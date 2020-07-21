SweetHeat team pic

Pictured from left to right top row: Trent Dabell (Coach), Trynly Haack, Maddy Williams, Kali Scoresby, Trysta Hoffman, Brynly Dabell, Tatelyn Hill, Mesa Winchester, Russ Haack (Coach). Bottom row left to right: Timber Mackintosh, Savanna Fuhriman, Witney Belliston, Hannah Sayre.

 Courtesy photo

SweetHeat, a softball team comprised of players from Thunder Ridge High School, won the City of Idaho Falls Diamond Class 16U Softball Championship on Saturday, finishing 4-1-1 on the weekend. SweetHeat started pool play with a 4-4 tie with Black Ice from St. Anthony, then lost 8-3 to Idaho Impact from Pocatello. SweetHeat began bracket play with a 7-0 win over Reign-Jorgensen from Pocatello. SweetHeat then defeated Snake River Hysteria 5-4 in the quarterfinals, defeated Idaho Impact 8-3 in the semifinals, and then again defeated Idaho Impact 4-3 in the championship game.

 