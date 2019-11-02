POCATELLO--Saturday provided a familiar scene for the Sugar-Salem boys and girls and Salmon boys at the 3A and 2A cross-country championships, but it was sweet nonetheless.
For the third consecutive year, Sugar-Salem swept the 3A boys and girls team titles. The Diggers did so with commanding victory margins--43 points on the boys side and 71 points on the girls side.
Sugar-Salem had 13 medalists in the process, getting four finishes in the top 10 on the boys side five finishes in the top nine on the girls side at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
"I don't really know that I've had ever two teams win by that much," Sugar-Salem coach Brett Hill said. "It's just impressive."
There were two additional layers to the sweep that further cemented how impressive the victories were. The boys have now won five consecutive state titles--a first for an Idaho 3A boys program--and senior Sarenady Price won the 3A girls race to become Sugar-Salem's first girls individual champion since 2014 graduate Olivia Redd, who graduated with two individual cross-country state titles and three individual track state titles.
The individual gold for Price, who won in 19:29.10, came after consecutive second-place finishes at state as a sophomore and junior.
"It feels so good," Price said moments after winning. "Really good."
Adding to her win was the fact that she led a 1-2 Sugar-Salem finish with teammate Jaresa Jackson, a sophomore, who placed second in a personal best 19:40.97. Price was as excited about Jackson's finish as she was her own. It was the second year in a row they medaled together at state.
"She's so amazing," Price said. "I couldn't have done it without her."
Hill also expressed pride in Price, especially after how close she came to claiming gold at her previous two state meets.
"She just stays so committed," Hill said. "It was so great to see her do that. I'm just so proud of her.
Another senior, Kaysen Klingler, led the Diggers on the boys side by running 16:14.89 for second place, a career best finish for him at state cross-country.
In 2A, five finishes in the top nine propelled the Salmon boys to their second consecutive state title. Running in sunglasses the entire race, junior Jonathon Simmons built a considerable lead from the gun and claimed the 2A individual title by almost 28 seconds. His winning time was a personal best 15:54.96, the first sub-16 minute time of his career.
"A year ago when I took second, I ran 16:00.00, " Simmons said. "(Sub-16) is just what I've been working to get all season."
The win kept the individual and team titles with Salmon for another year. Last year in Lewiston, Simmons took second by almost six seconds to teammate Andy Gebhardt and Salmon claimed its first boys cross-country state title by 30 points.
On Saturday, the winning margin was 50 points.
Simmons said seeing the program's progress each season has been 'pretty awesome,' and he credited some underclassmen for their contributions to the team repeat.
'We have two great freshmen," Simmons said. "One freshman (Keller Brothers) saw one of our teammates was having a rough time so he stepped it up and got third."
Salmon also claimed a girls trophy for the sixth time in seven seasons, placing third with 90 points led by Sedona Cannon's 10th place finish in 19:44.49. The Soda Springs girls extended their all-sport, all-classification record state title streak to 14 in a row, winning by an 18-point margin over fellow District 5 school Bear Lake. The Cardinals' top five finished in the top 24 while Bear Lake was led by sisters Elli, Elise and Josi Kelsey placing in the top five.
Liberty Charter won its third consecutive 1A boys title while Oakley repeated as 1A girls champions. Butte County junior Natalya Babcock was the lone local medalist in the 1A races, placing eighth in 19:55.79 for her third state medal in as many years.
Idaho cross-country state championships
*full results on https://live.athletic.net/meets/4704
Individual results are top-10 only plus other top-20 local finishers
3A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 36, 2. Gooding 79, 3. Snake River 103, 4. Teton 133, 5. Timberlake 136, 6. Parma 146, 7. Buhl 167, 8. Fruitland 178, 9. Homedale 248, 10. Kellogg 263, 11. Bonners Ferry 273
Individuals
1, Logan Hunt (TIM) 15:48.36. 2, Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 16:14.89. 3, Owen Rogers (GOOD) 16:21.50. 4, Lorenzo High (SR) 16:24.54. 5, Daniel Butler (BUHL)16:27.97. 6, Parker Galbraith (S-S) 16:37.04. 7, Tanner Dupree (S-S) 16:50.86. 8, Tegan Baumann (GOOD) 16:53.23. 9, Lincoln High (SR) 16:54.36. 10, Brigham Dalling (S-S) 16:58.05. 11, Parker Dupree (S-S) 16:58.24. 12, Aidan Alley (S-S) 16:58.25. 15, Jack Dobbs (TET) 17:10.67. 16, Kody Dalling (S-S) 17:12.76. 18, James Allen (TET) 17:15.73.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 27, 2. Timberlake 98, 3. Filer 106, 4. Kimberly 118, 5. Teton 121, 6. Snake River 128, 7. Priest River 190, 8. Fruitland 196, 9. Bonners Ferry 240, 10. Weiser 264
Individuals
1, Sarenady Price (S-S) 19:29.10. 2, Jaresa Jackson (S-S) 19:40.97. 3, Emma Hillam (FRU) 19:50.30. 4, Brinley Humphreys (KIM) 19:54.33. 5, Sara Bagley (TET) 19:57.02. 6, Liz Edler (FIL) 20:06.07. 7, Taya Brewer, (S-S) 20:08.60. 8, Ryley Klingler (S-S) 20:08.94. 9, Ethnie Hamblin (S-S) 20:11.57. 10, Annika Rantala, Priest River, 20:24.30. 12, Kennedy Gillette (S-S) 20:37.99. 15, Breklynn Gee (South Fremont) 20:43.87. 20, Kierra Jensen (SR) 20:51.28.
2A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Salmon 22, 2. Soda Springs 72, 3. McCall-Donnelly 108, 4. West Side 112, 5. Cole Valley Christian 117, 6. Melba 153, 7. North Fremont 161, 8. Declo 197
Individuals
1, Johnathon Simmons (SAL) 15:56.55. 2, Jacob Moffat (WS) 16:24.42. 3, Keller Brothers (SAL) 16:25.49. 4, Hyrum Spencer (West Jefferson) 16:25.70. 5, Treygan Bragg (SAL) 16:31.01. 6, Max Palmer (NF) 16:34.86. 7, Andy Gebhardt (SAL) 16:38.53. 8, Carter McCullough (SODA) 16:43.88. 9, Nathan Deschaine (SAL) 16:45.24. 10, Grady Mylander (Nampa Christian) 16:48.89. 13, Zack Johnston (NF) 16:54.57. 17, Micah Tolman (SAL) 17:00.68.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Soda Springs 49, 2. Bear Lake 67, 3. Salmon 90, 4. Melba 102, 5. McCall-Donnelly 109, 6. Cole Valley Christian 143, 7. West Jefferson 175, 8. Ririe 195, 9. Declo 228
Individuals
1, Sophie McManus (MCCALL) 18:30.78. 2, Elli Kelsey (BEAR) 18:45.36. 3, Elise Kelsey (BEAR) 19:02.36. 4, Brynlee Simmons (SODA) 19:14.49. 5, Josi Kelsey (BEAR) 19:16.41. 6, Lily Neff (Nampa Christian) 19:37.13. 7, Becca Lau (SODA) 19:38.69. 8, Tayah Gaines (SODA) 19:42.03. 9, Cori Hatfield (MCCALL) 19:43.56. 10, Sedona Cannon (SAL) 19:44.49. 12, Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 19:46.64. 15, Sara Deschaine (SAL) 20:04.77. 19, Kaylee Dalling (WJ) 20:22.75.
1A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Liberty Charter 55, 2. Logos 79, 3. Victory Charter 82, 4. Valley 116, 5. The Ambrose School 139, 6. Grace 192, 7. Oakley 218, 8. Greenleaf Friends 218, 9. Butte County 230, 10. Leadore 232, 11 Rimrock 272, 12. Potlatch 288, 13. Clearwater Valley 309
Individuals
1, Caleb Hamblin (LC) 15:31.49. 2, Johnny Hagenbuch (Community School) 15:54.21, 3, Daniel Dixon (GF), 16:10.65. 4, Garrett Christensen (VAL) 16:16.36. 5, Connor Gardner (LC) 16:21.76. 6, Ian Stockett (VC) 16:31.59. 7, Kyle Christensen (VAL) 16:48.19. 8, Leo Magana (OAK) 16:50.03. 9, Leland McAbee (AMB) 16:51.11. 10, Carson Sellers (Timberline W) 16:51.35
Girls
Team scores: 1. Oakley 45, 2. The Ambrose School 90, 3. Victory Charter 93, 4. Valley 124, 5. Logos 136, 6. Troy 149, 7. Rockland 155, 8. Grace 179, 9. Butte County 181, 10. Deary 187
Individuals
1, Britta Holmberg (AMB) 19:01.43. 2, Kaybree Christensen (Raft River) 19:11.29. 3, Karlee Christensen (Raft River) 19:18.67. 4, Cameron Moore (AMB) 19:27.15. 5, Keely Cranney (OAK) 19:30.42. 6, Sydney Palmer Leger (Community School) 19:32.74. 7, Emree Larson (OAK) 19:50.04. 8, Natalya Babcock (BC) 19:55.79. 9, Amanda Lee (Liberty Charter) 20:01.14. 10, Kamber Smith (ROCK) 20:11.81.