Andrea Perttula said she always had a love-hate relationship with swimming while growing up.
For the former Idaho Falls High swimmer and 2018 grad, all of the hours spent training in the pool, working out with her high school team and then adding on more training with the Voltage Aquatics club team, was usually tempered by the thrill of competition and winning races.
Perttula, who’s been swimming since age 3, said it wasn’t until college that she started to appreciate the process and the work to be a top swimmer.
The long hours and countless laps paid off this past weekend when Perttula clocked a personal-best time of 1 minute, 10.13 seconds in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Cactus Classic in Arizona, qualifying for the US Olympic Trials.
“Flabbergasted,” she said after seeing her time, which was a personal best by about two seconds and easily put her under the Olympic Trials qualifying time of 1:10.99.
“I was blown away,” she said. “I’ve been planning extensively with my coach and been working hard … so I knew I was in a place to go fast.”
After the first 50 meters of her race, doubt started to set in, she said. “I thought maybe this isn’t the race.”
But a quick attitude adjustment over the second half of the race made all the difference. Perttula said she’s been working on the mental part of her racing.
“Instead of setting up a cushion for if I fail, just going full out … there’s no other option,” she said. “When I had that doubting thought I immediately was like ‘No, who says this isn’t the one?’ I gave it my all and it was one of those races that feel amazing.”
Qualifying for the US Olympic Trials was a highlight of a year ravaged by COVID-19.
Perttula was attending NCAA Division 3 Kenyon College in Ohio when the season was cancelled last year. Uncertain when and if the sport would resume, she decided to take a year off from college and moved to Denver to train with Highland Ranch Aquatics.
“I put a lot of work into my swimming,” she said. “It’s not something I wanted to give away for a year.”
Perttula’s 1:10.13 is the 13th seeded time in the first group of qualifiers in Wave 1. The Olympic Trials begin Friday in Omaha.