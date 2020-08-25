Two-time defending 3A champion Sugar-Salem earned the No. 1 ranking in the preseason state media football poll released Tuesday.
The Diggers earned all 10 first-place votes to finish ahead of Snake River.
The 5A poll was topped by Coeur d’Alene, with returning champion Rigby taking the fifth spot with one first-place vote.
Skyline came in at No. 2 in 4A with the Grizzlies returning a talented group from a playoff team a year ago, and District 6 champion Blackfoot was tabbed third.
North Fremont, which spent most of last season in the 2A top spot, is second behind West Side.
Butte County, playing on its own after a successful co-op season last year with Mackay, is third in 1A Division 1.
PRESEASON STATE MEDIA POLLCLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Coeur d’Alene (8) 0-0 52
2. Rocky Mountain (2) 0-0 48
3. Highland (1) 1-0 29
4. Eagle 0-0 23
5. Rigby (1) 0-0 22
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Madison 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Bishop Kelly (6) 0-0 44
2. Skyline (5) 0-0 42
3. Blackfoot (1) 0-0 30
4. Middleton 0-0 26
5. Minico 0-0 16
Others receiving votes: Jerome 8, Century 6, Nampa 4, Vallivue 3, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 0-0 56
2. Snake River 0-0 39
3. Homedale (1) 0-0 38
4. Gooding (1) 0-0 28
5. Weiser 0-0 10
Others receiving votes: Timberlake 5, Marsh Valley 2, Fruitland 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. West Side (11) 0-0 59
2. North Fremont 0-0 40
3. Melba (1) 0-0 31
t-4. Declo 0-0 20
t-4. Bear Lake 0-0 20
Others receiving votes: Firth 4, St. Maries 4, Grangeville 1, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Prairie (12) 0-0 60
2. Oakley 0-0 41
3. Butte County 0-0 28
4. Grace 0-0 18
5. Lighthouse Christian 0-0 12
Others receiving votes: Wilder 11, Raft River 7, Clearwater Valley 2, Lapwai 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts
1. Carey (10) 0-0 58
2. Garden Valley (2) 0-0 43
3. Kendrick 0-0 31
4. Dietrich 0-0 24
5. Rockland 0-0 9
Others receiving votes: North Gem 4, Horseshoe Bend 4, Mackay 3, Council 2, Watersprings 1, Mullan 1.
Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Jim Church, KORT-FM, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Allan Steele, Post Register, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Jay Tust, KTVB.