Following a run to the 3A state championship, Sugar-Salem senior Gerohm Rihari and coach Shawn Freeman were selected to the District 6 all-conference team.
All-conference teams are selected by coaches
3A District 6 all-conference boys basketball
Player of the Year: Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem
Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem
First team
Kyler Yancey, South Fremont
Tag Bair, South Fremont
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
Satchel Heinen, Teton
Luke Thompson, Teton
Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem
Second team
Jace Neville, South Fremont
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
Carson Reilly, Teton
Pasen Michaelson, Sugar-Salem
Honorable mention
Edwin Smith, South Fremont; Nick Hammond, South Fremont; Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem; Brysen Barr, Sugar-Salem; Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem; Curtis Drake, Sugar-Salem; Fletcher Wartig, Teton; Harrison Moulton, Teton