SweetHeat, a softball team comprised of players from Thunder Ridge High School, won the City of Idaho Falls Diamond Class 16U Softball Championship on Saturday, finishing 4-1-1 on the weekend. SweetHeat started pool play with a 4-4 tie with Black Ice from St. Anthony, then lost 8-3 to Idaho Impact from Pocatello. SweetHeat began bracket play with a 7-0 win over Reign-Jorgensen from Pocatello. SweetHeat then defeated Snake River Hysteria 5-4 in the quarterfinals, defeated Idaho Impact 8-3 in the semifinals, and then again defeated Idaho Impact 4-3 in the championship game.
SweetHeat wins Diamond Class softball tournament
- POST REGISTER
-
-
- 0
News Trending Today
-
Survivor of Friday's crash recovering at EIRMC
-
First COVID-19 death confirmed in Jefferson County resident
-
Hansen, Mitchell
-
Bonneville COVID cases surge over weekend, setting stage for possible mask mandates
-
Two more deaths caused by crashes during 100 deadliest days
-
Idahoans won’t be intimidated into letting their neighbors die, Marty
-
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman, hit baby with hammer
-
Snake River trustees examine re-opening
-
Machen, Wendell
-
Van Orden, Maurice