place - Tyler Feeley of Payette
3rd Place - Rocky Morris of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Colton Egbert of Teton
5th Place - Brayden Anderson of Snake River
6th Place - Wyatt Hei of Kellogg
1st Place Match
Kade Orr (Buhl) 47-0, Sr. over Tyler Feeley (Payette) 27-7, Fr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
Rocky Morris (Marsh Valley) 30-10, Fr. over Colton Egbert (Teton) 41-13, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Brayden Anderson (Snake River) 37-12, Sr. over Wyatt Hei (Kellogg) 24-7, So. (Fall 2:05)
3A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Riley Brunson of Buhl
2nd Place - Brock Young of Marsh Valley
3rd Place - Easton Gardner of Snake River
4th Place - Brady Dahlke of Marsh Valley
5th Place - Tristen Brown of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Max Atchley of Teton
1st Place Match
Riley Brunson (Buhl) 49-5, Fr. over Brock Young (Marsh Valley) 48-7, Jr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Easton Gardner (Snake River) 34-13, So. over Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Tristen Brown (Sugar-Salem) 37-17, Jr. over Max Atchley (Teton) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 7-0)
3A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hudson Rogers of Gooding
2nd Place - Emilio Caldera of Snake River
3rd Place - Evan Barajas of Bonners Ferry
4th Place - Chance Bennett of Buhl
5th Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
6th Place - Jake Summerfield of Bonners Ferry
1st Place Match
Hudson Rogers (Gooding) 58-3, Fr. over Emilio Caldera (Snake River) 43-3, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Evan Barajas (Bonners Ferry) 42-3, Sr. over Chance Bennett (Buhl) 52-12, Sr. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 40-10, So. over Jake Summerfield (Bonners Ferry) 16-5, Jr. (Fall 0:24)
3A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kayd Craig of Gooding
2nd Place - Jayce Bower of Buhl
3rd Place - Kooper VonBrethorst of Weiser
4th Place - Tanner Hansen of American Falls
5th Place - Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
6th Place - Wesley Pearson of Buhl
1st Place Match
Kayd Craig (Gooding) 34-0, So. over Jayce Bower (Buhl) 41-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
Kooper VonBrethorst (Weiser) 23-2, Sr. over Tanner Hansen (American Falls) 41-15, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 45-11, So. over Wesley Pearson (Buhl) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
3A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Tayten Gillette of Gooding
2nd Place - Isac Avalos of American Falls
3rd Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont
4th Place - Trace Nielsen of Buhl
5th Place - Bridger Norman of Sugar-Salem
6th Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton
1st Place Match
Tayten Gillette (Gooding) 52-4, Jr. over Isac Avalos (American Falls) 56-10, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 38-18, So. over Trace Nielsen (Buhl) 46-18, So. (Fall 2:48)
5th Place Match
Bridger Norman (Sugar-Salem) 36-16, Sr. over Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 40-6, Fr. (For.)
3A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place - Joseph Egusquiza of Homedale
3rd Place - Maddox Stevens of Weiser
4th Place - Ryker Permann of American Falls
5th Place - Clayton Beesley of Weiser
6th Place - Jackson Coverley of South Fremont
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 51-0, So. over Joseph Egusquiza (Homedale) 25-6, Sr. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
Maddox Stevens (Weiser) 12-2, So. over Ryker Permann (American Falls) 46-11, Jr. (Fall 4:54)
5th Place Match
Clayton Beesley (Weiser) 23-13, Jr. over Jackson Coverley (South Fremont) 14-14, Sr. (Fall 3:33)
3A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Richardson of Snake River
2nd Place - Skyler Lerwill of Sugar-Salem
3rd Place - Wyatt Anderson of Buhl
4th Place - William White of Homedale
5th Place - Kyle Smith of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Brad Benson of Marsh Valley
1st Place Match
Kyle Richardson (Snake River) 29-5, Sr. over Skyler Lerwill (Sugar-Salem) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
Wyatt Anderson (Buhl) 12-6, Sr. over William White (Homedale) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
5th Place Match
Kyle Smith (Bonners Ferry) 34-8, Jr. over Brad Benson (Marsh Valley) 39-15, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Eli Richards of Bonners Ferry
2nd Place - River Eddins of South Fremont
3rd Place - Lance Hunter of Snake River
4th Place - Rhyalee Nix of Homedale
5th Place - Kayden Zimmerman of Kellogg
6th Place - Colby Permann of American Falls
1st Place Match
Eli Richards (Bonners Ferry) 31-6, Jr. over River Eddins (South Fremont) 45-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Lance Hunter (Snake River) 39-10, Jr. over Rhyalee Nix (Homedale) 24-10, Jr. (MD 13-2)
5th Place Match
Kayden Zimmerman (Kellogg) 17-10, Sr. over Colby Permann (American Falls) 36-24, So. (Fall 2:00)
3A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cody Tillery of Sugar-Salem
2nd Place - Kash Purser of South Fremont
3rd Place - Hunter Forbes of Fruitland
4th Place - Logan Hull of South Fremont
5th Place - Easton Branson of Marsh Valley
6th Place - Andrew Adkins of American Falls
1st Place Match
Cody Tillery (Sugar-Salem) 43-5, Sr. over Kash Purser (South Fremont) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 2:00)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Forbes (Fruitland) 39-17, So. over Logan Hull (South Fremont) 29-18, So. (Fall 2:50)
5th Place Match
Easton Branson (Marsh Valley) 35-23, Jr. over Andrew Adkins (American Falls) 44-14, Sr. (For.)
3A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - MaHonri Rushton of McCall-Donnelly
2nd Place - Logan Anderson of Gooding
3rd Place - Gabriel Ramos of Payette
4th Place - Willy Haun of Homedale
5th Place - Jackson Richter of Bonners Ferry
6th Place - Drake Anderton of Snake River
1st Place Match
MaHonri Rushton (McCall-Donnelly) 41-0, Sr. over Logan Anderson (Gooding) 53-8, Sr. (Fall 4:59)
3rd Place Match
Gabriel Ramos (Payette) 23-11, So. over Willy Haun (Homedale) 26-20, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
Jackson Richter (Bonners Ferry) 24-15, Jr. over Drake Anderton (Snake River) 31-12, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
3A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Elijah Carter of Weiser
2nd Place - Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh of Bonners Ferry
3rd Place - Hunter McQuivey of Marsh Valley
4th Place - Trevor Cady of Timberlake
5th Place - Rylee Willet of Weiser
6th Place - Andrew Alvarez of McCall-Donnelly
1st Place Match
Elijah Carter (Weiser) 25-6, Sr. over Andrew Sandelin-Macintosh (Bonners Ferry) 24-8, Jr. (Fall 4:56)
3rd Place Match
Hunter McQuivey (Marsh Valley) 43-9, Jr. over Trevor Cady (Timberlake) 32-10, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Rylee Willet (Weiser) 26-7, Jr. over Andrew Alvarez (McCall-Donnelly) 18-8, So. (Fall 4:09)
3A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nicholas Parris of Snake River
2nd Place - Jesse Lockett of Weiser
3rd Place - Joshua Curzon of Snake River
4th Place - Dawson Kaufman of Teton
5th Place - Brody Holaday of Fruitland
6th Place - Isaiah Shottanana of Bonners Ferry
1st Place Match
Nicholas Parris (Snake River) 35-5, Sr. over Jesse Lockett (Weiser) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
Joshua Curzon (Snake River) 36-8, So. over Dawson Kaufman (Teton) 38-13, Sr. (Fall 4:29)
5th Place Match
Brody Holaday (Fruitland) 16-15, So. over Isaiah Shottanana (Bonners Ferry) 13-8, Sr. (Fall 2:34)
2A
Teams
1. New Plymouth 236.0 2. Ririe 182.0 3. Declo 77.5 4. Malad 43.0 5. Grace 137.0 6. Wendell 111.0 7. Potlatch 74.0 8. Firth 71.0 9. St. Maries 68.0 10. North Fremont 67.0 11. Salmon 61.0 11. West Jefferson 61.0 13 Raft River 57.0 14. Melba 51.5 15. Glenns Ferry 50.5 16. Clearwater Valley 45.0 17. Marsing 42.0 17. Soda Springs 42.0 19. Orofino 34.5 20. West Side 30.0 21. Challis 27.0 22. Aberdeen 25.0 23. Murtaugh 24.0 23. Tri-Valley 24.0 25. Oakley 23.0 26 Dietrich 22.0 26. North Gem 22.0 28 . Bear Lake 19.0 29. Grangeville 17.0 30. Kamiah 13.0 31. Highland-C 11.0 32.Wallace 9.0 33. Valley 5.0 34. Garden Valley 4.0 35. Nampa Christian 3.0 36. Hansen 0.0 36. Prairie. 0.0.
Individuals
2A 98
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jake Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
2nd Place - Tucker Bowen of Soda Springs
3rd Place - Austin Machen of Ririe
4th Place - Martin Estrada of North Fremont
5th Place - James Ethington of New Plymouth
6th Place - Chase Morden of Wallace
1st Place Match
Jake Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 43-3, Fr. over Tucker Bowen (Soda Springs) 33-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Austin Machen (Ririe) 37-10, So. over Martin Estrada (North Fremont) 28-10, Jr. (SV-1 2-0)
5th Place Match
James Ethington (New Plymouth) 36-13, Fr. over Chase Morden (Wallace) 26-8, Fr. (Fall 0:55)
2A 106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hans Newby of Grace
2nd Place - Jared Rindlisbaker of North Gem
3rd Place - Cruz Estrada of North Fremont
4th Place - Cooper Williams of Salmon
5th Place - Jed Hurren of West Side
6th Place - Kadence Beck of Highland-C
1st Place Match
Hans Newby (Grace) 41-0, So. over Jared Rindlisbaker (North Gem) 30-8, Jr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Cruz Estrada (North Fremont) 28-9, Jr. over Cooper Williams (Salmon) 43-9, So. (SV-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
Jed Hurren (West Side) 40-12, So. over Kadence Beck (Highland-C) 23-9, So. (MD 10-2)
2A 113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Caleb Shaw of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Connor Parkinson of Ririe
3rd Place - Riley Lundy of New Plymouth
4th Place - Zach Mills of Malad
5th Place - Wyatt Flick of Wendell
6th Place - Hoak Corgatelli of Challis
1st Place Match
Caleb Shaw (New Plymouth) 37-7, So. over Connor Parkinson (Ririe) 51-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Riley Lundy (New Plymouth) 38-13, So. over Zach Mills (Malad) 38-19, So. (Dec 11-7)
5th Place Match
Wyatt Flick (Wendell) 18-16, Jr. over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 35-17, So. (Dec 11-6)
2A 120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Dylan Sotin of St. Maries
2nd Place - Ben Wray of Malad
3rd Place - Dax Blackmon of Declo
4th Place - Tayson Davis of Malad
5th Place - Landon Olsen of Clearwater Valley
6th Place - Brian Ferguson of Ririe
1st Place Match
Dylan Sotin (St. Maries) 38-1, Sr. over Ben Wray (Malad) 28-9, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
Dax Blackmon (Declo) 43-11, Sr. over Tayson Davis (Malad) 34-15, Jr. (Fall 2:54)
5th Place Match
Landon Olsen (Clearwater Valley) 20-14, Sr. over Brian Ferguson (Ririe) 42-17, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
2A 126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kyle Rice of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Bray Skinner of Grace
3rd Place - Skyler Rodriguez of New Plymouth
4th Place - Hyrum Boone of Ririe
5th Place - Grant Svedin of Melba
6th Place - Hiatt Beck of Aberdeen
1st Place Match
Kyle Rice (New Plymouth) 37-0, Jr. over Bray Skinner (Grace) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Skyler Rodriguez (New Plymouth) 29-7, Fr. over Hyrum Boone (Ririe) 39-17, So. (Fall 4:45)
5th Place Match
Grant Svedin (Melba) 31-14, So. over Hiatt Beck (Aberdeen) 22-14, Fr. (Fall 2:18)
2A 132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Clayton Lunt of Grace
2nd Place - Tegan Whitaker of Raft River
3rd Place - McKoy Richardson of Melba
4th Place - Grant Ethington of New Plymouth
5th Place - Tyler Anderson of Declo
6th Place - Avery Palmer of Potlatch
1st Place Match
Clayton Lunt (Grace) 50-6, Sr. over Tegan Whitaker (Raft River) 34-11, Jr. (Fall 4:48)
3rd Place Match
McKoy Richardson (Melba) 28-11, So. over Grant Ethington (New Plymouth) 41-14, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Tyler Anderson (Declo) 15-11, Jr. over Avery Palmer (Potlatch) 24-9, So. (Dec 8-4)
2A 138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rhet Jorgensen of Grace
2nd Place - AV Marino of Declo
3rd Place - Daring Cross of Clearwater Valley
4th Place - Sam Martin of St. Maries
5th Place - Brock Cooper of New Plymouth
6th Place - Troy Miller of Marsing
1st Place Match
Rhet Jorgensen (Grace) 43-9, Sr. over AV Marino (Declo) 35-18, Jr. (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match
Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley) 30-12, Jr. over Sam Martin (St. Maries) 32-13, Sr. (Fall 4:39)
5th Place Match
Brock Cooper (New Plymouth) 25-13, Fr. over Troy Miller (Marsing) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 2:10)
2A 145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joel Campbell of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Austin Nalder of Malad
3rd Place - Wes Shaw of Dietrich
4th Place - Brayden Turcott of Orofino
5th Place - Wyatt Cutler of Grace
6th Place - Kyle Jensen of Ririe
1st Place Match
Joel Campbell (New Plymouth) 50-0, Jr. over Austin Nalder (Malad) 47-6, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Wes Shaw (Dietrich) 29-9, Sr. over Brayden Turcott (Orofino) 28-8, Sr. (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
Wyatt Cutler (Grace) 35-20, Fr. over Kyle Jensen (Ririe) 33-16, Sr. (Fall 1:58)
2A 152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Trent Myers of New Plymouth
2nd Place - Teegan Dunn of Wendell
3rd Place - Tye Sherwood of Ririe
4th Place - Zane Helm of Melba
5th Place - Eli Prather of Potlatch
6th Place - Ruxton Tubbs of Malad
1st Place Match
Trent Myers (New Plymouth) 36-3, Jr. over Teegan Dunn (Wendell) 25-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Tye Sherwood (Ririe) 44-9, Sr. over Zane Helm (Melba) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
Eli Prather (Potlatch) 31-5, So. over Ruxton Tubbs (Malad) 36-10, So. (Fall 1:39)
2A 160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Prather of Potlatch
2nd Place - Wyatt Castagneto of Glenns Ferry
3rd Place - Gabe Matthews of Declo
4th Place - Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson
5th Place - Gilbert Whitlatch of Tri-Valley
6th Place - Carter Huntsman of Ririe
1st Place Match
Gabe Prather (Potlatch) 30-1, Sr. over Wyatt Castagneto (Glenns Ferry) 48-12, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Matthews (Declo) 45-11, Sr. over Teagan Hansen (West Jefferson) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Gilbert Whitlatch (Tri-Valley) 30-9, So. over Carter Huntsman (Ririe) 43-19, So. (Fall 2:59)
2A 170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Derek Matthews of Declo
2nd Place - Hayden Maupin of North Fremont
3rd Place - Izack McNeal of Potlatch
4th Place - Isaac Mitton of Oakley
5th Place - Danny Fowler of Orofino
6th Place - Gavin Harris of Ririe
1st Place Match
Derek Matthews (Declo) 46-0, Jr. over Hayden Maupin (North Fremont) 41-4, Sr. (MD 16-2)
3rd Place Match
Izack McNeal (Potlatch) 31-5, Jr. over Isaac Mitton (Oakley) 44-8, Sr. (Fall 4:29)
5th Place Match
Danny Fowler (Orofino) 24-9, Sr. over Gavin Harris (Ririe) 45-15, Jr. (MD 19-7)
2A 182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Isai Arriaga of Marsing
2nd Place - William Maddox of Malad
3rd Place - Brandon Richards of Firth
4th Place - Kamren Wright of West Jefferson
5th Place - Presley Fullmer of Declo
6th Place - Denzil Lloyd of Raft River
1st Place Match
Isai Arriaga (Marsing) 28-3, Sr. over William Maddox (Malad) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Richards (Firth) 44-11, Sr. over Kamren Wright (West Jefferson) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 4:12)
5th Place Match
Presley Fullmer (Declo) 40-18, Sr. over Denzil Lloyd (Raft River) 39-12, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:24 (16-0))
2A 195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Remington Winmill of Wendell
2nd Place - Colter Bennett of Salmon
3rd Place - Zach Gunnel of Murtaugh
4th Place - Jaxon Thompson of Malad
5th Place - Joe Orchard of Ririe
6th Place - Kyle Sibert of St. Maries
1st Place Match
Remington Winmill (Wendell) 33-0, Sr. over Colter Bennett (Salmon) 48-6, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match
Zach Gunnel (Murtaugh) 37-9, Sr. over Jaxon Thompson (Malad) 24-21, Sr. (Fall 2:33)
5th Place Match
Joe Orchard (Ririe) 46-17, Sr. over Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) 21-12, Jr. (SV-1 5-3)
2A 220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gabe Sommers of Ririe
2nd Place - Isaac Finley of Wendell
3rd Place - Miguel Juarez of Declo
4th Place - Riley Barber of Firth
5th Place - Josh Reyes of West Jefferson
6th Place - Adam Rouse of St. Maries
1st Place Match
Gabe Sommers (Ririe) 50-1, Sr. over Isaac Finley (Wendell) 31-6, Fr. (Fall 1:23)
3rd Place Match
Miguel Juarez (Declo) 42-13, Sr. over Riley Barber (Firth) 20-10, Jr. (SV-1 7-5)
5th Place Match
Josh Reyes (West Jefferson) 26-18, So. over Adam Rouse (St. Maries) 20-16, Jr. (Fall 2:20)
2A 285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Nick Gundersen of Ririe
2nd Place - Davin Jones of Raft River
3rd Place - Hunter Williams of New Plymouth
4th Place - Tyler Martens of Salmon
5th Place - Dylan Muir of Declo
6th Place - Jaime Ortiz of Firth
1st Place Match
Nick Gundersen (Ririe) 57-2, Sr. over Davin Jones (Raft River) 34-15, Jr. (SV-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Hunter Williams (New Plymouth) 47-7, So. over Tyler Martens (Salmon) 32-16, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Dylan Muir (Declo) 31-10, Sr. over Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 27-9, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)