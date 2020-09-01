Sugar-Salem retained the top spot in the state football media poll, earning 12 of 13 first-place votes in 3A following an overtime win over Century in last week's season opener.
There was little change in the poll with several Boise-are teams still yet to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rigby moved up two spots to No. 3 in the 5A poll, trailing only Coeur d'Alene and Rocky Mountain, which have not played this season.
Skyline sits second behind Bishop Kelly in 4A, trailing by just one point, with Blackfoot holding down the third spot. Hillcrest, with an impressive win over previously ranked Minico, cracked the top-5.
North Fremont is No. 2 in 2A behind West Side and Butte County remains third in 1A Division I.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 1
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (11) 0-0 63 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 0-0 51 2
3. Rigby (1) 1-0 37 5
4. Eagle 0-0 26 4
5. Highland 1-1 12 3
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 3, Lewiston 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (8) 0-0 57 1
2. Skyline (5) 1-0 56 2
3. Blackfoot 1-0 42 3
4. Middleton 0-0 22 4
5. Hillcrest 1-0 9 —
Others receiving votes: Jerome 3, Minico 2, Pocatello 2, Vallivue 1, Mountain Home 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 1-0 64 1
2. Homedale (1) 1-0 49 3
3. Gooding 1-0 41 4
4. Weiser 1-0 23 5
5. Marsh Valley 2-0 8 —
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Fruitland 3, Snake River 2, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (13) 1-0 65 1
2. North Fremont 1-0 47 2
3. Declo 1-0 32 t-4
4. Bear Lake 1-0 32 t-4
5. Melba 0-1 9 3
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 5, Firth 4, St. Maries 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (13) 0-0 65 1
2. Oakley 1-0 51 2
3. Butte County 1-0 38 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 20 5
5. Grace 1-0 17 4
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (13) 1-0 65 1
2. Dietrich 1-0 43 4
3. Kendrick 0-0 34 3
4. Garden Valley 0-1 24 2
5. Rockland 1-0 13 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 8, Mullan 6, Deary 2.
Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press, Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, Jay Tust, KTVB, John Wustrow, Idaho Press, Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Jim Church, KORT-FM, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Allan Steele, Post Register, Brittany Cooper, KMVT.