Sugar-Salem High School graduate Browning Bennion was one of 82 high school scholar-athletes from across the country named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Team of Distinction Tuesday by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Bennion, from St. Anthony, is the first athlete from the NFF Southern Idaho Chapter to earn a spot on the NFF Team of Distinction in the program’s three-year history. As part of the award, Bennion and his fellow honorees will be enshrined in a permanent digital display at the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The 2019 Idaho 3A State Player of the Year, Bennion led Sugar-Salem to back-to-back state titles at linebacker and running back. He was a two-time all-state selection and three-time all-conference pick at linebacker. A state runner-up in wrestling and state champion in rugby, Bennion has served his community as a youth coach in all three sports, as well as his church group and helping to start a Junior ROTC program. After graduating with a 3.99 grade-point average, Bennion received his nomination and acceptance to West Point Military Academy and intends to study mechanical engineering while serving as an officer in the United States Army.