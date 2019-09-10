Two weeks into the high school football season, the weekly state media poll is starting to take shape.
Perennial 4A power Bishop Kelly is back in the top-5 after falling out after a loss in its opener. Defending champ Hillcrest, which had jumped to No. 2, slid to No. 5 after a loss. In fact, 4A may be the most topsy-turvy classification with 12 different teams receiving votes. Only new No. 1 Kuna, at 2-0, is unbeaten among the top-5.
Sugar-Salem retained its No. 1 spot in 3A after opening the season with a pair of convincing wins over Declo and rival Shelley.
North Fremont received four first-place votes in 2A, but still came in second behind West Side, despite the Pirates' loss to 3A Snake River last week.
Lost Rivers, the 1A Division 1 co-op with Mackay and Clark County players, made its debut in the state poll this week, coming at No. 5.
Sugar-Salem, along with Rocky Mountain in 5A, and Oakley in 1A Division 1 were each unanimous No. 1 picks.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 2
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 2-0 40 1
2. Eagle 2-0 25 t4
3. Mountain View 1-1 21 2
4. Highland 1-1 15 t4
5. Coeur d'Alene 1-1 14 3
Others receiving votes: Capital 4, Rigby 1.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kuna (5) 2-0 32 t4
2. Vallivue (1) 1-1 18 1
t3. Nampa 1-1 17 3
t3. Bishop Kelly (2) 1-1 17 —
5. Hillcrest 1-1 13 2
Others receiving votes: Middleton 10, Moscow 3, Columbia 3, Pocatello 3, Blackfoot 2, Skyline 1, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 2-0 40 1
2. Homedale 2-0 31 2
3. Gooding 2-0 20 3
4. Timberlake 1-0 12 4
5. Snake River 2-0 10 5
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 4, South Fremont 2, Weiser 1.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (3) 1-1 34 1
2. North Fremont (4) 2-0 28 2
t3. McCall-Donnelly (1) 1-0 20 3
t3. St. Maries 2-0 20 4
5. Grangeville 1-1 6 5
Others receiving votes: Firth 4, Cole Valley Christian 3, Declo 2, Malad 2, Bear Lake 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (8) 2-0 40 1
2. Valley 2-0 30 2
3. Prairie 1-0 24 3
4. Wilder 2-0 9 4
5. Lost Rivers 1-0 6 —
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 3, Notus 3, Raft River 2, Potlatch 2, Troy 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 2-0 39 1
2. Lighthouse Christian 2-0 30 2
3. Kendrick (1) 2-0 27 3
4. Garden Valley 0-2 8 4
5. Mullan 2-0 5 —
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 3, North Gem 3, Dietrich 2, Horseshoe Bend 2, Murtaugh 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.