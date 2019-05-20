Sugar-Salem senior shortstop Curtis Drake was invited to visit a few colleges in preparation to sign to play college baseball. Blue Mountain Community College, Southern Virginia University, and Treasure Valley Community College all hosted Drake for visits.
When Drake visited TVCC it felt right, he said. The school was relatively close, and offered $12,000 in scholarship money.
“It was the second college I went to and visited and when I got there I just felt like it was the college for me,” Drake said. “The baseball program was amazing. I liked how they did everything; it caught my attention and the coach, I felt like he brought me into the program really well just by meeting him for the first time. I just decided that would be the best for me.”
During Drake’s visit to TVCC their coaches hit him a few ground balls and they went through other practice activities. Drake also was able to meet the team.
Drake said he's ready to start playing college ball.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I’m super excited to go higher into my dream. My dream’s just to play college baseball and really go higher than that if it’s a possibility. I’m nervous to go to college but I think it’s going to be really good for me. I’m just excited for the journey that I’m going to have over there.”