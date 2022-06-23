Idaho Falls Bandits logo

The Idaho Falls Bandits opened the Medford tournament with a 3-1 win over the Withnell Dodgers.

Starter Ethan Belnap picked up the win, giving up just an unearned run in 6.2 innings

RJ Woods singled in Ty Martinson and Conner Hall added a two-run single as the Bandits (10-2-1) took a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

 

