At Nampa, District 6 had 10 wrestlers reach medal matches at the annual Rollie Lane Invitational.
North Fremont’s Riggen Cordingley, Shelley’s Kolton Stacey, Bonneville’s Kayla Vail and Bonneville’s Matthew Boone won titles. Cordingley, who entered the 170-pound bracket as a No. 1 seed, pinned Meridian’s Kaleb Smith in 3:06 to remain undefeated. Stacey, also an undefeated No. 1 seed, defeated Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman to win the 113-pound bracket. Vail pinned Justice Sanchez in 2:50 to win the girls 109-pound title and Boone pinned Mountain View’s Blake Ohlson in 3:13 to win the 195-pound title.
Thunder Ridge’s Kaden Ramos and Idaho Falls’ Brigid Shannon each placed second. Ramos, a No. 1 seed in the 120-pound bracket was pinned by fellow No. 1 seeded wrestler Michael Mitchell of Kuna in 4:38. Shannon also fell in a girls 130-pound title match of No. 1 seeds to Caldwell’s Marissa Jimenez, who defeated Shannon in sudden victory with seven seconds left in overtime.
South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs (fourth at 132), Blackfoot’s Esai Castaneda (sixth at 132), Madison’s Tyson Clark (fifth at 138) and Thunder Ridge’s Brooke Boyle (third at girls 143) also placed.
Kuna beat Post Falls to win the boys team title 189-171.5. Thunder Ridge led local teams in the standings with 91 points for 17th place. Hanford (Wash.) won the girls team title with 143 points.