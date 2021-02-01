An accomplished Idaho Falls High swimmer will continue her career in Colorado.
Tayla Liddle, who turns 18 next week, signed Monday afternoon at Wes Deist Aquatic Center with Adams State College, an NCAA Division II school in Alamosa, Colo.
She visited Adams State, Western Colorado University and University of Nebraska Kearney in November on a week-long roadtrip with her family, coming away impressed with both the academics and athletics at Adams State. She aspires to become a physical therapist and follow the footsteps of her mother, Stephanie, who owns Performance Therapy, and said she specifically looked at D-II schools so she could have a balanced life in college.
“When I was little, I wanted to swim at D-I (level),” Liddle said by phone. “But as I got older, I decided that’s not the only thing I wanted to do. I still want to ski, I still want to run.”
COVID-19 impacted her Adams State visit as she was unable to meet any of the swimmers, and it also temporarily closed Wes Deist. But a previously made decision had more impact on her swimming. She had shoulder surgery three days after Wes Deist closed, then spent the rest of her junior year rehabilitating.
“Those three months were actually really good for me,” Liddle said. “Mostly I did the elliptical, stationary bike and walking the treadmill on an incline.”
Recruited as a backstroker, Liddle has acquired much hardware for the Tigers. A sophomore on Idaho Falls’ program’s first 4A girls swimming state championship team in 2018, she won the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle A finals and contributed to wins in the 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relays. She said her freshman and senior seasons were also memorable because she was teammates with her siblings: her sister Shaylee (2018 Idaho Falls grad) and brother Jaiden, currently a freshman.
A longtime club swimmer who also competes in cross-country and track and played on the Snake River Valley Water Polo Club as a sophomore and junior, Liddle said she plans to continue competing in her family’s sport of triathlon. She considered pursuing NCAA triathlon at one point, and COVID-19 wiped out what would have been another busy summer last year, but she intends to keep entering local triathlons into adulthood.
“When I was little, I had a goal to do a half Ironman when I turned 18,” Liddle said. “I’m trying to find one.”