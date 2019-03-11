District 6 Senior Showcase
Sugar-Salem's Gerohm Rihari was named 3A District 6 player of the year after helping lead the Diggers to a state championship.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Following a run to the 3A state championship, Sugar-Salem senior Gerohm Rihari and coach Shawn Freeman were selected to the District 6 all-conference team.

All-conference teams are selected by coaches

3A District 6 all-conference boys basketball

Player of the Year: Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem

Coach of the Year: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem

First team

Kyler Yancey, South Fremont

Tag Bair, South Fremont

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem

Satchel Heinen, Teton

Luke Thompson, Teton

Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem

Second team

Jace Neville, South Fremont

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem

Carson Reilly, Teton

Pasen Michaelson, Sugar-Salem

Honorable mention

Edwin Smith, South Fremont; Nick Hammond, South Fremont; Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem; Brysen Barr, Sugar-Salem; Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem; Curtis Drake, Sugar-Salem; Fletcher Wartig, Teton; Harrison Moulton, Teton

