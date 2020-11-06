Skyline swimmer Gavin Dustin was the area's lone winner at the virtual state swim meet, which wrapped up on Friday with 5A Boise and 4A Bishop Kelly winning the boys and girls team titles.
Dustin, a sophomore, won the individual title in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in 1:46.84. The Skyline boys took sixth overall with 79 points.
Bonneville sophomore Brendan Bateman took sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.99.
The Idaho Falls boys took third overall in 5A, scoring 150 points. Zane Herway (1:54.80) and Casey Adams (1:57.16) led the Tigers in the 200 freestyle, while Moana Grimes (2:06.15) took sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100-yard backstroke.
Swimmers qualified for the state swim meet by meeting or bettering the ninth best qualifying time or mark made. There was no in-person meet due to COVID-19 concerns.
