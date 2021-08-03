BOISE — The Boise State football team opens fall camp Wednesday morning. Here are 10 storylines to watch as the Broncos start preparations for the Sept. 2 season opener at UCF:
10. SPECIAL TEAMS: One of the biggest things the Broncos must do during fall camp is figure out how to replace All-American Avery Williams, who excelled as a kick and punt returner and also had multiple blocked kicks coming off the edge. Boise State must find the next game-changer on special teams. Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas are two candidates to be used in the return game.
9. DEFENSIVE COACHING CHANGES: Boise State has four new defensive assistant coaches, plus the promotion of defensive line coach Spencer Danielson to defensive coordinator. Jeron Johnson (corners), Kane Ioane (safeties), Frank Maile (defensive line) and Stacy Collins (EDGE) were hired under new coach Andy Avalos. The Broncos must improve upon the three takeaways they had on defense a year ago, one of the worst totals in the country.
8. SUPER SENIORS: Boise State has eight ‘super seniors’ back for a final season in 2021 thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility following the COVID-19-altered 2020 season. The eight are: linebacker Riley Whimpey, nickel Kekaula Kaniho, linebacker Brock Miller, wide receiver CT Thomas, wide receiver Octavius Evans, offensive lineman Jake Stetz, offensive lineman Uzo Osuji and punter Joel Velazquez. All eight have a chance to make significant impacts this fall.
7. RUNNING BACKS: Running backs coach Winston Venable is promising an open competition for all six running backs on the roster. Returner George Holani surpassed 1,000 yards as a freshman but was limited due to injuries last year and was mostly a non-factor. The Broncos brought in Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio to compete for playing time. He had 21 rushing touchdowns in three seasons for the Ducks. Those two figure to battle it out for the starting spot, while Andrew Van Buren also will be in the mix for carries.
6. DEFENSIVE LINE: One of the strengths of Boise State’s team figures to be the defensive line, which is loaded with experience and depth. Following a 2020 season in which the Broncos had to cancel a game due to the lack of depth along the line from injuries and COVID-19, the group should be among the top positions on the team. Scott Matlock and Scale Igiehon are both all-Mountain West-caliber players on the inside, with a deep group behind them including Devine Obichere, Jackson Cravens, Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums. Shane Irwin, Demitri Washington, Isaiah Bagnah and others lead a strong group of pass-rushers coming off the edge.
5. NEW OFFENSE: New offensive coordinator Tim Plough is bringing an intriguing offense with him from UC Davis, where the Aggies led the Big Sky Conference in passing numerous times. The Broncos have been somewhat coy on the new offense, hoping to keep it a mystery for UCF in the season opener, but it has been described as a quick, up-tempo offense with limited substitutions. Quarterbacks have multiple options on each play and several different running backs and receivers are expected to get the ball.
4. THIRD WIDE RECEIVER: Boise State badly needs to find a No. 3 receiver to produce behind Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas. The Broncos feel pretty good about their options – Plough said he sees eight different candidates behind the top two – but the pecking order will need to be decided over the next month. Octavius Evans, Stefon Cobbs, Billy Bowens, Shea Whiting, Maclaine Griffin and Davis Koetter are a few names to watch for.
3. CORNERBACK COMPETITION: Boise State lost a pair of All-Mountain West corners in Avery Williams and Jalen Walker from a year ago, leaving it with a huge void to fill in 2021. New cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson has his hands full trying to find two new starters. Returner Markel Reed is the leading top candidate among returners for one of the two spots. The Broncos added three transfers, including D-1 transfers Caleb Biggers (Bowling Green) and Jared Reed (Utah State) to compete for playing time at corner.
2. ANDY AVALOS: The former Boise State linebacker starts his first fall camp as head coach. Will it look different than the eight previous fall camps led by Bryan Harsin? We’ll find out starting Wednesday. Avalos was an assistant coach and eventually defensive coordinator for the Broncos before spending the past two years as the D.C. at Oregon. His return has brought new life and energy into the program – but now it’s time to start playing football.
1. QUARTERBACK BATTLE: The biggest question and storyline surrounding the Broncos heading into fall camp is at quarterback, where both Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears are competing for the starting spot. Bachmeier has been the starter when healthy the past two years, but has missed eight games the past two seasons due to injury and COVID. Sears, a USC transfer, was impressive in a start against Air Force last year, but was knocked out early of the BYU game and didn’t play again last season. Bachmeier was slightly better in the spring according to Avalos, but the two start fall camp in an even competition. In a fall camp filled with plenty of stories, none will be bigger than the daily tracking of the quarterback battle.