Two-time defending 3A champion Sugar-Salem earned the No. 1 ranking in the preseason state media football poll released Tuesday.

The Diggers earned all 10 first-place votes to finish ahead of Snake River.

The 5A poll was topped by Coeur d’Alene, with returning champion Rigby taking the fifth spot with one first-place vote.

Skyline came in at No. 2 in 4A with the Grizzlies returning a talented group from a playoff team a year ago, and District 6 champion Blackfoot was tabbed third.

North Fremont, which spent most of last season in the 2A top spot, is second behind West Side.

Butte County, playing on its own after a successful co-op season last year with Mackay, is third in 1A Division 1.

PRESEASON STATE MEDIA POLLCLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 0-0 52

2. Rocky Mountain (2) 0-0 48

3. Highland (1) 1-0 29

4. Eagle 0-0 23

5. Rigby (1) 0-0 22

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Madison 1, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Bishop Kelly (6) 0-0 44

2. Skyline (5) 0-0 42

3. Blackfoot (1) 0-0 30

4. Middleton 0-0 26

5. Minico 0-0 16

Others receiving votes: Jerome 8, Century 6, Nampa 4, Vallivue 3, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 0-0 56

2. Snake River 0-0 39

3. Homedale (1) 0-0 38

4. Gooding (1) 0-0 28

5. Weiser 0-0 10

Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Marsh Valley 2, Fruitland 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. West Side (11) 0-0 59

2. North Fremont 0-0 40

3. Melba (1) 0-0 31

t-4. Declo 0-0 20

t-4. Bear Lake 0-0 20

Others receiving votes: Firth 4, St. Maries 4, Grangeville 1, Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Prairie (12) 0-0 60

2. Oakley 0-0 41

3. Butte County 0-0 28

4. Grace 0-0 18

5. Lighthouse Christian 0-0 12

Others receiving votes: Wilder 11, Raft River 7, Clearwater Valley 2, Lapwai 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts

1. Carey (10) 0-0 58

2. Garden Valley (2) 0-0 43

3. Kendrick 0-0 31

4. Dietrich 0-0 24

5. Rockland 0-0 9

Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Mackay 3, Council 2, Watersprings 1, Mullan 1.

Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Jim Church, KORT-FM, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Allan Steele, Post Register, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Jay Tust, KTVB.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000