The Bonneville doubles team of Dawson Belnap and Jamison Lemon celebrate a 4A state title and a boys third-place team trophy.
Hillcrest’s Berklee Olsen and Nicole Tran won the 4A state title and helped the Knights to a fourth-place team finish. It was the second straight year a Hillcrest team has won the 4A doubles title.
Thunder Ridge’s Journee Hartman and Ashley Preece finished second in the 5A girls doubles tournament as the Titans placed third in the team race.
The West Jefferson softball team celebrates after finishing second in the 2A state championship tournament.
The spring high school season ended this past weekend with plenty of local athletes and teams celebrating state titles and trophies.
Congratulations to all for a great season.
