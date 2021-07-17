Matt Feinstein watched from his perch in the dugout, peering over the railing as his Chukars marched through the second inning against Ogden. Few clouds hung in the sky on this evening, the last of the Pioneer League’s first half, which meant Idaho Falls needed a win to earn a home playoff series at Melaleuca Field.
With a runner on second and two outs, up came second baseman Tyler Kelly. Moments later, he cruised into second via wild pitch. Up next was catcher Hunter Hisky, who yanked an inside fastball into right field. Another RBI single. Teammates beamed as Kelly returned to the dugout.
The Chukars blitzed the Raptors with two quick runs — and an early lead.
“That’s just really good offense,” Feinstein said, “everyone sticking with their at-bat and doing their job.”
It was good offense, but it bears revisiting because it came courtesy of two newly-minted Chukars, two of Idaho Falls’ mid-season pickups that fueled the club’s charge to second place overall in the league. Unfortunately for the Chukars, that also translated to second in the Northern Division behind Missoula, meaning two things: Hosting a playoff series will take more work, and they will have to secure a playoff spot in the second half.
Idaho Falls, which finished the first half 34-14, should have few issues doing that. In essence, the Chukars can earn a playoff bid by outpacing Northern Division foes Great Falls and Billings, which finished 16 and 17 games back, respectively.
As we zoom out and look back on Idaho Falls’ first half and prepare for the second, which started Saturday with a three-game road set against Ogden, that’s a good place to start.
First, understanding a few key roster moves, improvement from the pitching staff and the engine behind an offense that has vacillated between scintillating and scorching.
Maybe it starts with something simpler, though.
“It’s a really good environment. That’s something they created as a team,” Chukars manager Billy Gardner Jr. said. “This group, they get along well. They pull for each other. They play the game the right way. I’ve had many people tell me that this team really plays the game the right way. They respect the game.”
Some of the Chukars’ best roster moves have come during the season. Back in June, the club inked outfielder Kona Quiggle and infielder Tyler Kelly. Last week, the Chukars agreed to terms with shortstop Tyler Van Marter, who has provided defense teammates and coaches gush about.
This play from Tyler Van Marter is a little insane. pic.twitter.com/43thFENbJs— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) July 17, 2021
That has been critical — “They’ve added a certain dimension as far as defense,” Gardner said — but so has the trio’s offense.
After Friday’s game, Van Marter was slashing .447/.500/.632. Quiggle is slashing .383/.462/.716. Kelly is at .412/.448/.682. They’ve helped supply the pop that makes Idaho Falls the league’s best offense by several measures: Batting average (.353), extra-base hits (246), RBI (506) and hits (640).
Consider a few more numbers and this offense’s talent really begins to crystallize with Webb Little leading the league with 67 RBI, and the next three players are all Chukars with Feinstein (61) — who also leads the league with a .406 average — Thomas DeBonville (58) and Andrew Don (56).
The team has identified its best players and found the right spots for them around the diamond and in the lineup. To do so, the Chukars have cut ties with six position players, and they’ve hit on three of the corresponding moves, bringing in Kelly, Quiggle and Van Marter.
In Kelly, Gardner said, the coaching staff saw a player who had experience playing on the Detroit Tigers’ double-A affiliate, in particular an outfielder who could hit. The Chukars traded a player to be named later for Kelly because they liked his energy and defense. In early July, the club waived Alexis Monge and signed Van Marter, who Gardner said “has been outstanding defensively for us, and he’s swung the bat too.”
“Everyone is willing to do what they need to do in their at-bats to get a job done,” Feinstein said. “We have a lot of guys who set the table. We have a lot of guys who will hit the power and knock them in. We’ve got guys who can steal bags. Really, everyone fills a role great.”
For awhile, the Chukars’ problem was that they couldn’t say the same thing about their pitching staff. Their bullpen was the main culprit. On far too many occasions, the relief corps let opponents climb back into games, make comebacks more difficult and take late leads, like in the Chukars’ 6-5 loss to the middling Grand Junction Rockies last month.
The remedy revolved around two ideas: Make individual improvements, and where that isn’t feasible, make roster moves. This season, the Chukars have waived relievers Ismael De Los Santos, Alex Leach, Quinton Logan and Jordan Scott. In their places, the club signed Matt Geoffrion, Mason Alexander, Keagan McGinnis and Daniel Silva.
Plus, when starter Eric Brodkowitz left to join the Israeli National Team at the Olympics, the Chukars moved relief man Nick Floyd over to the starting rotation. His first start: 6 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs (none earned), 4 hits, 0 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Now, Idaho Falls leads the league in ERA (5.72) and WHIP (1.60). Those numbers won’t raise many eyebrows, not with the generally accepted standards, but they lead a league heavy on offense.
“We just try to simplify it,” said starter Austin Dubsky, who twirled a complete-game shutout Saturday night, just the league’s second complete game. “It doesn’t matter if I’m playing Ogden or the Yankees. You know what I mean? Your job is simplified. Whenever the situation is bigger, the moment is bigger, you just have to simplify it and go back to what you’ve been doing since you were five years old.”
Now, the Chukars just need to keep doing what they have been, stay on a path that resembles the one they rode to the end of the first half. Do that and they’re in the playoffs. The interesting part is that the team may have a few more roster moves in store.
Now that the MLB Draft is over, players who didn’t hear their names called — or who didn’t sign free agent deals with pro organizations — will be available to teams like the Chukars. Plus, if professional clubs take a flyer on any Idaho Falls players, holes will need filled.
Yet none of that has unfolded, not yet anyway, which means the Chukars just need to win.
“From Day 1 until today, they’ve all gotten better,” Gardner said of his team’s pitching staff. “They’ve put the work in to get better. The backbone has been our starting pitching. They get us into the sixth or seventh inning or we’ve got to mix and match, we’ve got a pretty good chance of protecting leads.”