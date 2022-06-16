Chukars logo
Starter Joe Slocum tossed 6.2 innings of two-hit ball and Nate Jenkins (1.1, 4 K) and Jonathan Nunnally Jr. (1.0, 3 K) closed it out as the Chukars defeated the Ogden Raptors 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Brady West hit a three-run homer in the third to highlight a four-run inning. Calvin Estrada finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Chukars (15-4) have won four straight and eight of their past 10 games.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

 

