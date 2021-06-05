The Hillcrest doubles team of Raegan and Berklee Olsen would likely have challenged for a state title last year, but when coronavirus shut down the season, the duo didn’t mope around, instead they got better.
“I think I knew we were at that level (to compete for a state championship last year), but we really gained a lot of confidence this year because we put in a lot of work during the summer and in the offseason,” said Raegan, the senior.
Berklee, a sophomore, missed her freshman season due to the shutdown, so there were some unknowns entering this year. The two had been playing since middle school, but hadn’t played a full high school season together.
The two trained together and were able to at least hit with other area players during the downtime. With travel limited and tournaments canceled, they focused on just getting better for the 2021 season.
“At the beginning of the season we continued to win and we were playing very well together,” Berklee said. “We just kept improving.”
The Olsen were indeed perfect, finishing the season 26-0 and capping it with a 4A state doubles title to earn Post Register All-Area Girls Tennis Players of the Year honors.
Despite this being the last high school season for Raegan, Berklee said there was no pressure to perform.
“We just focused on the match,” she said. “We were not looking at it like it was her last year; more like this is our year.”