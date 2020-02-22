MIDDLETON--In an all eastern Idaho 3A state consolation final, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team prevailed for a 68-39 win over Mountain Rivers Conference foe Teton at Middleton High in the fifth meeting between the teams this season.
The reactions from the Diggers upon receiving the 3A consolation trophy Saturday morning, however, were abbreviated. While the trophy concluded a 23-2 season, Sugar-Salem head coach Crystal Dayley said it was not the trophy the Diggers wanted this weekend.
"We came here with one goal," said Dayley, a Sugar-Salem alumnus. "They wanted the blue trophy. It's just unfortunate after all the hard work they've put in this season. I still think we're one of the best teams in Idaho."
The Diggers entered the state tournament as two-time defending 3A state champions and the No. 1 ranked team in the 3A state media poll, but due to Idaho's predetermined brackets, they were on the same side of the bracket as No. 2 ranked Parma and No. 3 ranked Timberlake. Sugar-Salem and Timberlake faced each other in Thursday's first round and the Diggers fell 45-40 in double overtime. The loss put them in the consolation bracket for the first time since 2014, when the then No. 1 ranked Diggers fell 30-28 to No. 2 ranked Filer in the first round. Filer went on to win the state title 44-36 over Timberlake.
"Us and Timberlake have won the last five state titles," Dayley said. "There's a lot of games I'll remember in my career. I don't think I'll forget (the Timberlake game) for a long time...to lose in double overtime and there was such a controversial call at the end."
Teton head coach Shon Kunz shared Dayley's observations. His team experienced a similar situation in 2016, when then No. 3 ranked Teton lost 75-64 to No. 2 ranked Timberlake in the semifinals. Timberlake went on to win the state title 62-35 over Marsh Valley.
"It's time things change," Kunz said. "I think the massive movement (from Idaho coaches) is there, but (the Idaho High School Activities Association) is not listening. You shouldn't see the state championship game in the first round."
Saturday was one final display of Sugar-Salem's fast paced offense and stingy defense for the 2019-20 season. The Diggers led 36-27 at halftime thanks to a 23-point first quarter. Sophomore Hailey Harris had 10 of those first quarter points. Teton, however, outscored Sugar-Salem in the second quarter and ended the first half on a 6-1 run thanks to Abby Thomas and Tatum Streit.
The Diggers turned up the heat in the second half, building their biggest lead of 63-32 with 3:40 left in regulation. Sugar-Salem shot 42.9 percent from the field to Teton's 25.5 percent. Harris had a game high 20 points, going 6-for-8 from the field and 8-for-12 from the free throw line and had eght rebounds while Macey Fillmore had 12 points. Thomas and Waklee Kunz had 10 points each for Teton, which ends the season 19-10 and ranked No. 4 in the 3A state media poll, and Kunz also led the team with six rebounds.
Saturday ended accomplished careers for the seniors of both programs. Coach Kunz said Teton's five seniors were great to work with and leave big shoes to fill. This weekend was Teton's third postseason appearance in four years.
"They're great kids," he said. "They've probably played more varsity minutes than anyone else in the state of Idaho. It will be tough to replace them, but we're gonna rebuild and go forward. We've still got a lot of great kids coming up."
Dayley said there was much growith for her five seniors, especially for the ones who did not have much varsity experience prior to this year.
"They're such great players," Dayley said. "Michelle Luke, she was kinda in (2019 graduate) Macie Knapp's shadow the last couple seasons. She went from being a backup point guard to a varsity starter. Sarenady Price, she was playing JV last year. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Luke, who entered the state tournament as Sugar-Salem's leader in assists and steals and had five assists, two steals and two rebounds Saturday, had much to commend Dayley for as well, particularly for this weekend.
"I'm not gonna lie, it's been hard," Luke said. "It was really hard losing in double OT and just being that close. We just have a great coach. She really picks us up."
Luke added that playing for Sugar-Salem has been the 'best experience.' This season was Sugar-Salem's fourth consecutive 3A state tournament appearance, and the Diggers went 72-6 the past three seasons.
"We all work as a team and play together," Luke said. "It's been so cool to be a part of this program."
SUGAR-SALEM 68, TETON 39
Sugar-Salem 23 13 17 15--68
Teton 9 18 3 9--39
SUGAR-SALEM--Sarenady Price 7, Hailey Harris 20, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Sunny Bennion 6, Kalli Bingham 2, Katie Miller 4, Natalyah Nead 3, Megan Pannell 3, Mardee Fillmore 8, Kennedy Gillette 1, Macey Fillmore 12.
TETON--Kinley Brown 4, Aspen Lasson 2, Waklee Kunz 10, Tatum Streit 2, Cambrie Streit 5, Abby Thomas 10, Annalea Brown 6.
3A state GBB consolation title game, end 1stQ: Sugar-Salem 23, Teton 9. Macey Fillmore scoring here at 2:13 to make it 21-6 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/9GvvZvi3CL— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
3A state GBB consolation title game, 2:00 3rdQ: Hailey Harris adds to her scoring total for Diggers. Sugar-Salem leads Teton 49-30 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/FLgmGTfyuv— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
3A state GBB consolation title game, 5:03 4thQ: Sugar-Salem 60, Teton 32. Waklee Kunz scoring here for Teton #idpreps pic.twitter.com/0RLhVEyjlh— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
3A state GBB consolation title game, 1:28 4thQ: Sugar-Salem 65, Teton 39. Teton's Waklee Kunz with a deep 3 here to bring her scoring total to 10 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/FMxqLpWND6— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020
3A state GBB consolation title game final: Sugar-Salem 68, Teton 39. Diggers receive consolation trophy and season 23-2. Teton ends season 19-10 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/nRtIR2IdOG— Marlowe Hereford (@mwhereford) February 22, 2020