The state media football poll released Tuesday evening showed some movement heading into Week 2.
As expected, Sugar-Salem retained the top spot in the 3A rankings after a convincing victory over defending 2A state champ Declo. The Diggers, who take on former rival Shelley on Friday, picked up all eight first-place votes.
Hillcrest jumped two spots to No. 2 in the 4A poll, just two points behind Vallivue, which moved up from No. 3 following a loss by previous No. 1 Bishop Kelly. Hillcrest comes of a 54-40 win over Raymond (Canada).
North Fremont picked up a spot in the 2A poll to move to No. 2 behind West Side, which moved to No. 1 after a win over Firth.
Newcomer Lost Rivers, the co-op team comprised of Mackay and Butte County players, received a vote in 1A Division 1 poll.
STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 1
CLASS 5A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 1-0 40 1
2. Mountain View 1-0 32 2
3. Coeur d'Alene 1-0 16 4
t4. Eagle 1-0 14 5
t4. Highland 0-1 14 3
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 2, Capital 2.
CLASS 4A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Vallivue (3) 1-0 29 3
2. Hillcrest (3) 1-0 27 t4
3. Nampa 1-0 21 —
t4. Middleton (1) 0-1 12 2
t4. Kuna 1-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 11, Blackfoot 3, Moscow 3, Skyline 2.
CLASS 3A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 1-0 40 1
2. Homedale 1-0 32 2
3. Gooding 1-0 19 4
4. Timberlake 0-0 16 3
5. Snake River 1-0 11 t5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 1, Fruitland 1.
CLASS 2A
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (6) 1-0 36 2
2. North Fremont (2) 1-0 29 3
3. McCall-Donnelly 1-0 18 t-4
4. St. Maries 1-0 17 —
5. Grangeville 0-1 10 1
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 6, Declo 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Oakley (8) 1-0 40 1
2. Valley 1-0 31 2
3. Prairie 0-0 15 4
4. Wilder 1-0 14 3
5. Raft River 1-0 12 5
Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 1, Notus 1, Lost Rivers 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rk Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (7) 1-0 39 1
2. Lighthouse Christian 1-0 31 2
3. Kendrick (1) 1-0 26 4
4. Garden Valley 0-1 11 3
5. Salmon River 0-0 10 5
Others receiving votes: Deary 1.
VOTERS: Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal; Brandon Walton, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Ben Jones, (Twin Falls) Times-News; Allan Steele, (Idaho Falls) Post Register; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com.