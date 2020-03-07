NAMPA – Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman and his staff were up into the early morning hours Saturday watching tape of Kimberly and looking for something the Diggers could exploit.
Kimberly beat the Diggers twice during the regular season, but after the late-night session, the film didn’t lie.
“Now it’s time to let it rain,” Freeman said.
Freeman said the Diggers’ lineup always had the ability to shoot 3-pointers, but the matchup with Kimberly in Saturday’s 3A state championship game provided the perfect opportunity to let the shooters loose.
They didn’t disappoint.
Sugar-Salem connected on 11 of 19 3-pointers and pulled away from Kimberly for a 72-54 victory at the Ford Idaho Center. It was the second consecutive 3A title for the Diggers who dominated from the early going with Crew Clark setting the tone. The junior hit 5 of 6 3-pointers in the first half, good enough for 19 points and a 43-28 halftime lead.
“The rain came to Boise in more ways than one today,” Freeman said. “No better time to do it than on the biggest stage.”
After the award presentation, Freeman was carried off the court on the shoulders of his players.
The title was the seventh overall for Sugar-Salem and third in the last four seasons. The Diggers were No. 3 in the final 3A state media poll, but they always seemed to relish the role of defending state champion. Freeman said that getting tested every game by opponents motivated to knock off the champs made his team better.
Several players were also on the football team, which also repeated as state champions in the fall.
“We’re a really competitive group,” said senior Sam Parkinson, noting the teams, whether football or basketball, have seemingly played forever with a target on their collective backs.
As for the strategy to fire away from the perimeter, Hadley Miller said the team was ready.
“We knew if we hit our shots, we’re going to win this game,” said Miller, who finished with 20 points and hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
“We just said you have to be confident and step into your shots and knock them down,” added Freeman.
The 72 points were a season high for the Diggers, who finished the season on a nine-game win streak. Their last loss was 69-53 to Kimberly on Feb. 1
“A lot of it has to do with our confidence,” Miller said. “We’ve been here before. We knew what it takes to go back-to-back and win a state title. That helps a lot. We feel comfortable here. It was a fun year.”
Rylan Bean and Tanner Harris each led Sugar-Salem with seven rebounds. Miller also finished with seven assists.
Dawson Cummins led Kimberly with 19 points.
SUGAR-SALEM 72, KIMBERLY 54
Sugar-Salem 19 24 17 12 –72
Kimberly 11 17 14 12 – 54
SUGAR-SALEM – Crew Clark 21, Tanner Harris 5, Kyzon Garner 4, Keayen Nead 2, Hadley Miller 20, Sam Parkinson 5, Rylan Bean 4, Kyler Handy 9, McKay Schulthies 2.
KIMBERLY – Dawson Cummins 19, Ethan Arrington 2, Peyton Bair 12, Jackson Cummins 2, Trevor Hammond 4, Jaxon Bair 4, Brant Etherington 11.