A week before Macie Knapp dominated the state basketball tournament in Nampa, she found herself in a different city on a different college campus — a city and campus that will soon be her home away from home.
Knapp was on her recruiting visit to the College of Southern Idaho, the sixth visit she’d taken in the past year, and she toured the campus and watched the CSI Golden Eagles play.
“When I went there I immediately had a good impression and knew that it was somewhere I wanted to be,” Knapp said Tuesday after signing her letter of intent to play at CSI. “The coaches were so nice, the atmosphere was so good and I just loved it as soon as I got there.”
While watching her future team play, Knapp noticed how Golden Eagles head coach Randy Roger interacted with his players.
“He’s super honest and will just tell you straight up how he feels about you and what’s going to go on,” Knapp said. “He’s super funny and I love how he works with his team. When we watched them warming up he interacted with his team so good. I loved that. He’s straight up just a nice awesome guy.”
Knapp said the coaches and the location were two big reasons she picked CSI.
“A big part of my decision was the coaches they were so nice,” Knapp said. “I just had a great feeling when I talked to them but I also love how close it is to home because I’m kind of a homebody. I’m excited that I’ll be able to see my family and they’ll be able to come to games a lot more easily.”
Another part of Knapp’s decision was the fact that CSI plays in a competitive conference where she feels like she’ll have a good shot at playing at an even higher level.
“I was really interested in the (Scenic West Athletic Conference) because it’s a really great conference to be able to play on after,” Knapp said “I really wanted to go JUCO so I could play D1 or higher in the future.”
Snow College is also in the SWAC and was the other college Knapp strongly considered.
Another fun wrinkle to Knapp signing with CSI is the fact that she’ll be playing in the same conference as Savanah Crane who had the star role on Sugar-Salem last year before she graduated and Knapp took the reigns. Crane currently plays at SLCC.
Knapp averaged 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals this season according to Max Preps. She also had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the state title game.
Knapp also made first team all-state in volleyball but won’t continue her volleyball career at CSI.
“I could play volleyball if I really wanted to but it’s really hard especially at this JUCO level at such a great school,” Knapp said. “I really just love basketball mostly and I really just want to be great in basketball.”
Knapp is grateful for the help her parents and coaches gave her in making her decision.
“My family all came with me when we went to all these schools we visited and I talked to my head coach, Crystal Dayley, a ton about I should do because she played college basketball as well and she helped me with so many decisions and what to expect,” Knapp said. “My family helped me a ton as well.”
Knapp said it feels nice to finally have her decision made.
“It’s like the best feeling because (can) finally just breathe,” Knapp said. “I don’t have to worry about talking to colleges any more. I found the place that I love and want to be and I can just take a break and relax a little bit now.”