By this time of year, Vector Timing and Race Management would be almost two months into one of the busiest stretches for their business.
COVID-19 has brought sports to a standstill since late March, starting with the suspension and ultimately cancellation of high school sports by the Idaho High School Activities Association on April 17. Road races and triathlons have been the latest to be postponed, canceled or modified, making the summer look much different for race directors and timing companies like Vector.
Rather than juggling timing races with teaching and coaching track, Janson Jardine of Vector Timing said he and father-in-law, Sugar-Salem track coach and Vector Timing owner Brett Hill, have spent the last couple months teaching students via online learning and building Hill's new house.
"We're still busy ... it's just a different kind of busy," Jardine said. "Normally by now, I would've been timing at least 15 or 20 races in the last two months. We would've been pulling two different races every single weekend. Once they made the decision to close school, races started dropping like flies."
Due to the numerous cancellations and postponements, the first event of the summer Vector will be timing is the 30th annual To Bone and Back 40-mile Relay and Ultramarathon on June 27 at Summit Orthopaedics. The status of the ultra race was in question until May 27, when the city of Ammon approved a permit for the race.
Jardine said the race will be modified to comply with local and state COVID-19 measures. While there will be no changes to the course itself, the start will be in waves like what the Boston Marathon does and aid stations will be minimized to reduce contact. The modifications also include making as much of the race as 'grab and go' as possible, from packet pickup to aid stations to fewer post-race food and drinks, and possibly scrapping the awards ceremony.
Big plans were originally in place for To Bone and Back, which turns 30 this year, but Jardine said the health of the community is top priority.
"It's gonna be a memorable one, but not it the way were were really hoping," Jardine said. "We've been appreciative of everybody's patience. We want to be good community citizens and adhere to following local policies. We don't want to be the cause of any spread."
Registration for To Bone and Back is still open, and completing registration by midnight Wednesday with the promo code COVID will reduce the entry fee by $10.
Another longtime fixture to the eastern Idaho summer schedule, the Scenic River Classic, will also take place but not in its usual form. Idaho Falls' oldest race will be a virtual race this year which runners can complete by running their registered distance at a location of their choice between June 7 and 13. Doug Swanson of Live Forward Performance said packet pick up has been replaced by shipping packets out, runners will receive a medal, T-shirt, ticket to a Chukars home game and a swag bag and results will be compiled and shared online by Vector Timing.
"Each runner will then send their times in and we will post results," Swanson said. "We decided a month or so ago based on the unknown to move it to a virtual race. We're starting to see that registration kinda ramp up."
Swanson said both triathlons on Live Forward Performance's usual schedule, Multisport Weekend at Rigby Lake in July and the Great Snake River Tri in August, have been canceled. Like the Scenic River Classic, the FireKracker 5k has been turned into a virtual race which can be completed between packet distribution (June 29 and 30) through July 4. Proceeds will still benefit the Military Affairs Committee.
Another one of Swanson's businesses, Bill's Bike & Run, has modified its event schedule. National Bike Month is observed in May, but Bill's Bike & Run has moved those events to June as Idaho continues to reopen. Bill's Bike & Run is also supporting Kelly Canyon's mountain bike racing schedule for this summer and began selling tickets to the resort's bike park season passes last week. The park opens Friday.
Like Jardine, Swanson described time of year also feels strange to him due to fewer events taking place. He said it feels more like August because of how long kids have been home due to area schools ending the 2019-20 academic year via online learning.
"People are gonna be home in our community," Swanson said. "Nobody's going to Disneyland. Nobody's gonna be going on vacation. Anybody that figure out a way to adapt is gonna be successful summer."