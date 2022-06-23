The Idaho Falls Bandits opened the Medford tournament with a 3-1 win over the Withnell Dodgers.
Starter Ethan Belnap picked up the win, giving up just an unearned run in 6.2 innings
RJ Woods singled in Ty Martinson and Conner Hall added a two-run single as the Bandits (10-2-1) took a 3-0 lead in the fifth.
